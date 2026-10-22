Connectone Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results Including Balance Sheet Restructuring And Repositioning
| CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(in thousands)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2025
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|50,643
|$
|92,406
|$
|96,990
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|262,705
|288,489
|445,744
|Cash and cash equivalents
|313,348
|380,895
|542,734
|Investment securities
|1,323,789
|1,250,938
|1,252,202
|Equity securities
|21,947
|19,287
|20,133
|Loans held-for-sale
|678,880
|391
|-
|Loans receivable
|11,432,533
|11,453,280
|11,303,636
|Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans
|120,620
|154,305
|156,499
|Net loans receivable
|11,311,913
|11,298,975
|11,147,137
|Investment in restricted stock, at cost
|62,661
|54,722
|51,516
|Bank premises and equipment, net
|48,351
|55,285
|55,888
|Accrued interest receivable
|66,657
|60,761
|60,630
|Bank owned life insurance
|378,361
|370,713
|367,767
|Right of use operating lease assets
|30,228
|29,603
|29,283
|Goodwill
|220,235
|220,235
|215,611
|Core deposit intangibles
|51,387
|59,923
|63,119
|Other assets
|270,948
|200,972
|217,565
|Total assets
|$
|14,778,705
|$
|14,002,700
|$
|14,023,585
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|2,479,625
|$
|2,420,397
|$
|2,513,102
|Interest-bearing
|9,298,717
|8,820,218
|8,856,193
|Total deposits
|11,778,342
|11,240,615
|11,369,295
|Borrowings
|1,072,398
|903,489
|833,443
|Subordinated debentures, net
|202,423
|201,864
|201,677
|Operating lease liabilities
|32,807
|32,446
|33,185
|Other liabilities
|94,135
|50,946
|47,641
|Total liabilities
|13,180,105
|12,429,360
|12,485,241
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Preferred stock
|110,927
|110,927
|110,927
|Common stock
|857,765
|857,765
|857,765
|Additional paid-in capital
|41,329
|38,763
|37,934
|Retained earnings
|751,575
|673,897
|644,944
|Treasury stock
|(80,138
|)
|(76,116
|)
|(76,116
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(82,858
|)
|(31,896
|)
|(37,110
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,598,600
|1,573,340
|1,538,344
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|14,778,705
|$
|14,002,700
|$
|14,023,585
| CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|09/30/26
|09/30/25
|09/30/26
|09/30/25
|Interest income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|182,428
|$
|165,937
|$
|526,976
|$
|413,604
|Interest and dividends on investment securities:
|Taxable
|12,580
|12,033
|34,361
|24,457
|Tax-exempt
|1,858
|2,014
|5,743
|4,530
|Dividends
|843
|1,081
|2,725
|2,758
|Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments
|2,432
|6,644
|7,640
|13,179
|Total interest income
|200,141
|187,709
|577,445
|458,528
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|72,102
|75,209
|207,355
|189,440
|Borrowings
|10,741
|10,483
|30,349
|22,432
|Total interest expense
|82,843
|85,692
|237,704
|211,872
|Net interest income
|117,298
|102,017
|339,741
|246,656
|Provision for credit losses
|5,000
|5,500
|18,500
|44,700
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|112,298
|96,517
|321,241
|201,956
|Noninterest income
|Deposit, loan and other income
|3,347
|3,836
|9,954
|8,412
|Defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain
|-
|3,501
|-
|3,501
|Employee retention tax credit
|-
|6,608
|-
|6,608
|Income on bank owned life insurance
|4,136
|2,931
|10,104
|6,602
|Gains on sale of loans held-for-sale
|1,203
|859
|3,220
|1,372
|(Loss) on sale of loans held-for-sale-CRE restructuring
|(23,025
|)
|-
|(23,025
|)
|-
|(Losses) gains on equity securities
|(159
|)
|1,674
|(28
|)
|2,550
|Total noninterest income
|(14,498
|)
|19,409
|225
|29,045
|Noninterest expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|32,922
|32,401
|97,227
|80,212
|Occupancy and equipment
|4,968
|5,122
|15,832
|11,280
|FDIC insurance
|1,500
|2,400
|5,200
|6,200
|Professional and consulting
|3,278
|2,929
|9,513
|7,893
|Marketing and advertising
|951
|771
|3,038
|2,206
|Information technology and communications
|5,277
|5,243
|15,914
|14,639
|Restructuring and exit charges
|-
|994
|-
|994
|Merger expenses and restructuring charges
|-
|1,898
|2,233
|33,963
|Bank owned life insurance restructuring charge
|-
|-
|-
|327
|Amortization of core deposit intangibles
|2,846
|3,196
|8,536
|4,726
|Other expenses
|3,627
|3,719
|11,161
|9,187
|Total noninterest expenses
|55,369
|58,673
|168,654
|171,627
|Income before income tax expense
|42,431
|57,253
|152,812
|59,374
|Income tax expense
|11,032
|16,277
|41,923
|18,449
|Net income
|31,399
|40,976
|110,889
|40,925
|Preferred dividends
|1,509
|1,509
|4,527
|4,527
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|29,890
|$
|39,467
|$
|106,362
|$
|36,398
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.79
|$
|2.12
|$
|0.83
|Diluted
|0.59
|0.78
|2.10
|0.83
ConnectOne's management believes that the supplemental financial information, including non-GAAP measures provided below, is useful to investors. The non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.
| CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|As of
|Sept. 30,
|Jun. 30,
|Mar. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sept. 30,
|2026
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|Selected Financial Data
|(dollars in thousands)
|Total assets
|$
|14,778,705
|$
|14,411,864
|$
|14,209,561
|$
|14,002,700
|$
|14,023,585
|Loans receivable:
|Commercial
|$
|1,650,434
|$
|1,598,678
|$
|1,638,836
|$
|1,558,436
|$
|1,613,421
|Commercial real estate
|4,930,142
|4,871,086
|4,750,508
|4,625,143
|4,310,159
|Multifamily
|3,057,962
|3,679,302
|3,574,336
|3,437,080
|3,420,465
|Commercial construction
|585,707
|528,103
|571,073
|623,902
|728,615
|Residential
|1,207,092
|1,192,033
|1,202,539
|1,210,980
|1,233,305
|Consumer
|4,306
|3,313
|1,801
|2,017
|2,166
|Gross loans
|11,435,643
|11,872,515
|11,739,093
|11,457,558
|11,308,131
|Net deferred loan fees
|(3,110
|)
|(3,481
|)
|(3,497
|)
|(4,278
|)
|(4,495
|)
|Loans receivable
|11,432,533
|11,869,034
|11,735,596
|11,453,280
|11,303,636
|Loans held-for-sale
|678,880
|-
|10,222
|391
|-
|Total loans
|$
|12,111,413
|$
|11,869,034
|$
|11,745,818
|$
|11,453,671
|$
|11,303,636
|Investment and equity securities
|$
|1,345,736
|$
|1,199,051
|$
|1,215,806
|$
|1,270,225
|$
|1,272,335
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|271,622
|274,468
|277,313
|280,158
|278,730
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|2,479,625
|$
|2,512,964
|$
|2,393,938
|$
|2,420,397
|$
|2,513,102
|Time deposits
|3,119,593
|2,927,930
|3,010,971
|2,796,877
|2,977,952
|Other interest-bearing deposits
|6,179,124
|6,299,469
|6,108,144
|6,023,341
|5,878,241
|Total deposits
|$
|11,778,342
|$
|11,740,363
|$
|11,513,053
|$
|11,240,615
|$
|11,369,295
|Borrowings
|$
|1,072,398
|$
|715,416
|$
|827,477
|$
|903,489
|$
|833,443
|Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs)
|202,423
|202,236
|202,050
|201,864
|201,677
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,598,600
|1,626,525
|1,591,547
|1,573,340
|1,538,344
|Quarterly Average Balances
|Total assets
|$
|14,534,596
|$
|14,254,280
|$
|13,999,581
|$
|13,963,138
|$
|14,050,585
|Loans receivable:
|Commercial
|$
|1,623,410
|$
|1,652,412
|$
|1,579,368
|$
|1,597,123
|$
|1,583,673
|Commercial real estate (including multifamily)
|8,600,502
|8,433,558
|8,137,515
|7,822,943
|7,630,195
|Commercial construction
|544,828
|524,023
|613,661
|646,414
|704,170
|Residential
|1,199,565
|1,198,244
|1,204,082
|1,221,171
|1,241,375
|Consumer
|10,242
|10,855
|6,851
|5,473
|6,747
|Gross loans
|11,978,547
|11,819,092
|11,541,477
|11,293,124
|11,166,160
|Net deferred loan fees
|(3,287
|)
|(3,331
|)
|(4,042
|)
|(4,708
|)
|(4,418
|)
|Loans receivable
|11,975,260
|11,815,761
|11,537,435
|11,288,416
|11,161,742
|Loans held-for-sale
|7,623
|107
|335
|230
|318
|Total loans
|$
|11,982,883
|$
|11,815,868
|$
|11,537,770
|$
|11,288,646
|$
|11,162,060
|Investment and equity securities
|$
|1,307,476
|$
|1,208,532
|$
|1,256,147
|$
|1,269,275
|$
|1,274,000
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|273,499
|276,313
|279,158
|279,165
|280,814
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|2,510,843
|$
|2,424,773
|$
|2,384,883
|$
|2,473,596
|$
|2,486,993
|Time deposits
|2,920,335
|2,992,440
|2,901,327
|2,946,459
|3,019,848
|Other interest-bearing deposits
|6,252,427
|6,122,264
|5,996,487
|5,907,547
|5,889,230
|Total deposits
|$
|11,683,605
|$
|11,539,477
|$
|11,282,697
|$
|11,327,602
|$
|11,396,071
|Borrowings
|$
|874,544
|$
|812,384
|$
|833,551
|$
|781,388
|$
|783,994
|Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs)
|202,300
|202,114
|201,928
|201,741
|263,511
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,636,171
|1,612,528
|1,594,699
|1,558,366
|1,513,892
|Three Months Ended
|Sept. 30,
|Jun. 30,
|Mar. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sept. 30,
|2026
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
|Net interest income
|$
|117,298
|$
|113,639
|$
|108,804
|$
|106,595
|$
|102,017
|Provision for credit losses
|5,000
|8,300
|5,200
|2,300
|5,500
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|112,298
|105,339
|103,604
|104,295
|96,517
|Noninterest income
|Deposit, loan and other income
|3,347
|3,324
|3,283
|3,289
|3,836
|Defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,501
|Employee retention tax credit
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6,608
|Income on bank owned life insurance
|4,136
|3,017
|2,951
|2,946
|2,931
|Gains on sale of loans held-for-sale
|1,203
|1,590
|427
|631
|859
|(Loss) on sale of loans held-for-sale-CRE restructuring
|(23,025
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(Losses) gains on equity securities
|(159
|)
|(4
|)
|135
|(846
|)
|1,674
|Total noninterest income
|(14,498
|)
|7,927
|6,796
|6,020
|19,409
|Noninterest expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|32,922
|31,537
|32,768
|31,211
|32,401
|Occupancy and equipment
|4,968
|5,519
|5,345
|5,265
|5,122
|FDIC insurance
|1,500
|1,700
|2,000
|2,400
|2,400
|Professional and consulting
|3,278
|3,127
|3,108
|2,908
|2,929
|Marketing and advertising
|951
|1,161
|926
|974
|771
|Information technology and communications
|5,277
|5,394
|5,243
|5,366
|5,243
|Restructuring and exit charges
|-
|-
|-
|-
|994
|Merger expenses and restructuring charges
|-
|108
|2,125
|498
|1,898
|Branch closing expenses
|-
|-
|-
|1,275
|-
|Amortization of core deposit intangible
|2,846
|2,845
|2,845
|3,196
|3,196
|Other expenses
|3,627
|4,025
|3,509
|3,853
|3,719
|Total noninterest expenses
|55,369
|55,416
|57,869
|56,946
|58,673
|Income before income tax expense
|42,431
|57,850
|52,531
|53,369
|57,253
|Income tax expense
|11,032
|16,182
|14,709
|13,851
|16,277
|Net income
|31,399
|41,668
|37,822
|39,518
|40,976
|Preferred dividends
|1,509
|1,509
|1,509
|1,509
|1,509
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|29,890
|$
|40,159
|$
|36,313
|$
|38,009
|$
|39,467
|Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
|50,455,230
|50,404,698
|50,382,297
|50,414,115
|50,462,030
|Diluted EPS
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.72
|$
|0.75
|$
|0.78
|Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Operating Net Income:
|Net income
|$
|31,399
|$
|41,668
|$
|37,822
|$
|39,518
|$
|40,976
|Restructuring and exit charges
|-
|-
|-
|-
|994
|Merger expenses and restructuring charges
|-
|108
|2,125
|498
|1,898
|Branch closing expenses
|-
|-
|-
|1,275
|-
|Amortization of core deposit intangibles
|2,846
|2,845
|2,845
|3,196
|3,196
|Loss on sale of loans held-for-sale-CRE restructuring
|23,025
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Losses (gains) on equity securities
|159
|4
|(135
|)
|846
|(1,674
|)
|Defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(3,501
|)
|Employee retention tax credit
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(6,608
|)
|Tax impact of adjustments
|(8,069
|)
|(917
|)
|(1,499
|)
|(1,802
|)
|1,737
|Operating net income
|$
|49,360
|$
|43,708
|$
|41,158
|$
|43,531
|$
|37,018
|Preferred dividends
|1,509
|1,509
|1,509
|1,509
|1,509
|Operating net income available to common stockholders
|$
|47,851
|$
|42,199
|$
|39,649
|$
|42,022
|$
|35,509
|Operating diluted EPS (non-GAAP) (1)
|$
|0.95
|$
|0.84
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.83
|$
|0.70
|Return on Assets Measures
|Average assets
|$
|14,534,596
|$
|14,254,280
|$
|13,999,581
|$
|13,963,138
|$
|14,050,585
|Return on avg. assets
|0.86
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.12
|%
|1.16
|%
|Operating return on avg. assets (non-GAAP) (2)
|1.35
|1.23
|1.19
|1.24
|1.05
|Pre-provision net operating revenue ("PPNR") return on avg. assets (non-GAAP) (3)
|2.01
|1.94
|1.81
|1.75
|1.61
____________________________
|(1)
|Operating net income available to common stockholders divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
|(2)
|Operating net income divided by average assets.
|(3)
|Net income before income tax expense, provision for credit losses, merger expenses and restructuring charges, branch closing expenses, BOLI restructuring charges, restructuring and exit charges, CRE restructuring, employee retention tax credit, defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain, amortization of core deposit intangibles and net gains on equity securities divided by average assets.
|Three Months Ended
|Sept. 30,
|Jun. 30,
|Mar. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sept. 30,
|2026
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|Return on Equity Measures
|(dollars in thousands)
|Average stockholders' equity
|$
|1,636,171
|$
|1,612,528
|$
|1,594,699
|$
|1,558,366
|$
|1,513,892
|Less: average preferred stock
|(110,927
|)
|(110,927
|)
|(110,927
|)
|(110,927
|)
|(110,927
|)
|Average common equity
|$
|1,525,244
|$
|1,501,601
|$
|1,483,772
|$
|1,447,439
|$
|1,402,965
|Less: average intangible assets
|(273,499
|)
|(276,313
|)
|(279,158
|)
|(279,165
|)
|(280,814
|)
|Average tangible common equity
|$
|1,251,745
|$
|1,225,288
|$
|1,204,614
|$
|1,168,274
|$
|1,122,151
|Return on avg. common equity (GAAP)
|7.77
|%
|10.73
|%
|9.93
|%
|10.42
|%
|11.16
|%
|Operating return on avg. common equity (non-GAAP) (4)
|12.45
|11.27
|10.84
|11.52
|10.04
|Return on avg. tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (5)
|10.10
|13.79
|12.89
|13.66
|14.74
|Operating return on avg. tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (6)
|15.17
|13.81
|13.35
|14.27
|12.55
|Efficiency Measures
|Total noninterest expenses
|$
|55,369
|$
|55,416
|$
|57,869
|$
|56,946
|$
|58,673
|Restructuring and exit charges
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(994
|)
|Merger expenses and restructuring charges
|-
|(108
|)
|(2,125
|)
|(498
|)
|(1,898
|)
|Branch closing expenses
|-
|-
|-
|(1,275
|)
|-
|Amortization of core deposit intangibles
|(2,846
|)
|(2,845
|)
|(2,845
|)
|(3,196
|)
|(3,196
|)
|Operating noninterest expense
|$
|52,523
|$
|52,463
|$
|52,899
|$
|51,977
|$
|52,585
|Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)
|$
|118,541
|$
|114,841
|$
|109,976
|$
|107,761
|$
|103,155
|Noninterest income
|(14,498
|)
|7,927
|6,796
|6,020
|19,409
|Defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(3,501
|)
|Employee retention tax credit
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(6,608
|)
|Loss on sale of loans held-for-sale-CRE restructuring
|23,025
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Losses (gains) on equity securities
|159
|4
|(135
|)
|846
|(1,674
|)
|Operating revenue
|$
|127,227
|$
|122,772
|$
|116,637
|$
|114,627
|$
|110,781
|Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (7)
|41.3
|%
|42.7
|%
|45.4
|%
|45.3
|%
|47.5
|%
|Net Interest Margin
|Average interest-earning assets
|$
|13,685,961
|$
|13,451,804
|$
|13,160,794
|$
|13,093,053
|$
|13,172,443
|Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)
|$
|118,541
|$
|114,841
|$
|109,976
|$
|107,761
|$
|103,155
|Net interest margin (non-GAAP)
|3.44
|%
|3.42
|%
|3.39
|%
|3.27
|%
|3.11
|%
____________________________
|(4)
|Operating net income available to common stockholders divided by average common equity.
|(5)
|Net income available to common stockholders, excluding amortization of intangible assets, divided by average tangible common equity.
|(6)
|Operating net income available to common stockholders, divided by average tangible common equity.
|(7)
|Operating noninterest expense divided by operating revenue.
|As of
|Sept. 30,
|Jun. 30,
|Mar. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sept. 30,
|2026
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|Capital Ratios and Book Value per Share
|(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
|Stockholders equity
|$
|1,598,600
|$
|1,626,525
|$
|1,591,547
|$
|1,573,340
|$
|1,538,344
|Less: preferred stock
|(110,927
|)
|(110,927
|)
|(110,927
|)
|(110,927
|)
|(110,927
|)
|Common equity
|$
|1,487,673
|$
|1,515,598
|$
|1,480,620
|$
|1,462,413
|$
|1,427,417
|Less: intangible assets
|(271,622
|)
|(274,468
|)
|(277,313
|)
|(280,158
|)
|(278,730
|)
|Tangible common equity
|$
|1,216,051
|$
|1,241,130
|$
|1,203,307
|$
|1,182,255
|$
|1,148,687
|Total assets
|$
|14,778,705
|$
|14,411,864
|$
|14,209,561
|$
|14,002,700
|$
|14,023,585
|Less: intangible assets
|(271,622
|)
|(274,468
|)
|(277,313
|)
|(280,158
|)
|(278,730
|)
|Tangible assets
|$
|14,507,083
|$
|14,137,396
|$
|13,932,248
|$
|13,722,542
|$
|13,744,855
|Common shares outstanding
|50,268,879
|50,319,832
|50,288,494
|50,271,854
|50,273,089
|Common equity ratio (GAAP)
|10.07
|%
|10.52
|%
|10.42
|%
|10.44
|%
|10.18
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (8)
|8.38
|8.78
|8.64
|8.62
|8.36
|Regulatory capital ratios (Bancorp):
|Leverage ratio
|9.80
|%
|9.85
|%
|9.79
|%
|9.61
|%
|9.35
|%
|Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio
|10.10
|10.28
|10.23
|10.24
|10.17
|Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio
|11.01
|11.22
|11.19
|11.22
|11.17
|Risk-based total capital ratio
|13.44
|13.71
|13.81
|13.88
|13.88
|Regulatory capital ratios (Bank):
|Leverage ratio
|10.78
|%
|10.81
|%
|10.81
|%
|10.59
|%
|10.35
|%
|Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio
|12.11
|12.31
|12.35
|12.36
|12.37
|Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio
|12.11
|12.31
|12.35
|12.36
|12.37
|Risk-based total capital ratio
|12.99
|13.20
|13.33
|13.33
|13.38
|Book value per share (GAAP)
|$
|29.59
|$
|30.12
|$
|29.44
|$
|29.09
|$
|28.39
|Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (9)
|24.19
|24.66
|23.93
|23.52
|22.85
|Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) (10):
|Charge-offs
|$
|3,179
|$
|17,022
|$
|2,758
|$
|5,613
|$
|5,174
|Recoveries
|(941
|)
|(531
|)
|(467
|)
|(836
|)
|(38
|)
|Net loan charge-offs
|$
|2,238
|$
|16,491
|$
|2,291
|$
|4,777
|$
|5,136
|Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans receivable (annualized)
|0.07
|%
|0.56
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.18
|%
|Asset Quality
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|64,330
|$
|79,664
|$
|41,579
|$
|45,915
|$
|39,671
|Other real estate owned
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nonperforming assets
|$
|64,330
|$
|79,664
|$
|41,579
|$
|45,915
|$
|39,671
|Allowance for credit losses - loans (excluding nonaccretable credit marks)
|$
|108,818
|$
|106,120
|$
|115,609
|$
|112,282
|$
|113,163
|Add: nonaccretable credit marks
|11,802
|34,029
|37,447
|42,023
|43,336
|Allowance for credit losses - loans ("ACL")
|$
|120,620
|$
|140,149
|$
|153,056
|$
|154,305
|$
|156,499
|Loans receivable
|$
|11,432,533
|$
|11,869,034
|$
|11,735,596
|$
|11,453,280
|$
|11,303,636
|Nonaccrual loans as a % of loans receivable
|0.56
|%
|0.67
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.35
|%
|Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets
|0.44
|0.55
|0.29
|0.33
|0.28
|ACL as a % of loans receivable
|1.06
|1.18
|1.30
|1.35
|1.38
|ACL as a % of nonaccrual loans
|187.5
|175.9
|368.1
|336.1
|394.5
____________________________
|(8)
|Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.
|(9)
|Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding at period-end.
|(10)
|Includes only non-PCD loans.
| CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(dollars in thousands)
|For the Three Months Ended
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|Interest-earning assets:
| Average Balance
|Interest
|Rate (7)
| Average Balance
|Interest
|Rate (7)
| Average Balance
|Interest
|Rate (7)
|Investment securities (1) (2)
|$
|1,387,589
|$
|14,931
|4.27
|%
|$
|1,275,125
|$
|13,397
|4.21
|%
|$
|1,355,775
|$
|14,581
|4.27
|%
|Loans receivable and loans held-for-sale (2) (3) (4)
|11,982,883
|183,178
|6.06
|11,815,868
|176,944
|6.01
|11,162,060
|166,541
|5.92
|Federal funds sold and interest-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|bearing deposits with banks
|262,118
|2,432
|3.68
|309,872
|2,821
|3.65
|605,344
|6,644
|4.35
|Restricted investment in bank stock
|53,371
|843
|6.27
|50,939
|947
|7.46
|49,264
|1,081
|8.71
|Total interest-earning assets
|13,685,961
|201,384
|5.84
|13,451,804
|194,109
|5.79
|13,172,443
|188,847
|5.69
|Allowance for loan losses
|(142,006
|)
|
|
|(155,399
|)
|
|
|(159,157
|)
|
|
|Noninterest-earning assets
|990,641
|
|
|957,875
|
|
|1,037,299
|
|
|Total assets
|$
|14,534,596
|
|
|$
|14,254,280
|
|
|$
|14,050,585
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Money market deposits
|3,065,588
|22,998
|2.98
|3,052,487
|22,148
|2.91
|3,041,528
|24,578
|3.21
|Savings deposits
|942,742
|6,234
|2.62
|978,961
|6,339
|2.60
|949,775
|7,198
|3.01
|Time deposits
|2,920,335
|27,603
|3.75
|2,992,440
|27,776
|3.72
|3,019,848
|30,072
|3.95
|Other interest-bearing deposits
|2,244,097
|15,267
|2.70
|2,090,816
|13,308
|2.55
|1,897,927
|13,361
|2.79
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|9,172,762
|72,102
|3.12
|9,114,704
|69,571
|3.06
|8,909,078
|75,209
|3.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Borrowings
|874,544
|6,393
|2.90
|812,384
|5,402
|2.67
|783,994
|4,550
|2.30
|Subordinated debentures
|202,300
|4,337
|8.51
|202,114
|4,283
|8.50
|263,511
|5,917
|8.91
|Finance lease
|769
|11
|5.68
|845
|12
|5.70
|1,068
|16
|5.94
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|10,250,375
|82,843
|3.21
|10,130,047
|79,268
|3.14
|9,957,651
|85,692
|3.41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|2,510,843
|
|
|2,424,773
|
|
|2,486,993
|
|
|Other liabilities
|137,207
|
|
|86,932
|
|
|92,049
|
|
|Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|2,648,050
|
|
|2,511,705
|
|
|2,579,042
|
|
|Stockholders' equity
|1,636,171
|
|
|1,612,528
|
|
|1,513,892
|
|
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|14,534,596
|
|
|$
|14,254,280
|
|
|$
|14,050,585
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)
|
|118,541
|
|
|114,841
|
|
|103,155
|
|Net interest spread (5)
|
|
|2.63
|%
|
|
|2.65
|%
|
|
|2.28
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest margin (6)
|
|
|3.44
|%
|
|
|3.42
|%
|
|
|3.11
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tax equivalent adjustment
|
|(1,243
|)
|
|
|(1,202
|)
|
|
|(1,138
|)
|
|Net interest income
|
|$
|117,298
|
|
|$
|113,639
|
|
|$
|102,017
|
____________________________
|(1)
|Average balances are calculated on amortized cost.
|(2)
|Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using 21% federal tax rate.
|(3)
|Includes loan fee income.
|(4)
|Loans include nonaccrual loans.
|(5)
|Represents difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities and is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
|(6)
|Represents net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average total interest-earning assets.
|(7)
|Rates are annualized.
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