Uzbekistan, South Korea Discuss AI Transport, Middle Corridor Development

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and South Korea discussed cooperation on artificial intelligence-powered traffic management, road safety and railway transport, as well as opportunities to strengthen the Middle Corridor's transit capacity at a meeting in South Korea on October 21.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan Ministry of Transport, following a meeting between Uzbekistan's Deputy Transport Minister Ilkhomjon Abdugafarov and South Korean Deputy Land, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Jeong Eui-gyeong on the sidelines of the World Congress on Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) in Gangneung, South Korea.

The sides reviewed cooperation in highway management, road safety and real-time monitoring and analysis of traffic flows.

Particular attention was paid to the potential introduction of intelligent traffic lights and AI-based traffic management solutions. These technologies could help improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and enhance road safety.

Additionally, the officials discussed international cooperation in railway transport. South Korea thanked Uzbekistan for its support regarding the country's participation in the activities of the Organization for Cooperation between Railways (OSJD) and its accession to the organization.

Moreover, South Korea expressed readiness to work with Uzbekistan on developing the Middle Corridor, increasing its transit capacity, upgrading transport and logistics infrastructure, and implementing potential joint infrastructure projects along the route.