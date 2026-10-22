Valley National Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

Ira Robbins, CEO, commented,“Our third quarter results demonstrate the continued improvement in Valley's profitability. Strong revenue growth and disciplined expense management drove record quarterly net income for Valley and an efficiency ratio below 50 percent. We remain on track to achieve, and likely exceed, our previously stated return on average tangible common equity goal of 15 percent by the end of 2027. We believe that we are structurally well-positioned to navigate a range of potential interest rate scenarios while driving relative net interest margin outperformance. Combined with our strong capital and liquidity, this positioning gives us the flexibility to keep growing alongside our clients as we execute on our strategic priorities.”

Mr. Robbins continued,“Our pending acquisitions of Providence Financial Corporation and Bluevine Inc. are a natural extension of our strategy to further optimize our funding base. Providence will enhance our presence in the Chicagoland market, while Bluevine is expected to expand our ability to serve small businesses nationwide through differentiated digital capabilities. Together, these transactions will strengthen our core deposit franchise, broaden our growth opportunities and support sustainable long-term value creation for shareholders.”

Key financial highlights for the third quarter 2026 :



Net Interest Margin and Income: Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 3.28 percent for the third quarter 2026 increased 8 basis points and 23 basis points from the second quarter 2026 and third quarter 2025, respectively. Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $506.8 million for the third quarter 2026 increased $18.4 million and $59.3 million compared to the second quarter 2026 and third quarter 2025, respectively. The increases from the second quarter 2026 were mainly due to upward repricing of adjustable interest rate loans, higher yields on new loan originations, an increase in average loans and one additional day during the third quarter 2026, partially offset by higher average time deposits and an increase in the cost of certain non-maturity deposits. See additional details in the“Net Interest Income and Margin” and“Other Borrowings” sections below.

Deposits: Total deposit balances increased $1.1 billion to $55.2 billion at September 30, 2026 as compared to $54.1 billion at June 30, 2026 primarily attributable to an increase in direct customer deposits during the third quarter 2026. The growth in direct customer deposits was mainly driven by inflows of non-maturity interest bearing deposits from commercial banking customers, as well as retail CD offerings during the third quarter 2026. See the“Deposits” section below for more details.

Loan Portfolio: Total loans increased $722.7 million, or 5.5 percent on an annualized basis, to $53.2 billion at September 30, 2026 from June 30, 2026 mostly due to increases of $363.0 million and $343.5 million in commercial and industrial (C&I) loans and total commercial real estate (CRE) loans, respectively. Loan originations from a range of relationship-driven small to midsize clients continued to drive C&I loan growth during the third quarter 2026, while new owner occupied loans and an uptick in construction loan activity were the primary drivers of the increase in CRE loans at September 30, 2026. Our CRE loan concentration ratio (defined as total CRE loans held for investment and held for sale, excluding owner occupied loans, as a percentage of total risk-based capital) declined to approximately 312 percent at September 30, 2026 from 317 percent at June 30, 2026. See the“Loans” section below for more details.

Allowance and Provision for Credit Losses for Loans: The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $600.5 million and $606.9 million at September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, respectively, representing 1.13 percent and 1.16 percent of total loans at each respective date. During the third quarter 2026, we recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $30.7 million as compared to $29.2 million and $19.2 million for the second quarter 2026 and third quarter 2025, respectively. See the“Credit Quality” section below for more details.

Credit Quality: Total internally criticized and classified loans as a percentage of total loans declined to 7.1 percent at September 30, 2026 from 7.3 percent at June 30, 2026. Net loan charge-offs totaled $37.1 million for the third quarter 2026 as compared to $22.0 million and $14.6 million for the second quarter 2026 and third quarter 2025, respectively. Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) decreased $25.7 million to $154.5 million, or 0.29 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2026 as compared to $180.2 million, or 0.34 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2026. The decrease was mainly due to migration of a few larger CRE loans to non-accrual category and, to a lesser extent, a decrease in early stage residential mortgage loan delinquencies. Non-accrual loans totaled $511.4 million, or 0.96 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2026 as compared to $462.6 million, or 0.88 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2026. See the“Credit Quality” section below for more details.

Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income increased $5.0 million to $78.7 million for the third quarter 2026 as compared to the second quarter 2026 largely due to a $6.4 million increase in other income primarily driven by recovery income from legal settlements and net valuation gains on certain fintech investments at September 30, 2026. Wealth management and trust fees also increased $4.5 million mainly due to a higher volume of transaction-related tax credit advisory fees. These increases were partially offset by lower bank owned life insurance and capital markets income.

Non-Interest Exp ense: Non-interest expense decreased $1.2 million to $310.0 million for the third quarter 2026 as compared to the second quarter 2026. The overall decrease was largely driven by a $4.4 million decline in professional and legal fees due to lower business transformation-related consulting fees during the third quarter 2026, partially offset by higher amortization of tax credit investments. During the third quarter 2026, we recorded $3.1 million of merger related expenses (primarily reported within professional and legal fees and other expense) related to our pending acquisitions of Providence Financial Corporation (Providence) and Bluevine Inc. (Bluevine). See additional information below.

Income Tax Expense: Income tax expense totaled $37.3 million and $49.6 million for the third and second quarters of 2026, respectively. Our effective tax rate was 15.3 percent for the third quarter 2026 as compared to 22.5 percent for the second quarter 2026. The decrease in income tax expense and the effective tax rate as compared to the linked second quarter 2026 was due to the availability and purchase of additional tax credits in excess of amounts previously anticipated during the third quarter 2026.

Efficiency Ratio: Our efficiency ratio was 49.38 percent for the third quarter 2026 as compared to 52.11 percent and 53.37 percent for the second quarter 2026 and third quarter 2025, respectively. See the“Consolidated Financial Highlights” tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures. Performance Ratios: Annualized return on average assets (ROAA), shareholders' equity (ROAE) and tangible common shareholders' equity (ROATCE) were 1.24 percent, 10.36 percent and 14.24 percent for the third quarter 2026, respectively. Annualized ROAA, ROAE, and ROATCE, adjusted for non-core income and charges, were 1.24 percent, 10.36 percent and 14.24 percent for the third quarter 2026, respectively. See the“Consolidated Financial Highlights” tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.



On August 25, 2026, Valley announced that it will acquire Providence, and its principal subsidiary, Providence Bank & Trust headquartered in South Holland, Illinois. We believe the acquisition of this high-performing commercial bank, with $1.6 billion in total assets and a 14-branch network as of June 30, 2026, will provide an established physical delivery channel in the Chicagoland area to supplement Valley's existing commercial presence in the market. The acquisition is expected to close in early 2027, subject to standard regulatory approvals, approval of Providence's shareholders, and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions.

On September 28, 2026, Valley also announced that it will acquire Bluevine, a leading nationwide digital banking platform for small businesses headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. Upon closing, Bluevine will bring Valley a scaled, high-growth digital small business platform; low-cost, digitally-sourced deposit relationships; and an established suite of integrated banking, payments, lending and financial-management solutions designed for small businesses across the country. The acquisition is expected to close in early 2027, subject to standard regulatory approvals, and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $506.8 million for the third quarter 2026 increased $18.4 million and $59.3 million compared to the second quarter 2026 and the third quarter 2025, respectively. Interest income on a tax equivalent basis increased $27.8 million to $858.5 million for the third quarter 2026 as compared to the second quarter 2026. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on adjustable interest rate loans, the origination of higher-yielding loans within the C&I and CRE loan portfolios, an overall increase in average loan balances and one additional day during the third quarter 2026 as compared to the second quarter 2026. Total interest expense increased $9.4 million to $351.7 million for the third quarter 2026 as compared to the second quarter 2026 mainly due to an increase in average time deposits during the third quarter 2026, as well as the higher cost of certain non-maturity deposits. See the“Deposits” and“Other Borrowings” sections below for more details.

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 3.28 percent for the third quarter 2026 increased 8 basis points from 3.20 percent for the second quarter 2026 and 23 basis points from 3.05 percent for the third quarter 2025. The yield on average interest earning assets increased by 11 basis points to 5.55 percent on a linked quarter basis largely due to the higher yields on new loan originations during the third quarter 2026 and upward repricing of adjustable interest rate loans. The overall cost of average interest bearing liabilities increased by 6 basis points to 3.16 percent for the third quarter 2026 as compared to the second quarter 2026 mostly due to the higher cost of both non-maturity and time deposits. Our cost of total average deposits was 2.33 percent for the third quarter 2026 as compared to 2.28 percent and 2.69 percent for the second quarter 2026 and third quarter 2025, respectively.

Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings

Loans. Total loans increased $722.7 million, or 5.5 percent on an annualized basis, to $53.2 billion at September 30, 2026 from June 30, 2026. C&I loans increased $363.0 million, or 12.1 percent on an annualized basis, to $12.3 billion at September 30, 2026 from June 30, 2026, primarily driven by new originations from relationship-driven small to midsize clients across several markets, with particularly strong loan production in New York, Florida, California, and Arizona. Total CRE (including construction) loans increased $343.5 million to $30.7 billion at September 30, 2026 from June 30, 2026 due, in large part, to continued momentum in new owner occupied CRE loan originations from our healthcare vertical and the Florida market, as well as an uptick in construction loan advances primarily in New York and Florida. Non-owner occupied loans decreased $145.7 million from June 30, 2026 mainly due to our continued targeted runoff of transactional/non-relationship loans, which outpaced limited new originations in this category during the third quarter 2026. Residential mortgage loans increased $101.5 million from June 30, 2026 mainly due to continued retention of most new loan origination activity and the modest levels of prepayments. Total consumer loans decreased $85.3 million from June 30, 2026 primarily due to a $118.1 million decrease in automobile loans as normal loan repayments outpaced consumer demand which was constrained by several factors, including gasoline prices and the high level of market interest rates.

Deposits. Actual ending balances for deposits increased $1.1 billion to $55.2 billion at September 30, 2026 from June 30, 2026 mainly due to a $730.9 million increase in the savings, NOW and money market deposits category and a $482.1 million increase in time deposits, partially offset by a $102.8 million decline in non-interest bearing deposits. The increase in savings, NOW and money market deposits from June 30, 2026 was mostly attributable to inflows from our commercial banking customers, partially offset by lower indirect customer money market deposit balances. The increase in time deposits was largely driven by higher indirect customer CD balances and deposits generated from our targeted retail CD offerings. Total indirect customer deposits (consisting of both brokered time and money market deposits) totaled $5.3 billion at both September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026. Non-interest bearing deposits; savings, NOW and money market deposits; and time deposits represented approximately 23 percent, 53 percent and 24 percent of total deposits at both September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026.

Other Borro wing s. Short-term borrowings decreased $383.2 million to $50.3 million at September 30, 2026 from June 30, 2026 mainly due to maturity and repayment of $375 million of short-term FHLB advances during the third quarter 2026. Long-term borrowings totaled $2.6 billion at September 30, 2026 and remained relatively unchanged as compared to June 30, 2026.

Credit Quality

Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). NPAs, consisting of non-accrual loans, other real estate owned (OREO) and other repossessed assets, increased $46.0 million to $513.8 million at September 30, 2026 from June 30, 2026. Non-accrual loans increased $48.8 million to $511.4 million, or 0.96 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2026 as compared to $462.6 million, or 0.88 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2026. The increase was primarily attributable to a $30.1 million construction loan that was placed on non-accrual status during the third quarter 2026, as well as higher levels of non-accrual C&I loans. The $30.1 million construction loan is considered well-secured and did not require a specific reserve within our allowance for credit losses for loans at September 30, 2026 based upon the estimated value of the underlying collateral. Non-accrual CRE loans decreased $3.0 million to $253.1 million at September 30, 2026 from June 30, 2026, primarily reflecting repayments and partial charge-offs, partially offset by the migration of three CRE loans previously reported as loans 30 to 59 days past due at June 30, 2026 to non-accrual status during the third quarter 2026.

Accruing Past Due Loans. Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) decreased $25.7 million to $154.5 million, or 0.29 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2026 as compared to $180.2 million, or 0.34 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2026.

Loans 30 to 59 days past due decreased $41.7 million to $109.3 million at September 30, 2026 as compared to June 30, 2026 primarily due to the migration of three CRE loans totaling $24.7 million, net of partial charge-offs of $9.1 million during the third quarter 2026, to non-accrual loans at September 30, 2026, as well as lower residential mortgage loan delinquencies. Loans 60 to 89 days past due increased $14.8 million to $27.9 million at September 30, 2026 as compared to June 30, 2026 mainly due to one CRE loan relationship totaling $10.9 million and higher residential mortgage loans delinquencies. Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest increased $1.3 million to $17.3 million at September 30, 2026 as compared to June 30, 2026 largely due to the third quarter 2026 migration of a $4.0 million CRE loan previously reported in the 30 to 59 days past due delinquency category at June 30, 2026, partially offset by lower residential mortgage and C&I loans delinquencies. All loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest are well-secured and in the process of collection.

Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Unfunded Commitments. The following table summarizes the allocation of the allowance for credit losses to loan categories and the allocation as a percentage of each loan category at September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025: