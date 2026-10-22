Casino Auditor Steve Thompson Unveils Pokies Aussies, A New Community-Driven Casino Research Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new platform combines real-money casino testing, structured assessments and community feedback to help players assess withdrawal performance, payment methods and bonus conditions.

New York, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





In 2026, casino auditor Steve Thompson has unveiled

The platform builds on Thompson's experience testing more than 200 offshore-licensed online casinos using real Australian dollars, with more than AU$50,000 deposited across test accounts. Its approach focuses on practical details that can affect a player's experience, including payment processing, withdrawal delays, identity verification requirements, bonus terms and mobile usability.

Pokies Aussies is a new venture separate from Thompson's previous website, PokiesAustralia.com. The new platform develops his established testing approach by adding a community feedback system intended to identify issues that may emerge between scheduled assessments.

Six Pillars of Casino Evaluation

Pokies Aussies uses a six-pillar assessment framework to examine casino operations. The framework covers licence verification, games and Return to Player (RTP) information, bonus terms, withdrawals, device compatibility and payment functionality.

The testing process includes checking licensing details against public regulatory records, examining wagering requirements and bonus restrictions, and recording transaction timestamps to distinguish casino processing time from payment-provider or banking delays.

The platform also evaluates available cashier methods, including PayID where offered, alongside identity verification procedures and mobile performance on iPhone and Android devices.

According to its published methodology, casinos must satisfy the required assessment criteria before receiving a recommendation. Recommended casinos are scheduled for re-testing at least every 30 days, while significant changes identified during testing can prompt updates or further investigation.

How Community Feedback Influences Casino Rankings

The new platform allows registered members to rate casinos, report withdrawal experiences, and flag changes to payment availability or promotional conditions.

Pokies Aussies combines expert assessments and member feedback through a defined ranking formula:



60% expert score: Thompson's assessment based on the platform's testing framework. 40% community rating: The average rating from registered members, once a casino has received at least five member ratings.

Until that threshold is reached, the casino's position is determined by the expert score alone.

The platform also uses community reports to prioritise further testing. Repeated reports of slow payouts, changed bonus terms or blocked withdrawals can move an operator higher in the re-testing queue.

Members are limited to one rating per casino, and people affiliated with casino operators or affiliate businesses are required to disclose those relationships. These measures are intended to make the feedback process more transparent and reduce opportunities to manipulate rankings.

Transparency and Responsible Gambling

Pokies Aussies publishes its approach to commercial relationships and editorial rankings. Under its stated policy, casino scores are established before commercial discussions, commission rates do not determine ranking positions, and paid placements must be identified as sponsored or featured.

The platform also discloses that qualifying referrals may generate affiliate commissions. This gives readers context about how the website is funded while explaining the distinction between commercial arrangements and its published evaluation criteria.

Responsible gambling is another component of the assessment framework. The platform considers the accessibility of tools such as deposit limits, session reminders and self-exclusion when assessing casino operators.

From Casino Testing to Community-Driven Research

Thompson's work in the gambling industry spans more than 14 years, according to his professional background. His experience includes four years in table-game operations at Crown Melbourne and five years in European compliance auditing, where his work involved random number generator (RNG) certification, payout integrity, and technical compliance assessments.

His casino research work began in 2016, with a focus on testing operators through real-money transactions rather than relying solely on advertised features or promotional material. By 2022, his records covered 100 casinos, subsequently expanding to more than 200.

The launch of Pokies Aussies addresses a limitation of periodic evaluations: a casino's payment options, promotional terms and withdrawal processing can change after a test has been completed.

"A real-money test tells you exactly how a casino behaved on the day I ran it. It can't tell you what happened to the punter who cashed out the following Tuesday," said Steve Thompson.

"Pokies Aussies exists to close that gap. I keep doing the testing, and the people who play every week tell all of us what changed in between."

About Pokies Aussies

Pokies Aussies is a community-driven online casino research platform introduced by Steve Thompson, Lead iGaming Auditor. It combines real-money testing, structured casino assessments and member feedback to evaluate operator practices, including withdrawal processing, payment methods, bonus conditions and mobile usability.

The platform's methodology emphasises documented testing, transparent ranking criteria and ongoing assessment updates.

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