Roper Technologies Announces Third Quarter Financial Results
|Table 1: Revenue and adjusted EBITDA reconciliation ($M)
|Q3 2025
|Q3 2026
|V %
|GAAP revenue
|$
|2,017
|$
|2,172
|8
|%
|Components of revenue growth
|Organic
|7
|%
|Acquisitions
|1
|%
|Foreign exchange
|-
|%
|Total revenue growth
|8
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation
|GAAP net earnings
|$
|398
|$
|485
|Taxes
|100
|87
|Interest expense
|90
|107
|Depreciation
|10
|10
|Amortization
|221
|225
|EBITDA
|$
|819
|$
|914
|12
|%
| Transaction-related expenses for completed
acquisitions
|4
|6
| Financial impacts associated with minority
investments
|(13
|)
|(56
|)
|A
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|810
|$
|864
|7
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|40.2
|%
|39.8
|%
|(40 bps)
|Table 2: Adjusted net earnings reconciliation ($M)
|Q3 2025
|Q3 2026
|V %
|GAAP net earnings
|$
|398
|$
|485
|22
|%
| Transaction-related expenses for completed
acquisitions
|3
|5
| Financial impacts associated with minority
investments
|(10
|)
|(71
|)
|A
| Amortization of acquisition-related intangible
assets
|165
|167
|B
|Adjusted net earnings C
|$
|557
|$
|586
|5
|%
|Table 3: Adjusted DEPS reconciliation
|Q3 2025
|Q3 2026
|V %
|GAAP DEPS
|$
|3.68
|$
|4.88
|33
|%
| Transaction-related expenses for completed
acquisitions
|0.03
|0.05
| Financial impacts associated with minority
investments
|(0.09
|)
|(0.71
|)
|A
| Amortization of acquisition-related intangible
assets
|1.53
|1.68
|B
|Adjusted DEPS C
|$
|5.14
|$
|5.89
|15
|%
|Table 4: Forecasted adjusted DEPS reconciliation
|Q4 2026
|FY 2026 D
|Low end
|High end
|Low end
|High end
|GAAP DEPS E
|$
|4.27
|$
|4.32
|$
|25.60
|$
|25.65
| YTD transaction-related expenses for
completed acquisitions
|-
|-
|0.05
|0.05
| YTD financial impacts associated with the
minority investment in Indicor A
|TBD
|TBD
|(9.86
|)
|(9.86
|)
| Amortization of acquisition-related
intangible assets B
|1.68
|1.68
|6.56
|6.56
|Adjusted DEPS C
|$
|5.95
|$
|6.00
|$
|22.35
|$
|22.40
Footnotes:
|A.
|Adjustments related to the financial impacts associated with the minority investment in Indicor as shown below ($M, except per share data). Forecasted results do not include any future impacts associated with our minority investment in Indicor, as these future impacts cannot be reasonably predicted. These impacts will be excluded from all non-GAAP results in future periods.
|Q3 2026A
|Q4 2026E
|FY 2026E
|YTD 2026
|Pretax
|$
|(56
|)
|TBD
|TBD
|$
|(1,059
|)
|After-tax
|$
|(71
|)
|TBD
|TBD
|$
|(996
|)
|Per share
|$
|(0.71
|)
|TBD
|TBD
|$
|(9.86
|)
|B.
|Actual results and forecast of estimated amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets as shown below ($M, except per share data).
|Q3 2026A
|Q4 2026E
|FY 2026E
|Pretax
|$
|212
|$
|212
|$
|839
|After-tax
|$
|167
|$
|168
|$
|663
|Per share
|$
|1.68
|$
|1.68
|$
|6.56
|C.
|All actual and forecasted non-GAAP adjustments are taxed at 21% with the exception of the financial impacts associated with minority investments.
|D.
|Full-year 2026 DEPS guidance will not equal the sum of the quarters due primarily to the impact of share repurchases on quarterly versus full-year weighted-average diluted shares outstanding.
|E.
|Forecasted GAAP DEPS do not include any future impacts associated with our minority investment in Indicor. These impacts will be excluded from all non-GAAP results in future periods.
Note: Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
About Roper Technologies
Roper Technologies is a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 500. Roper has a proven, long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value. The Company operates market leading businesses that design and develop vertical software and technology enabled products for a variety of defensible niche markets. Roper utilizes a disciplined, analytical, and process-driven approach to redeploy its excess capital toward high-quality acquisitions. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company's website at .
Contact information:
Investor Relations
941-556-2601
...
The information provided in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding operating results, the success of our internal operating plans, and the prospects for newly acquired businesses to be integrated and contribute to future growth, profit and cash flow expectations. Forward-looking statements may be indicated by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plans," "expects," "projects," "should," "will," "believes," "intends" and similar words and phrases. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. They involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include our ability to identify and complete acquisitions consistent with our business strategies, integrate acquisitions that have been completed, realize expected benefits and synergies from, and manage other risks associated with, acquired businesses, including obtaining any required regulatory approvals with respect thereto, and our ability to develop, deploy, and use artificial intelligence in our platforms and offerings. We also face other general risks, including our ability to realize cost savings from our operating initiatives, general economic conditions and the conditions of the specific markets in which we operate, including risks related to labor shortages and volatile interest rates, changes in foreign exchange rates, risks related to changing U.S. and foreign trade policies, including increased trade restrictions or tariffs, risks associated with our international operations, cybersecurity and data privacy risks, including litigation resulting therefrom, risks related to political instability, armed hostilities, incidents of terrorism, public health crises or natural disasters, increased product liability and insurance costs, increased warranty exposure, future competition, changes in the supply of, or price for, parts and components, including as a result of inflation and potential supply chain constraints, environmental compliance costs and liabilities, risks and cost associated with litigation, potential write-offs of our substantial intangible assets, and risks associated with obtaining governmental approvals and maintaining regulatory compliance for new and existing products. Important risks may be discussed in current and subsequent filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events.
|Roper Technologies, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|(Amounts in millions)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|311.0
|$
|297.4
|Accounts receivable, net
|981.1
|1,001.0
|Inventories, net
|153.3
|141.7
|Income taxes receivable
|56.7
|128.2
|Unbilled receivables
|152.6
|124.0
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|291.6
|235.8
|Total current assets
|1,946.3
|1,928.1
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|158.4
|156.9
|Goodwill
|21,555.0
|21,341.2
|Other intangible assets, net
|9,455.7
|9,764.2
|Deferred taxes
|69.0
|73.3
|Equity investment
|577.0
|796.3
|Other assets
|576.9
|517.0
|Total assets
|$
|34,338.3
|$
|34,577.0
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Accounts payable
|$
|176.3
|$
|150.3
|Accrued compensation
|288.9
|293.0
|Deferred revenue
|1,889.3
|1,906.8
|Other accrued liabilities
|590.1
|642.3
|Income taxes payable
|211.5
|28.0
|Current portion of long-term debt, net
|1,415.1
|705.2
|Total current liabilities
|4,571.2
|3,725.6
|Long-term debt, net of current portion
|8,304.6
|8,595.8
|Deferred taxes
|1,785.2
|1,883.1
|Other liabilities
|504.7
|491.0
|Total liabilities
|15,165.7
|14,695.5
|Common stock, 350.0 shares authorized; 109.5 shares issued and 99.0 outstanding at September 30, 2026 and 109.3 shares issued and 106.6 outstanding at December 31, 2025
|1.1
|1.1
|Additional paid-in capital
|3,473.3
|3,292.2
|Retained earnings
|19,091.2
|17,205.7
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(138.2
|)
|(101.4
|)
|Treasury stock, 10.5 shares at September 30, 2026 and 2.7 shares at December 31, 2025
|(3,254.8
|)
|(516.1
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|19,172.6
|19,881.5
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|34,338.3
|$
|34,577.0
|Roper Technologies, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)
|(Amounts in millions, except per share data)
| Three months ended
September 30,
| Nine months ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net revenues
|$
|2,171.8
|$
|2,017.5
|$
|6,376.0
|$
|5,843.9
|Cost of sales
|649.2
|614.5
|1,929.4
|1,801.8
|Gross profit
|1,522.6
|1,403.0
|4,446.6
|4,042.1
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|899.4
|830.0
|2,669.1
|2,395.0
|Income from operations
|623.2
|573.0
|1,777.5
|1,647.1
|Interest expense, net
|106.7
|89.7
|317.4
|231.7
|Equity investment (gain) loss, net
|(56.2
|)
|(12.9
|)
|(1,058.7
|)
|14.9
|Other (income) expense, net
|0.6
|(2.0
|)
|3.7
|(1.0
|)
|Earnings before income taxes
|572.1
|498.2
|2,515.1
|1,401.5
|Income taxes
|87.4
|99.7
|353.0
|293.6
|Net earnings
|$
|484.7
|$
|398.5
|$
|2,162.1
|$
|1,107.9
|Net earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|4.90
|$
|3.70
|$
|21.36
|$
|10.31
|Diluted
|$
|4.88
|$
|3.68
|$
|21.30
|$
|10.23
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|98.9
|107.6
|101.2
|107.5
|Diluted
|99.4
|108.4
|101.5
|108.3
|Roper Technologies, Inc.
|Selected Segment Financial Data (unaudited)
|(Amounts in millions; percentages of net revenues)
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Amount
|%
|Amount
|%
|Amount
|%
|Amount
|%
|Net revenues:
|Application Software
|$
|1,239.7
|$
|1,161.0
|$
|3,612.0
|$
|3,324.1
|Network Software
|446.1
|413.4
|1,304.6
|1,174.7
|Technology Enabled Products
|486.0
|443.1
|1,459.4
|1,345.1
|Total
|$
|2,171.8
|$
|2,017.5
|$
|6,376.0
|$
|5,843.9
|Gross profit:
|Application Software
|$
|865.5
|69.8
|%
|$
|801.0
|69.0
|%
|$
|2,511.8
|69.5
|%
|$
|2,275.1
|68.4
|%
|Network Software
|378.0
|84.7
|%
|346.9
|83.9
|%
|1,101.8
|84.5
|%
|983.3
|83.7
|%
|Technology Enabled Products
|279.1
|57.4
|%
|255.1
|57.6
|%
|833.0
|57.1
|%
|783.7
|58.3
|%
|Total
|$
|1,522.6
|70.1
|%
|$
|1,403.0
|69.5
|%
|$
|4,446.6
|69.7
|%
|$
|4,042.1
|69.2
|%
|Operating profit*:
|Application Software
|$
|357.6
|28.8
|%
|$
|323.0
|27.8
|%
|$
|1,000.8
|27.7
|%
|$
|894.4
|26.9
|%
|Network Software
|189.6
|42.5
|%
|178.1
|43.1
|%
|540.0
|41.4
|%
|514.1
|43.8
|%
|Technology Enabled Products
|160.7
|33.1
|%
|150.2
|33.9
|%
|480.8
|32.9
|%
|467.9
|34.8
|%
|Total
|$
|707.9
|32.6
|%
|$
|651.3
|32.3
|%
|$
|2,021.6
|31.7
|%
|$
|1,876.4
|32.1
|%
|* Segment operating profit is before unallocated corporate general and administrative expenses and enterprise-wide stock-based compensation. These expenses were $84.7 and $78.3 for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and $244.1 and $229.3 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
|Roper Technologies, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
|(Amounts in millions)
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net earnings
|$
|2,162.1
|$
|1,107.9
|Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash flows from operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment
|30.4
|29.9
|Amortization of intangible assets
|666.3
|638.0
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|9.3
|8.6
|Non-cash stock compensation
|163.9
|128.7
|Equity investment (gain) loss, net
|(1,058.7
|)
|14.9
|Income tax provision
|353.0
|293.6
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired businesses:
|Accounts receivable
|22.9
|(0.5
|)
|Unbilled receivables
|(28.2
|)
|(7.2
|)
|Inventories
|(12.6
|)
|(18.2
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(48.7
|)
|(27.9
|)
|Accounts payable
|26.2
|13.2
|Other accrued liabilities
|(57.2
|)
|(48.9
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(36.9
|)
|28.5
|Cash taxes paid for gain on disposal of equity investment
|-
|(30.2
|)
|Cash income taxes paid, excluding tax associated with gain on disposal of equity investment
|(283.7
|)
|(307.6
|)
|Other, net
|(25.9
|)
|(20.5
|)
|Cash provided by operating activities
|1,882.2
|1,802.3
|Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:
|Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
|(463.2
|)
|(3,280.4
|)
|Capital expenditures
|(35.4
|)
|(37.6
|)
|Capitalized software expenditures
|(46.8
|)
|(42.8
|)
|Distributions from equity investment
|6.7
|5.1
|Proceeds from Indicor transaction
|1,239.2
|-
|Cash receipts on beneficial interest in sold receivables
|15.2
|-
|Other, net
|0.3
|1.7
|Cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|716.0
|(3,354.0
|)
|Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:
|Proceeds from senior notes
|-
|2,000.0
|Payments of senior notes
|-
|(700.0
|)
|Borrowings under revolving credit facility, net
|400.0
|585.0
|Debt issuance costs
|(3.9
|)
|(19.5
|)
|Cash dividends to stockholders
|(281.4
|)
|(266.0
|)
|Repurchases of common stock
|(2,726.7
|)
|-
|Proceeds from stock-based compensation, net
|19.3
|79.4
|Treasury stock sales under employee stock purchase plan
|12.7
|17.4
|Other, net
|9.1
|(42.0
|)
|Cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(2,570.9
|)
|1,654.3
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|(13.7
|)
|29.2
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|13.6
|131.8
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|297.4
|188.2
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|311.0
|$
|320.0
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment