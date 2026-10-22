Pool Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results Confirms Annual Earnings Guidance Range
|(Unaudited)
|2026 Guidance Range
|Floor
|Ceiling
|Diluted EPS(1)
|$
|10.66
|$
|10.96
|After-tax CEO transition costs
|0.21
|0.21
|Adjusted diluted EPS(1)
|$
|10.87
|$
|11.17
(1)Includes $0.02 of year-to-date ASU 2016-09 tax benefits.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains certain non-GAAP measures. See the addendum to this release for definitions of our non-GAAP measures and reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.
About Pool Corporation
POOLCORP is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. As of September 30, 2026, POOLCORP operated 454 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia, through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information, please visit
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes“forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties that are generally identifiable through the use of words such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“estimate,”“project,”“should,”“will,”“may,”“outlook,” and other words and similar expressions and include projections of earnings. The forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including the sensitivity of our business to weather conditions; changes in economic conditions, consumer discretionary spending, the housing market, inflation or interest rates; our ability to maintain favorable relationships with suppliers and manufacturers; competition from other leisure product alternatives or mass merchants; our ability to continue to execute our growth strategies; changes in the regulatory environment; new or additional taxes, duties or tariffs; excess tax benefits or deficiencies recognized under ASU 2016-09 and other risks detailed in POOLCORP's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports and filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as updated by POOLCORP's subsequent filings with the SEC.
Kristin S. Byars
Director, Investor Relations and Finance
985.801.5153
...
| POOL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net sales
|$
|1,504,957
|$
|1,451,131
|$
|4,465,909
|$
|4,307,187
|Cost of sales
|1,068,640
|1,021,948
|3,158,959
|3,030,474
|Gross profit
|436,317
|429,183
|1,306,950
|1,276,713
|Percent
|29.0
|%
|29.6
|%
|29.3
|%
|29.6
|%
|Selling and administrative expenses
|264,122
|251,196
|784,464
|748,518
|Operating income
|172,195
|177,987
|522,486
|528,195
|Percent
|11.4
|%
|12.3
|%
|11.7
|%
|12.3
|%
|Interest and other non-operating expenses, net
|11,762
|12,004
|38,402
|35,387
|Income before income taxes and equity in earnings
|160,433
|165,983
|484,084
|492,808
|Provision for income taxes
|37,449
|38,985
|119,774
|118,048
|Equity in earnings of unconsolidated investments, net
|58
|15
|51
|56
|Net income
|$
|123,042
|$
|127,013
|$
|364,361
|$
|374,816
|Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders (1)
|Basic
|$
|3.41
|$
|3.41
|$
|10.03
|$
|10.01
|Diluted
|$
|3.40
|$
|3.40
|$
|10.02
|$
|9.97
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|35,881
|37,090
|36,108
|37,272
|Diluted
|35,923
|37,223
|36,163
|37,420
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|1.30
|$
|1.25
|$
|3.85
|$
|3.70
|(1)
|Earnings per share under the two-class method is calculated using net income attributable to common stockholders (net income reduced by earnings allocated to participating securities), which was $122.3 million and $126.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively, and $362.3 million and $373.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively. Participating securities excluded from weighted average common shares outstanding were 216,000 and 184,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively, and 206,000 and 184,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively.
| POOL CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|September 30,
|September 30,
|Change
|2026
|2025
|$
|%
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|105,657
|$
|128,483
|$
|(22,826
|)
|(18
|)
|%
|Receivables, net (1)
|135,492
|138,072
|(2,580
|)
|(2
|)
|Receivables pledged under receivables facility
|342,965
|305,537
|37,428
|12
|Product inventories, net (2)
|1,185,177
|1,223,809
|(38,632
|)
|(3
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|52,365
|53,138
|(773
|)
|(1
|)
|Total current assets
|1,821,656
|1,849,039
|(27,383
|)
|(1
|)
|Property and equipment, net
|281,030
|267,408
|13,622
|5
|Goodwill
|706,683
|705,266
|1,417
|0
|Other intangible assets, net
|277,972
|285,409
|(7,437
|)
|(3
|)
|Equity interest investments
|1,645
|1,514
|131
|9
|Operating lease assets
|342,895
|319,898
|22,997
|7
|Other assets
|53,588
|72,137
|(18,549
|)
|(26
|)
|Total assets
|$
|3,485,469
|$
|3,500,671
|$
|(15,202
|)
|(0
|)
|%
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|423,865
|$
|457,319
|$
|(33,454
|)
|(7
|)
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|174,146
|147,122
|27,024
|18
|Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt
|20,952
|12,881
|8,071
|63
|Current operating lease liabilities
|120,756
|102,189
|18,567
|18
|Total current liabilities
|739,719
|719,511
|20,208
|3
|Deferred income taxes
|93,984
|79,101
|14,883
|19
|Long-term debt, net
|1,145,930
|1,049,121
|96,809
|9
|Other long-term liabilities
|47,620
|47,342
|278
|1
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|231,098
|225,706
|5,392
|2
|Total liabilities
|2,258,351
|2,120,781
|137,570
|6
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,227,118
|1,379,890
|(152,772
|)
|(11
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,485,469
|$
|3,500,671
|$
|(15,202
|)
|(0
|)
|%
|(1)
|The allowance for doubtful accounts was $10.3 million at September 30, 2026 and $8.3 million at September 30, 2025.
|(2)
|The inventory reserve was $24.9 million at September 30, 2026 and $29.0 million at September 30, 2025.
| POOL CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Change
|Operating activities
|Net income
|$
|364,361
|$
|374,816
|$
|(10,455
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation
|34,461
|30,438
|4,023
|Amortization
|6,750
|6,598
|152
|Share-based compensation
|22,437
|17,385
|5,052
|Equity in earnings of unconsolidated investments, net
|(51
|)
|(56
|)
|5
|Other
|3,489
|459
|3,030
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:
|Receivables
|(134,083
|)
|(123,914
|)
|(10,169
|)
|Product inventories
|264,883
|77,407
|187,476
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|19,765
|73,226
|(53,461
|)
|Accounts payable
|(225,440
|)
|(69,794
|)
|(155,646
|)
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|63,252
|(100,822
|)
|164,074
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|419,824
|285,743
|134,081
|Investing activities
|Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
|-
|(7,116
|)
|7,116
|Purchases of property and equipment, net of sale proceeds
|(49,772
|)
|(48,123
|)
|(1,649
|)
|Other investments, net
|2,328
|(508
|)
|2,836
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(47,444
|)
|(55,747
|)
|8,303
|Financing activities
|Proceeds from revolving line of credit
|1,351,300
|1,417,100
|(65,800
|)
|Payments on revolving line of credit
|(1,496,400
|)
|(1,390,400
|)
|(106,000
|)
|Proceeds from term loan under credit facility
|-
|125,000
|(125,000
|)
|Payments on term loan under credit facility
|-
|(87,500
|)
|87,500
|Proceeds from asset-backed financing
|390,300
|437,600
|(47,300
|)
|Payments on asset-backed financing
|(278,800
|)
|(370,400
|)
|91,600
|Payments on term facility
|-
|(19,938
|)
|19,938
|Proceeds from short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt
|7,103
|17,431
|(10,328
|)
|Payments on short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt
|(6,555
|)
|(16,523
|)
|9,968
|Payments of deferred financing costs
|(359
|)
|(1,397
|)
|1,038
|Payments of excise tax on repurchases of common stock
|(2,974
|)
|-
|(2,974
|)
|Proceeds from stock issued under share-based compensation plans
|5,018
|9,203
|(4,185
|)
|Payments of cash dividends
|(140,105
|)
|(138,664
|)
|(1,441
|)
|Repurchases of common stock
|(198,046
|)
|(163,884
|)
|(34,162
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(369,518
|)
|(182,372
|)
|(187,146
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(2,168
|)
|2,997
|(5,165
|)
|Change in cash and cash equivalents
|694
|50,621
|(49,927
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|104,963
|77,862
|27,101
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|105,657
|$
|128,483
|$
|(22,826
|)
ADDENDUM
Base Business
When calculating our base business results, we exclude for a period of 15 months sales centers that are acquired, opened in new markets or closed. We also exclude consolidated sales centers when we do not expect to maintain the majority of the existing business and existing sales centers that are consolidated with acquired sales centers.
We generally allocate corporate overhead expenses to excluded sales centers on the basis of their net sales as a percentage of total net sales. After 15 months, we include acquired, consolidated and new market sales centers in the base business calculation including the comparative prior year period.
We have not provided separate base business income statement data within this press release as our base business results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 closely approximated our consolidated results. Excluded sales centers contributed less than 1% to the change in our reported net sales.
The table below summarizes the changes in our sales centers during the first nine months of 2026.
|December 31, 2025
|456
|New locations
|2
|Consolidated locations
|(4)
|September 30, 2026
|454
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The non-GAAP measures described below should be considered in the context of all of our other disclosures in this press release.
Adjusted EBITDA
We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or net loss plus interest and other non-operating expenses, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, goodwill and other impairments, equity in earnings or loss of unconsolidated investments, and other items that management believes are not indicative of ongoing operating performance. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, which may limit its usefulness as a comparative measure.
Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We believe Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, operating income or loss, net income or loss, net cash flows provided by or used in operating, investing and financing activities or other income statement or cash flow statement line items reported in accordance with GAAP.
From time to time, we use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because management uses it to monitor our performance, and we believe that it is widely used by our investors, industry analysts and others as a useful supplemental performance measure. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations, provides an additional measure that enables management and investors to monitor factors and trends affecting our ability to service debt, pay taxes and fund capital expenditures.
The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA.
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(In thousands)
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net income
|$
|123,042
|$
|127,013
|$
|364,361
|$
|374,816
|Adjustments to increase (decrease) net income:
|Interest and other non-operating expenses (1)
|11,415
|11,622
|37,846
|35,633
|Provision for income taxes
|37,449
|38,985
|119,774
|118,048
|Share-based compensation (2)
|4,962
|4,435
|22,437
|17,385
|Equity in earnings of unconsolidated investments, net
|(58
|)
|(15
|)
|(51
|)
|(56
|)
|Depreciation
|11,807
|10,634
|34,461
|30,438
|Amortization (3)
|1,917
|2,000
|5,910
|5,925
|CEO cash transition costs (2)
|-
|-
|1,962
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|190,534
|$
|194,674
|$
|586,700
|$
|582,189
|(1)
|Excludes loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions of $347 and $382 for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively, and $556 and ($246) for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively.
|(2)
|CEO transition costs comprise $6.3 million included within share-based compensation for awards previously granted but not fully amortized and $2.0 million of cash transition costs for a total of $8.3 million included in Selling and administrative expenses on the Consolidated Statements of Income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.
|(3)
|Excludes amortization of deferred financing costs of $290 and $286 for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively, and $840 and $673 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively. This non-cash expense is included in Interest and other non-operating expenses, net on the Consolidated Statements of Income.
Adjusted Income Statement Information
We have included adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures, in this press release as supplemental disclosures because we believe these measures are useful to management, investors and others in assessing our period-over-period operating performance. We believe these measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, operating expenses, operating income, net income and diluted EPS presented in accordance with GAAP and in the context of our other disclosures in this press release. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, which may limit their usefulness as comparative measures.
The table below presents a reconciliation of operating expenses to adjusted operating expenses.
|(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
|(In thousands)
|September 30,
|2026
|Operating expenses
|$
|784,464
|CEO transition costs
|(8,262
|)
|Adjusted operating expenses
|$
|776,202
The table below presents a reconciliation of operating income to adjusted operating income.
|(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
|(In thousands)
|September 30,
|2026
|Operating income
|$
|522,486
|CEO transition costs
|8,262
|Adjusted operating income
|$
|530,748
The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income.
|(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
|(In thousands)
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Net income
|$
|364,361
|$
|374,816
|CEO transition costs
|8,262
|-
|Tax impact
|(738
|)
|-
|ASU 2016-09 tax benefit
|(714
|)
|(4,181
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|371,171
|$
|370,635
The table below presents a reconciliation of diluted EPS to adjusted diluted EPS.
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Diluted EPS
|$
|3.40
|$
|3.40
|$
|10.02
|$
|9.97
|After-tax CEO transition costs
|-
|-
|0.21
|-
|ASU 2016-09 tax benefit
|-
|(0.01
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.11
|)
|Adjusted diluted EPS
|$
|3.40
|$
|3.39
|$
|10.21
|$
|9.86
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