Sunday Lake Gold Corp. Begins Trading On OTCQX Best Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Sunday Lake Gold Corp. (TSX: SNDY; OTCQX: WLBMD), a mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Sunday Lake Gold Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Sunday Lake Gold Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol“WLBMF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

“We are pleased to be graduating to the OTCQX Best Market,” commented Brian Penny, CEO of Sunday Lake Gold Corp.“Trading on the OTCQX Best Market enhances our visibility and accessibility to the U.S. investment community and provides us with an opportunity to broaden our investor base, improve trading visibility and strengthen our presence in the U.S. capital markets.”

Trading in non-U.S. North American securities on OTC Markets reached $29.38 billion in the third quarter of 2026, representing an 84.22% increase over Q3 2025. OTC Markets recorded $656.81 billion in total dollar volume in the first three quarters of the year. Canada ranked among the top home markets by trading volume during the quarter, highlighting sustained U.S. investor demand for internationally listed names.

About Sunday Lake Gold Corp.

Sunday Lake Gold Corp. is focused on creating value through the exploration and sustainable development of gold projects in Quebec's Abitibi region while respecting the environment and communities where it operates. The Company holds a contiguous mineral property position totaling 598 km2 that extends approximately 82 km along the Detour-Fenelon gold trend. The property is host to the Company's flagship PEA-stage Fenelon Gold Project, and its earlier exploration stage Martiniere Gold Project, as well as numerous greenfield gold projects.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCIDTM Basic Market and Pink LimitedTM Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

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