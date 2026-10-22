Connectone Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results Including Balance Sheet Restructuring And Repositioning

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the“Company” or“ConnectOne”), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the“Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $29.9 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared with $40.2 million for the second quarter of 2026 and $39.5 million for the third quarter of 2025. Diluted earnings per share was $0.59 for the third quarter of 2026 compared with $0.80 for the second quarter of 2026 and $0.78 for the third quarter of 2025. Return on average assets was 0.86%, 1.17% and 1.16% for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively. Return on average tangible common equity was 10.1%, 13.8% and 14.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively. Third quarter results include a $23.0 million pretax charge related to the balance sheet restructuring and repositioning, discussed below.

Operating net income available to common stockholders (which excludes the $23.0 million pretax restructuring charge, among other non-operating items – see supplemental tables discussed below) was $47.9 million for the third quarter of 2026, $42.2 million for the second quarter of 2026 and $35.5 million for the third quarter of 2025. Operating diluted earnings per share was $0.95 for the third quarter of 2026, $0.84 for the second quarter of 2026 and $0.70 for the third quarter of 2025. Operating return on average assets was 1.35%, 1.23% and 1.05% for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively. Operating return on average tangible common equity was 15.2%, 13.8% and 12.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively. Pre-provision net operating revenue ("Operating PPNR") as a percentage of average assets was 2.01%, 1.94% and 1.61% for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively. See supplemental tables for a complete reconciliation of GAAP earnings to operating earnings and other non-GAAP measures.

The decrease in net income available to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2026, compared to the second quarter of 2026, was primarily due to the $23.0 million pretax restructuring charge related to the above-mentioned balance sheet repositioning. This charge was partially offset by a $3.7 million increase in net interest income, a $3.3 million reduction in the provision for credit losses and a $5.2 million decrease in income tax expense. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, the decrease in net income available to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share was primarily due to a $33.9 million decrease in noninterest income. The decrease in noninterest income was mainly attributable to the aforementioned $23.0 million pretax charge in the third quarter of 2026, as well as $10.1 million of non-recurring income recognized in the third quarter of 2025, consisting of a $6.6 million employee retention tax credit (“ERTC”) and a $3.5 million defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain. The decrease was partially offset by a $15.3 million increase in net interest income, a $5.3 million decrease in income tax expense, a $3.3 million decrease in noninterest expenses and a $0.5 million reduction in the provision for credit losses.

Balance Sheet Restructuring and Repositioning

The transaction. During the third quarter of 2026, the Company completed a strategic review of its balance sheet. As a result, during the fourth quarter, the Company entered into an agreement to sell a pool of up to approximately $750 million in unpaid principal balance of non-relationship multifamily loans, subject to adjustment as provided for under the transaction agreements, to a single third-party purchaser. Loans secured by NYC rent-stabilized properties represent approximately 61% of the pool. The pool consists of loans originated by ConnectOne Bank (30%) and the First National Bank of Long Island (“FLIC”) (70%), which was acquired by the Company in June 2025. The transaction is expected to close in late October, and the final balance of loans sold will be determined at the closing.

Third quarter impact. The loan pool was transferred to held-for-sale, at the lower of cost or fair value of $678.9 million as of September 30, 2026, resulting in a $23.0 million pretax loss on loans held-for-sale, recorded in noninterest income. This charge reflects the gross discount on the sale price, substantially offset by the interest-rate and credit purchase accounting marks previously recorded on the FLIC-originated loans, as part of the merger with FLIC's parent company. The recognized loss on the pool is attributed to increases in market interest rates since the loans were originated. The charge is excluded from operating earnings.

Fourth quarter impact and timing. The transaction is scheduled to close in late October, 2026. Transaction costs related to the restructuring of approximately $7 to $8 million will be recognized upon closing and payment in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Use of proceeds and benefits. The majority of net proceeds from the sale are expected to be reinvested in government-guaranteed securities at yields similar to those of the loans sold, with the remaining balance used to pay down wholesale funding. The restructuring reduces the Company's concentrations in commercial real estate (“CRE”) and NYC rent-stabilized properties while strengthening the Bank's liquidity position. The Bank's regulatory CRE concentration ratio declines to approximately 397% proforma for the loan sale from 439% at June 30, 2026, and exposure to NYC rent-stabilized assets is projected to decline to approximately 2% of total loans, from 6% as of June 30, 2026. The balance sheet repositioning also reduced the Bank's loan-to-deposit ratio to 97.1% at September 30, 2026, and will expand its liquid assets.

“Our core performance was strong and reflects the successful execution of our relationship-driven banking strategy. Operating PPNR exceeded 2% of average assets and operating return on tangible common equity topped 15%,” commented Frank Sorrentino, ConnectOne's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.“Loans and average client deposits each grew at an annualized rate of about 11%, and our net interest margin widened to 3.44% despite higher short-term rates and a competitive funding environment. Disciplined expense management kept costs well controlled, and credit quality metrics improved.”

“Furthermore, we executed a definitive agreement to sell a pool of up to approximately $750 million of multifamily loans, executing on the balance sheet repositioning we have been contemplating. By selectively divesting non-relationship loans, this transaction reduces our CRE and rent-stabilized concentrations, strengthens key financial metrics and enhances our financial flexibility, while largely preserving our earnings power.”

Mr. Sorrentino concluded,“As we approach year-end, we remain focused on operational excellence, disciplined growth and deepening client relationships. With a stronger balance sheet and solid momentum in our core business, we believe ConnectOne is well positioned to create long-term value for our shareholders.”

Dividend Declarations

The Board of Directors declared cash dividends on the Company's common and outstanding preferred stock. A cash dividend on common stock of $0.195 per share will be paid on December 1, 2026, to common stockholders of record on November 13, 2026. A dividend of $0.556620 per depositary share, representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the Company's 5.25% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, will also be paid on December 1, 2026, to holders of record on November 13, 2026.

Operating Results

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the third quarter of 2026 was $118.5 million, an increase of $3.7 million, or 3.2%, from the second quarter of 2026, largely due to a 2 basis-point widening of the net interest margin to 3.44% from 3.42% and a 1.7% increase in average interest-earning assets. The margin benefited from a 5 basis-point increase in the yield on interest-earning assets, primarily due to loan repricing, partially offset by a 3 basis-point increase in the average cost of deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the third quarter of 2026 increased $15.3 million, or 14.8%, from the third quarter of 2025, due to a 33 basis-point widening of the net interest margin to 3.44% from 3.11%, and a 3.9% increase in average interest-earning assets. The margin benefited from a 15 basis-point increase in the yield on interest-earning assets and a 17 basis-point decrease in the average cost of deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits.

Noninterest income was $(14.5) million in the third quarter of 2026, $7.9 million in the second quarter of 2026 and $19.4 million in the third quarter of 2025. Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2026 included the $23.0 million pretax restructuring charge. Excluding this item, noninterest income increased $0.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2026, primarily due to a $1.1 million increase in BOLI income, driven by death benefits recorded in the third quarter of 2026, partially offset by a $0.4 million decrease in net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale, primarily SBA loans. During the third quarter of 2025, the Company recognized $10.1 million in non-recurring gains, consisting of a $6.6 million one-time benefit related to the ERTC and a $3.5 million defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain. Excluding these items, noninterest income decreased $0.8 million, compared to the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to a $1.9 million decrease in net gains on equity securities and a $0.5 million decrease in deposit, loan and other income, partially offset by a $1.2 million increase in BOLI income, driven by the aforementioned death benefits and a $0.3 million increase in net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale, primarily SBA loans.

Noninterest expenses were $55.4 million for the third quarter of 2026, $55.4 million for the second quarter of 2026 and $58.7 million for the third quarter of 2025. Noninterest expenses were unchanged compared to the second quarter of 2026, as a $1.4 million increase in salaries and employee benefits was offset by a $0.5 million decrease in occupancy and equipment expenses, a $0.4 million decrease in other expenses, a $0.2 million decrease in marketing and advertising expenses, a $0.2 million decrease in FDIC insurance expense and a $0.1 million decrease in information technology and communication expenses. The $3.3 million decrease compared to the third quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a $2.9 million decrease in merger, restructuring and exit expenses, a $0.9 million decrease in FDIC insurance expense, a $0.4 million decrease in amortization of core deposit intangibles, a $0.1 million decrease in occupancy and equipment expenses and a $0.1 million decrease in other expenses, partially offset by a $0.5 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $0.4 million increase in professional and consulting expenses and a $0.2 million increase in marketing and advertising expenses.

Income tax expense was $11.0 million for the third quarter of 2026, $16.2 million for the second quarter of 2026 and $16.3 million for the third quarter of 2025. The effective tax rates were 26.0%, 28.0% and 28.4% for the third quarter of 2026, second quarter of 2026 and third quarter of 2025, respectively. The decrease in income tax expense and the effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2026 was primarily due to lower taxable income resulting from the loss on loans held-for-sale related to the balance sheet restructuring. The projected effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2026 is 27.5%.

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses was $5.0 million for the third quarter of 2026, $8.3 million for the second quarter of 2026 and $5.5 million for the third quarter of 2025. The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2026, reflected core loan growth, charge-offs, and specific reserves, partially offset by the transfer of loans to loans held-for-sale at fair value. The provision in the second quarter of 2026 was elevated primarily due to charge-offs on certain NYC rent-stabilized multifamily loans during the second quarter of 2026.

Nonperforming assets, which include nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned (the Bank had no other real estate owned during the periods reported), were $64.3 million as of September 30, 2026, $79.7 million as of June 30, 2026 and $39.7 million as of September 30, 2025. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.44% as of September 30, 2026, compared to 0.55% as of June 30, 2026 and 0.28% as of September 30, 2025. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.56%, as of September 30, 2026, compared to 0.67% as of June 30, 2026 and 0.35% as of September 30, 2025. The sequential decrease in nonaccrual loans was primarily driven by work-out loan sales, charge-offs and principal payments. Excluding PCD loan charge-offs ($22.2 million in the third quarter of 2026, $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2026 and none in the third quarter of 2025), the annualized net loan charge-off ratio was 0.07% for the third quarter of 2026, 0.71% for the second quarter of 2026 and 0.18% for the third quarter of 2025. The elevated charge-off ratio, excluding PCD charge-offs, for the second quarter of 2026 included charge-offs related to a previously disclosed group of NYC rent-stabilized loans.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") represented 1.06%, 1.18% and 1.38% of loans receivable as of September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively. The ACL decreased $19.5 million to $120.6 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $140.1 million as of June 30, 2026, primarily reflecting the charge-off of $22.2 million of allowance on PCD loans in connection with the pending loan sale, partially offset by provision expense in excess of non-PCD net charge-offs. The charge-offs associated with the pending loan sale related to PCD loans for which an allowance for credit losses had previously been established in connection with the FLIC acquisition and required no additional provision for credit losses in the current quarter. The ACL as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 187.5% as of September 30, 2026, 175.9% as of June 30, 2026 and 394.5% as of September 30, 2025. Criticized and classified loans as a percentage of loans receivable were 2.02% as of September 30, 2026, compared to 1.89% as of June 30, 2026 and 2.57% as of September 30, 2025. The increase from June 30, 2026 was primarily due to the decrease in loans receivable resulting from the transfer of loans to held-for-sale; criticized and classified loan balances remained relatively stable during the quarter. Loans past due 30-89 days were 0.05% of loans receivable as of September 30, 2026, 0.03% as of June 30, 2026 and 0.08% as of September 30, 2025.

Selected Balance Sheet Items

The Company's total assets were $14.8 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to $14.0 billion as of December 31, 2025. Loans receivable were $11.4 billion as of September 30, 2026 and $11.5 billion as of December 31, 2025. Loans receivable as of September 30, 2026 excluded $0.8 billion of loans transferred to held-for-sale. Total deposits were $11.8 billion as of September 30, 2026 and $11.2 billion as of December 31, 2025.

The Company's total stockholders' equity increased to $1.599 billion as of September 30, 2026 from $1.573 billion as of December 31, 2025. Retained earnings increased $77.7 million, partially offset by an increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss of $51.0 million. As of September 30, 2026, the Company's tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 8.38% and $24.19, respectively, compared to 8.62% and $23.52, respectively, as of December 31, 2025. Total goodwill and other intangible assets were $271.6 million as of September 30, 2026 and $280.2 million as of December 31, 2025. Proforma for the loan sale, the tangible common equity ratio was 8.83% as of September 30, 2026.

Share Repurchase Program

During the third quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased 50,000 shares of common stock at an average price of $32.37 per share. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company repurchased 140,000 shares of common stock at an average price of $28.26 per share, leaving 501,118 shares authorized for repurchase under the current Board approved repurchase program. The Company intends to repurchase shares from time to time in the open market, in privately negotiated stock purchases or pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable federal securities laws. The share repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock and the plan may be modified or suspended at any time at the Company's discretion.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), ConnectOne routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP measures. ConnectOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the related GAAP measures, provide meaningful information to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables.

Third Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 22, 2026, to review the Company's financial performance and operating results. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Frank Sorrentino III and Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer William S. Burns will host the call.

The conference call dial-in number is 1 (585) 542-9983, meeting ID: 828 757 770. Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to register. An audio webcast of the conference call will be available to the public, on a listen-only basis, via the“Investor Relations” link on the Company's website at or at . An archive of the webcast will be available following the completion of the call at the same locations.

About ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., is a modern financial services company that operates, through its subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank, and the Bank's fintech subsidiary, BoeFly, Inc. ConnectOne Bank is a high-performing commercial bank offering a full suite of banking & lending products and services that focus on small to middle-market businesses. BoeFly, Inc. is a fintech marketplace that connects borrowers in the franchise space with funding solutions through a network of partner banks. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol "CNOB," and information about ConnectOne may be found at .

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in Item 1A – Risk Factors of the Company ' s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as supplemented by the Company ' s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company's market area, changes in accounting principles and guidelines and the impact of health emergencies and natural disasters on the Company, its employees and operations, and its customers. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Investor Contact :

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