Valley National Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|Allocation
|Allocation
|Allocation
|as a % of
|as a % of
|as a % of
| Allowance
|Loan
| Allowance
|Loan
| Allowance
|Loan
| Allocation
|Category
| Allocation
|Category
| Allocation
|Category
|($ in thousands)
|Loan Category:
|Commercial and industrial loans
|$
|211,513
|1.72
|%
|$
|198,910
|1.66
|%
|$
|161,848
|1.50
|%
|Commercial real estate loans:
|Commercial real estate
|252,903
|0.90
|268,445
|0.96
|297,685
|1.14
|Construction
|46,490
|1.75
|50,623
|2.05
|51,908
|2.06
|Total commercial real estate loans
|299,393
|0.98
|319,068
|1.05
|349,593
|1.22
|Residential mortgage loans
|47,376
|0.78
|48,905
|0.82
|51,094
|0.88
|Consumer loans:
|Home equity
|4,341
|0.58
|4,333
|0.59
|3,735
|0.57
|Auto and other consumer
|18,177
|0.54
|19,384
|0.56
|18,730
|0.55
|Total consumer loans
|22,518
|0.55
|23,717
|0.57
|22,465
|0.56
|Allowance for loan losses
|580,800
|1.09
|590,600
|1.13
|585,000
|1.19
|Allowance for unfunded credit commitments
|19,700
|16,320
|13,604
|Total allowance for credit losses for loans
|$
|600,500
|$
|606,920
|$
|598,604
|Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % of total loans
|1.13
|%
|1.16
|%
|1.21
|%
Our loan portfolio, totaling $53.2 billion at September 30, 2026, had net loan charge-offs totaling $37.1 million for the third quarter 2026 as compared to $22.0 million and $14.6 million for the second quarter 2026 and the third quarter 2025, respectively. Gross loan charge-offs totaled $40.1 million for the third quarter 2026 and included (i) an $11.6 million partial charge-off of a C&I loan with $2.0 million of allocated reserves within our allowance for credit losses for loans at September 30, 2026 and (ii) partial charge-offs totaling $9.1 million related to the aforementioned three non-accrual CRE loans totaling $24.7 million, net of the charge-offs, with no related allocated reserves within our allowance for credit losses for loans at September 30, 2026.
The allowance for credit losses for loans, comprised of our allowance for loan losses and unfunded credit commitments, as a percentage of total loans was 1.13 percent at September 30, 2026, 1.16 percent at June 30, 2026, and 1.21 percent at September 30, 2025. For the third quarter 2026, the provision for credit losses for loans totaled $30.7 million as compared to $29.2 million and $19.2 million for the second quarter 2026 and third quarter 2025, respectively. The third quarter 2026 provision was mainly impacted by increases in (i) the economic forecast component of our reserve, (ii) non-economic qualitative reserves and (iii) specific reserves associated with certain collateral dependent loans, partially offset by (iv) a decline in quantitative reserves largely within certain CRE loan categories, including construction loans, at September 30, 2026.
Capital Adequacy
Valley's total risk-based capital, Tier 1 capital, common equity tier 1 capital, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 13.70 percent, 11.36 percent, 10.71 percent and 9.54 percent, respectively, at September 30, 2026 as compared to 13.77 percent, 11.37 percent, 10.71 percent and 9.49 percent, respectively, at June 30, 2026. During the third quarter 2026, we repurchased 2.5 million shares of our common stock at an average price of $13.86 under our current stock repurchase plan.
Investor Conference Call
Valley's CEO, Ira Robbins, will host a conference call on Thursday, October 22, 2026 at 8:30 AM (ET) to discuss Valley's third quarter 2026 earnings and related matters. Interested parties should pre-register using this link: to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call. The teleconference will also be webcast live: and archived on Valley's website through Monday, November 23, 2026. Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at .
About Valley
As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY), Valley National Bank is a regional financial institution with over $67 billion in assets. Founded in 1927, Valley has more than 220 branch locations and commercial offices nationwide and serves clients across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Arizona. Valley delivers a full range of consumer, commercial, and wealth management solutions designed to support everything from homeownership and business growth to long-term financial planning. Big enough to support complex financial needs and small enough to stay deeply connected, Valley is grounded in a relationship-led approach focused on understanding people first. That same relationship-led approach guides Valley's commitment to community investment and responsible corporate citizenship. To learn more, visit or call the Valley Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.
Forward-Looking Statements
The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management's confidence and strategies and management's expectations about our business, new and existing programs and products, the Transactions (as defined below) and other mergers or acquisitions, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology, market conditions and economic expectations. These statements may be identified by forward-looking terminology such as“intend,”“should,”“expect,”“believe,”“position,”“view,”“opportunity,”“allow,”“continues,”“reflects,”“would,”“could,”“typically,”“usually,”“anticipate,”“may,”“estimate,”“outlook,”“project” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:
- risks and uncertainties relating to Valley's pending acquisitions of Providence and Bluevine (together, the“Transactions”), including, but not limited to: the possibility that the Transactions may not be completed when expected or at all, including as a result of delays in obtaining, or the failure to obtain, required regulatory or other approvals or the failure to satisfy other closing conditions, including approval by Providence shareholders; the occurrence of any event that could give rise to the right of any party to terminate the merger or other agreement; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the Transactions, including potential cost savings, synergies, and earnings accretion, will not be realized when expected or at all; the possibility that the Transactions may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management and attention from ongoing business operations; costs or difficulties relating to integration matters might be greater than expected; the inability to retain customers and qualified employees of Providence and Bluevine; potential business disruption or adverse reactions or changes to business, customer or employee relationships as a result of the Transactions; and changes in estimates of non-recurring charges related to the Transactions; the impact of market interest rates and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. federal government and its agencies in connection with prolonged inflationary pressures, which could have a material adverse effect on our clients, our business, our employees, and our ability to provide services to our customers; the impact of unfavorable macroeconomic conditions or downturns, including instability or volatility in financial markets resulting from the impact of tariffs/import fees and other trade policies and practices, any retaliatory actions, changes in energy commodity prices, related market uncertainty, or other factors; U.S. government debt default or rating downgrade; unanticipated loan delinquencies; loss of collateral; decreased service revenues; increased business disruptions or failures; reductions in employment; and other potential negative effects on our business, employees or clients caused by factors outside of our control, such as new legislation and policy changes under the current U.S. presidential administration, any shutdown of the U.S. federal government, geopolitical instabilities or events, including ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, natural and other disasters, including severe weather events and other climate-related risks, health emergencies, acts of terrorism, or other external events; the impact of any potential instability within the U.S. financial sector or future bank failures, including the possibility of a run on deposits by a coordinated deposit base, and the impact of any actual or perceived concerns regarding the soundness, or creditworthiness, of other financial institutions, including any resulting disruption within the financial markets, increased expenses, including FDIC insurance assessments, or adverse impact on our stock price, deposits or our ability to borrow or raise capital; the impact of negative public opinion regarding Valley or banks in general that damages our reputation and adversely impacts business and revenues; changes in the statutes, regulations, policies, enforcement priorities, or composition of the federal bank regulatory agencies; the loss of or decrease in lower-cost funding sources within our deposit base; investigations, damage verdicts, settlements or restrictions related to existing or potential class action litigation or individual litigation arising from claims of violations of laws or regulations, contractual claims, breach of fiduciary responsibility, negligence, fraud, environmental laws, patent, trademark or other intellectual property infringement, misappropriation or other violation, employment-related claims, and other matters; a prolonged downturn and contraction in the economy, as well as any decline in commercial real estate values collateralizing a significant portion of our loan portfolio; higher or lower than expected income tax expense or tax rates, including increases or decreases resulting from changes in uncertain tax position liabilities, tax laws, regulations, and case law; the inability to grow customer deposits to keep pace with the level of loan growth; a material change in our allowance for credit losses due to forecasted economic conditions and/or unexpected credit deterioration in our loan and investment portfolios; the need to supplement debt or equity capital to maintain or exceed internal capital thresholds; changes in our business, strategy, market conditions or other factors that may negatively impact the estimated fair value of our goodwill and other intangible assets and result in future impairment charges; greater than expected technology-related costs due to, among other factors, prolonged or failed implementations, additional project staffing and obsolescence caused by continuous and rapid market innovations; increased competitive challenges and competitive pressure on pricing of our products and services; our ability to stay current with rapid technological changes and evolving legal and regulatory requirements in the financial services industry, including developments relating to the use of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and related regulatory developments, as well as our ability to effectively assess and monitor the effects of, and risks associated with, the implementation and use of such technology; cyberattacks, ransomware attacks, computer viruses, malware or other cybersecurity incidents that may breach the security of our or our third-party service providers' websites or other systems or networks to obtain unauthorized access to personal, confidential, proprietary or sensitive information, destroy data, disable or degrade service, or sabotage our systems or networks, and the increasing sophistication of such attacks and use of targeted tactics against the financial services industry; any disruption of our systems and network, or those of our third-party service providers, resulting from events that are wholly or partially beyond our control, including, for example, electrical, telecommunications, or other major service outages, or actions by employees, which may give rise to financial loss or liability; results of examinations by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Reserve Bank, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require us to increase our allowance for credit losses, write-down assets, reimburse customers, change the way we do business, or limit or eliminate certain other banking activities; application of heightened regulatory standards for certain large insured national banks, and the expenses we will incur to develop policies, programs, and systems that comply with the enhanced standards applicable to us; our inability or determination not to pay dividends at current levels, or at all, because of inadequate earnings, regulatory restrictions or limitations, changes in our capital requirements, or a decision to increase capital by retaining more earnings; unanticipated loan delinquencies, loss of collateral, decreased service revenues, and other potential negative effects on our business caused by severe weather and other climate-related risks, pandemics or other public health crises, acts of terrorism or other external events; our ability to successfully execute our business plan and strategic initiatives; and unexpected significant declines in the loan portfolio due to the lack of economic expansion, increased competition, large prepayments, risk mitigation strategies, changes in regulatory lending guidance or other factors.
A detailed discussion of factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including Item 1A.“Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025.
We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations, except as required by law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.
|–Tables to Follow–
| VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|($ in thousands, except for share data and stock price)
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|FINANCIAL DATA:
|Net interest income – FTE (1)
|$
|506,794
|$
|488,388
|$
|447,473
|$
|1,467,983
|$
|1,302,525
|Net interest income
|505,451
|487,024
|446,224
|1,464,000
|1,298,737
|Non-interest income
|78,700
|73,711
|64,887
|221,247
|185,785
|Total revenue
|584,151
|560,735
|511,111
|1,685,247
|1,484,522
|Non-interest expense
|309,958
|311,123
|281,985
|931,007
|842,725
|Pre-provision net revenue
|274,193
|249,612
|229,126
|754,240
|641,797
|Provision for credit losses
|30,641
|29,164
|19,171
|81,061
|119,631
|Income tax expense
|37,252
|49,563
|46,600
|132,081
|119,586
|Net income
|206,300
|170,885
|163,355
|541,098
|402,580
|Dividends on preferred stock
|7,335
|7,316
|7,644
|21,868
|21,547
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|198,965
|$
|163,569
|$
|155,711
|$
|519,230
|$
|381,033
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|552,358,147
|553,740,562
|560,504,275
|553,946,293
|560,154,649
|Diluted
|556,266,986
|556,958,049
|563,636,933
|557,405,979
|563,905,535
|Per common share data:
|Basic earnings
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.94
|$
|0.68
|Diluted earnings
|0.36
|0.29
|0.28
|0.93
|0.68
|Cash dividends declared
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|0.33
|0.33
|Closing stock price – high
|15.19
|14.78
|11.10
|15.19
|11.10
|Closing stock price – low
|12.62
|12.42
|9.18
|11.66
|7.87
|FINANCIAL RATIOS:
|Net interest margin
|3.27
|%
|3.19
|%
|3.04
|%
|3.21
|%
|3.00
|%
|Net interest margin – FTE (1)
|3.28
|3.20
|3.05
|3.22
|3.01
|Annualized return on average assets
|1.24
|1.04
|1.04
|1.10
|0.86
|Annualized return on average shareholders' equity
|10.36
|8.65
|8.58
|9.12
|7.13
|NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS: (2)
|Basic earnings per share, as adjusted
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.95
|$
|0.68
|Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted
|0.36
|0.30
|0.28
|0.94
|0.68
|Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted
|1.24
|%
|1.05
|%
|1.04
|%
|1.12
|%
|0.87
|%
|Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted
|10.36
|8.75
|8.62
|9.24
|7.16
|Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity
|14.24
|11.91
|12.05
|12.58
|10.08
|Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity, as adjusted
|14.24
|12.05
|12.10
|12.74
|10.13
|Efficiency ratio
|49.38
|52.11
|53.37
|51.49
|54.79
|AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS:
|Assets
|$
|66,506,401
|$
|65,584,823
|$
|63,046,215
|$
|65,435,632
|$
|62,224,382
|Interest earning assets
|61,834,602
|61,057,362
|58,623,153
|60,878,033
|57,695,831
|Loans
|52,683,932
|51,884,173
|49,270,853
|51,620,023
|48,988,393
|Interest bearing liabilities
|44,550,998
|44,160,202
|42,677,630
|44,025,506
|41,947,670
|Deposits
|54,163,381
|53,174,301
|51,167,324
|53,243,510
|50,080,358
|Shareholders' equity
|7,967,868
|7,901,688
|7,616,810
|7,908,818
|7,533,660
|As of
|BALANCE SHEET ITEMS:
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|(In thousands)
|2026
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|Assets
|$
|67,470,879
|$
|66,318,308
|$
|64,466,585
|$
|64,132,725
|$
|63,018,614
|Total loans
|53,189,984
|52,467,251
|50,828,820
|50,136,728
|49,272,823
|Deposits
|55,228,795
|54,118,607
|52,859,621
|52,183,093
|51,175,758
|Shareholders' equity
|7,896,552
|7,917,144
|7,828,443
|7,807,698
|7,695,374
|LOANS:
|(In thousands)
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|12,324,253
|$
|11,961,242
|$
|11,104,079
|$
|10,961,519
|$
|10,757,857
|Commercial real estate:
|Non-owner occupied
|11,001,011
|11,146,663
|11,503,874
|11,571,127
|11,674,103
|Multifamily
|9,024,673
|9,034,186
|8,588,462
|8,571,713
|8,394,694
|Owner occupied
|8,008,473
|7,692,877
|7,132,254
|6,629,909
|6,097,319
|Total
|28,034,157
|27,873,726
|27,224,590
|26,772,749
|26,166,116
|Construction
|2,658,202
|2,475,109
|2,485,387
|2,471,233
|2,517,258
|Total commercial real estate
|30,692,359
|30,348,835
|29,709,977
|29,243,982
|28,683,374
|Residential mortgage
|6,084,398
|5,982,941
|5,869,070
|5,826,192
|5,795,395
|Consumer:
|Home equity
|748,969
|728,623
|701,136
|687,680
|655,872
|Automobile
|2,031,983
|2,150,089
|2,198,102
|2,184,600
|2,191,976
|Other consumer
|1,308,022
|1,295,521
|1,246,456
|1,232,755
|1,188,349
|Total consumer loans
|4,088,974
|4,174,233
|4,145,694
|4,105,035
|4,036,197
|Total loans
|$
|53,189,984
|$
|52,467,251
|$
|50,828,820
|$
|50,136,728
|$
|49,272,823
|CAPITAL RATIOS:
|Book value per common share
|$
|13.70
|$
|13.67
|$
|13.48
|$
|13.39
|$
|13.09
|Tangible book value per common share (2)
|10.15
|10.13
|9.94
|9.85
|9.57
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)
|8.53
|%
|8.71
|%
|8.82
|%
|8.82
|%
|8.79
|%
|Tier 1 leverage capital
|9.54
|9.49
|9.56
|9.63
|9.52
|Common equity tier 1 capital
|10.71
|10.71
|10.91
|10.99
|11.00
|Tier 1 risk-based capital
|11.36
|11.37
|11.60
|11.69
|11.72
|Total risk-based capital
|13.70
|13.77
|13.66
|13.77
|13.83
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|($ in thousands)
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Allowance for credit losses for loans
|Beginning balance – Allowance for credit losses for loans
|$
|606,920
|$
|599,800
|$
|594,020
|$
|596,100
|$
|573,328
|Loans charged-off:
|Commercial and industrial
|(17,656
|)
|(9,838
|)
|(2,745
|)
|(30,276
|)
|(56,390
|)
|Commercial real estate
|(19,075
|)
|(14,434
|)
|(11,776
|)
|(47,265
|)
|(38,659
|)
|Construction
|-
|-
|(541
|)
|-
|(1,704
|)
|Residential mortgage
|-
|-
|(26
|)
|-
|(72
|)
|Total consumer
|(3,327
|)
|(3,354
|)
|(1,478
|)
|(9,944
|)
|(5,831
|)
|Total loans charged-off
|(40,058
|)
|(27,626
|)
|(16,566
|)
|(87,485
|)
|(102,656
|)
|Charged-off loans recovered:
|Commercial and industrial
|1,268
|1,669
|1,169
|4,335
|4,768
|Commercial real estate
|700
|2,790
|206
|3,837
|643
|Construction
|-
|-
|-
|-
|455
|Residential mortgage
|26
|41
|56
|150
|261
|Total consumer
|986
|1,080
|548
|2,495
|2,164
|Total loans recovered
|2,980
|5,580
|1,979
|10,817
|8,291
|Total net charge-offs
|(37,078
|)
|(22,046
|)
|(14,587
|)
|(76,668
|)
|(94,365
|)
|Provision for credit losses for loans
|30,658
|29,166
|19,171
|81,068
|119,641
|Ending balance
|$
|600,500
|$
|606,920
|$
|598,604
|$
|600,500
|$
|598,604
|Components of allowance for credit losses for loans:
|Allowance for loan losses
|$
|580,800
|$
|590,600
|$
|585,000
|$
|580,800
|$
|585,000
|Allowance for unfunded credit commitments
|19,700
|16,320
|13,604
|19,700
|13,604
|Allowance for credit losses for loans
|$
|600,500
|$
|606,920
|$
|598,604
|$
|600,500
|$
|598,604
|Components of provision for credit losses for loans:
|Provision for credit losses for loans
|$
|27,278
|$
|28,146
|$
|20,087
|$
|74,068
|$
|120,515
|Provision (credit) for unfunded credit commitments
|3,380
|1,020
|(916
|)
|7,000
|(874
|)
|Total provision for credit losses for loans
|$
|30,658
|$
|29,166
|$
|19,171
|$
|81,068
|$
|119,641
|Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs to total average loans
|0.28
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.26
|%
|Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % of total loans
|1.13
|%
|1.16
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.13
|%
|1.21
|%
|As of
|ASSET QUALITY:
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|($ in thousands)
|2026
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|Accruing past due loans:
|30 to 59 days past due:
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|6,990
|$
|5,083
|$
|5,285
|$
|11,177
|$
|912
|Commercial real estate
|72,568
|106,034
|69,494
|72,810
|26,371
|Construction
|-
|1,752
|-
|-
|-
|Residential mortgage
|14,221
|22,154
|20,534
|21,615
|23,556
|Total consumer
|15,488
|15,974
|13,112
|14,420
|12,728
|Total 30 to 59 days past due
|109,267
|150,997
|108,425
|120,022
|63,567
|60 to 89 days past due:
|Commercial and industrial
|990
|2,748
|1,015
|1,274
|1,061
|Commercial real estate
|10,869
|-
|-
|-
|6,033
|Residential mortgage
|11,927
|6,495
|4,285
|10,181
|5,040
|Total consumer
|4,127
|3,904
|3,506
|5,269
|4,023
|Total 60 to 89 days past due
|27,913
|13,147
|8,806
|16,724
|16,157
|90 or more days past due:
|Commercial and industrial
|2,505
|3,527
|3,499
|-
|-
|Commercial real estate
|10,295
|5,454
|-
|212
|-
|Residential mortgage
|2,524
|5,223
|5,894
|3,300
|3,911
|Total consumer
|2,008
|1,862
|1,309
|1,070
|1,125
|Total 90 or more days past due
|17,332
|16,066
|10,702
|4,582
|5,036
|Total accruing past due loans
|$
|154,512
|$
|180,210
|$
|127,933
|$
|141,328
|$
|84,760
|Non-accrual loans:
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|168,080
|$
|147,731
|$
|145,804
|$
|138,321
|$
|92,214
|Commercial real estate
|253,088
|256,081
|225,417
|236,221
|235,754
|Construction
|39,257
|9,139
|9,148
|9,140
|48,248
|Residential mortgage
|44,858
|42,992
|45,988
|44,424
|38,949
|Total consumer
|6,107
|6,686
|6,289
|5,832
|6,324
|Total non-accrual loans
|511,390
|462,629
|432,646
|433,938
|421,489
|Other real estate owned (OREO)
|1,729
|4,126
|5,161
|4,531
|4,783
|Other repossessed assets
|675
|1,020
|1,758
|1,286
|1,065
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|513,794
|$
|467,775
|$
|439,565
|$
|439,755
|$
|427,337
|Total non-accrual loans as a % of loans
|0.96
|%
|0.88
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.87
|%
|0.86
|%
|Total accruing past due and non-accrual loans as a % of loans
|1.25
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.03
|%
|Allowance for losses on loans as a % of non-accrual loans
|113.57
|%
|127.66
|%
|135.10
|%
|134.44
|%
|138.79
|%
|NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
|(1
|)
|Net interest income and net interest margin are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate. Valley believes that this presentation provides comparability of net interest income and net interest margin arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice and SEC rules.
|(2
|)
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations. This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the Notes below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) that management uses in its analysis of Valley's performance. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to both management and investors in understanding Valley's underlying operational performance, business and performance trends, and may facilitate comparisons of our current and prior performance with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Management utilizes these measures for internal planning, forecasting and analysis purposes. Management believes that Valley's presentation and discussion of this supplemental information, together with the accompanying reconciliations to the GAAP financial measures, also allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also be calculated differently from similar measures disclosed by other companies.
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|($ in thousands, except for share data)
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP):
|Net income, as reported (GAAP)
|$
|206,300
|$
|170,885
|$
|163,355
|$
|541,098
|$
|402,580
|Add: Merger related expenses (a)
|3,094
|-
|-
|3,094
|-
|Add: Restructuring charge (b)
|-
|2,513
|3,854
|8,202
|4,654
|Add: Litigation reserve (c)
|-
|230
|1,012
|1,492
|1,012
|Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|922
|Less: Litigation settlements (d)
|(3,051
|)
|-
|-
|(3,051
|)
|-
|Less: (Gains) losses on available for sale and held to maturity debt securities, net (e)
|(3
|)
|-
|(28
|)
|7
|(17
|)
|Less: FDIC special assessment (f)
|-
|-
|(3,817
|)
|-
|(3,817
|)
|Total non-GAAP adjustments to net income
|40
|2,743
|1,021
|9,744
|2,754
|Income tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments (g)
|26
|(782
|)
|(288
|)
|(2,740
|)
|(765
|)
|Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|$
|206,366
|$
|172,846
|$
|164,088
|$
|548,102
|$
|404,569
|Dividends on preferred stock
|7,335
|7,316
|7,644
|21,868
|21,547
|Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|$
|199,031
|$
|165,530
|$
|156,444
|$
|526,234
|$
|383,022
|__________
|(a) Merger related expenses primarily include professional and legal fees and other expense.
|(b) Represents severance expense related to workforce reductions within salary and employee benefits expense.
|(c) Represents the change in legal reserves and settlement charges included in professional and legal fees.
|(d) Represents recoveries from legal settlements included in other income.
|(e) Included in gains on securities transactions, net.
|(f) Represents the change in estimated special assessment losses included in the FDIC insurance assessment expense.
|(g) Calculated using the appropriate blended statutory tax rate for the applicable period.
|Adjusted per common share data (non-GAAP):
|Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|$
|199,031
|$
|165,530
|$
|156,444
|$
|526,234
|$
|383,022
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|552,358,147
|553,740,562
|560,504,275
|553,946,293
|560,154,649
|Basic earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.95
|$
|0.68
|Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding
|556,266,986
|556,958,049
|563,636,933
|557,405,979
|563,905,535
|Diluted earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.94
|$
|0.68
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|($ in thousands, except for share data)
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Adjusted annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):
|Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|$
|199,031
|$
|165,530
|$
|156,444
|$
|526,234
|$
|383,022
|Add: Amortization of other intangible assets (net of tax), other than loan servicing rights
|4,239
|4,247
|5,112
|13,232
|15,851
|Net income available to common shareholders excluding intangible amortization, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|203,270
|169,777
|161,556
|539,466
|398,873
|Average shareholders' equity
|7,967,868
|7,901,688
|7,616,810
|7,908,818
|7,533,660
|Less: Average preferred shareholders equity
|354,345
|354,345
|354,345
|354,345
|354,345
|Less: Average goodwill (net of deferred tax liability)
|1,858,851
|1,858,851
|1,859,614
|1,858,851
|1,859,614
|Less: Average intangible assets (net of deferred tax liability), other than loan servicing rights
|46,027
|51,387
|62,905
|51,457
|69,431
|Average tangible common shareholders' equity
|$
|5,708,645
|$
|5,637,105
|$
|5,339,946
|$
|5,644,165
|$
|5,250,270
|Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|14.24
|%
|12.05
|%
|12.10
|%
|12.74
|%
|10.13
|%
|Adjusted annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP):
|Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|$
|206,366
|$
|172,846
|$
|164,088
|$
|548,102
|$
|404,569
|Average assets
|$
|66,506,401
|$
|65,584,823
|$
|63,046,215
|$
|65,435,632
|$
|62,224,382
|Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|1.24
|%
|1.05
|%
|1.04
|%
|1.12
|%
|0.87
|%
|Adjusted annualized return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):
|Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|$
|206,366
|$
|172,846
|$
|164,088
|$
|548,102
|$
|404,569
|Average shareholders' equity
|$
|7,967,868
|$
|7,901,688
|$
|7,616,810
|$
|7,908,818
|$
|7,533,660
|Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|10.36
|%
|8.75
|%
|8.62
|%
|9.24
|%
|7.16
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|198,965
|$
|163,569
|$
|155,711
|$
|519,230
|$
|381,033
|Add: Amortization of other intangible assets (net of tax), other than loan servicing rights
|4,239
|4,247
|5,112
|13,232
|15,851
|Net income available to common shareholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)
|203,204
|167,816
|160,823
|532,462
|396,884
|Average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|5,708,645
|$
|5,637,105
|$
|5,339,946
|$
|5,644,165
|$
|5,250,270
|Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|14.24
|%
|11.91
|%
|12.05
|%
|12.58
|%
|10.08
|%
|Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):
|Non-interest expense, as reported (GAAP)
|$
|309,958
|$
|311,123
|$
|281,985
|$
|931,007
|$
|842,725
|Less: Merger related expenses (pre-tax)
|3,094
|-
|-
|3,094
|-
|Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (pre-tax)
|19,904
|16,157
|8,147
|52,075
|26,601
|Less: Restructuring charge (pre-tax)
|-
|2,513
|3,854
|8,202
|4,654
|Less: Litigation reserve (pre-tax)
|-
|230
|1,012
|1,492
|1,012
|Less: Loss on extinguishment of debt (pre-tax)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|922
|Add: FDIC special assessment (pre-tax)
|-
|-
|(3,817
|)
|-
|(3,817
|)
|Non-interest expense, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|286,960
|292,223
|272,789
|866,144
|813,353
|Net interest income, as reported (GAAP)
|505,451
|487,024
|446,224
|1,464,000
|1,298,737
|Non-interest income, as reported (GAAP)
|78,700
|73,711
|64,887
|221,247
|185,785
|Less: (Gains) losses on available for sale and held to maturity securities transactions, net (pre-tax)
|(3
|)
|-
|(28
|)
|7
|(17
|)
|Less: Litigation settlements (pre-tax)
|(3,051
|)
|-
|-
|(3,051
|)
|-
|Gross operating income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
|$
|581,097
|$
|560,735
|$
|511,083
|$
|1,682,203
|$
|1,484,505
|Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|49.38
|%
|52.11
|%
|53.37
|%
|51.49
|%
|54.79
|%
|As of
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|($ in thousands, except for share data)
|2026
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2025
|Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP):
|Common shares outstanding
|550,621,196
|553,069,100
|554,316,876
|556,618,021
|560,784,352
|Shareholders' equity (GAAP)
|$
|7,896,552
|$
|7,917,144
|$
|7,828,443
|$
|7,807,698
|$
|7,695,374
|Less: Preferred stock
|354,345
|354,345
|354,345
|354,345
|354,345
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
|1,952,392
|1,958,135
|1,963,706
|1,969,811
|1,976,594
|Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|5,589,815
|$
|5,604,664
|$
|5,510,392
|$
|5,483,542
|$
|5,364,435
|Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
|$
|10.15
|$
|10.13
|$
|9.94
|$
|9.85
|$
|9.57
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP):
|Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|5,589,815
|$
|5,604,664
|$
|5,510,392
|$
|5,483,542
|$
|5,364,435
|Total assets (GAAP)
|67,470,879
|66,318,308
|64,466,585
|64,132,725
|63,018,614
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
|1,952,392
|1,958,135
|1,963,706
|1,969,811
|1,976,594
|Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|65,518,487
|$
|64,360,173
|$
|62,502,879
|$
|62,162,914
|$
|61,042,020
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|8.53
|%
|8.71
|%
|8.82
|%
|8.82
|%
|8.79
|%
| VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(in thousands, except for share data)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|339,682
|$
|315,166
|Interest bearing deposits with banks
|785,320
|1,268,399
|Investment securities:
|Equity securities
|92,700
|82,774
|Trading debt securities
|26,749
|-
|Available for sale debt securities
|4,229,810
|4,202,218
|Held to maturity debt securities (net of allowance for credit losses of $727 at September 30, 2026 and $734 at December 31, 2025)
|3,726,695
|3,495,837
|Total investment securities
|8,075,954
|7,780,829
|Loans held for sale (includes fair value of $7,452 at September 30, 2026 and $8,212 at December 31, 2025 for loans originated for sale)
|16,202
|26,236
|Loans
|53,189,984
|50,136,728
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
|(580,800
|)
|(583,400
|)
|Net loans
|52,609,184
|49,553,328
|Premises and equipment, net
|311,548
|330,757
|Lease right of use assets
|292,927
|313,891
|Bank owned life insurance
|743,687
|738,090
|Accrued interest receivable
|259,987
|243,897
|Goodwill
|1,868,936
|1,868,936
|Other intangible assets, net
|83,456
|100,875
|Other assets
|2,083,996
|1,592,321
|Total Assets
|$
|67,470,879
|$
|64,132,725
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|12,446,761
|$
|12,155,500
|Interest bearing:
|Savings, NOW and money market
|29,397,309
|28,603,470
|Time
|13,384,725
|11,424,123
|Total deposits
|55,228,795
|52,183,093
|Short-term borrowings
|50,256
|91,475
|Long-term borrowings
|2,607,639
|2,908,579
|Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts
|58,064
|57,803
|Lease liabilities
|348,505
|372,448
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|1,281,068
|711,629
|Total Liabilities
|59,574,327
|56,325,027
|Shareholders' Equity
|Preferred stock, no par value; 50,000,000 authorized shares:
|Series A (4,600,000 shares issued at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025)
|111,590
|111,590
|Series B (4,000,000 shares issued at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025)
|98,101
|98,101
|Series C (6,000,000 shares issued at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025)
|144,654
|144,654
|Common stock (no par value, authorized 650,000,000 shares; issued 560,878,750 shares at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025)
|196,730
|196,730
|Surplus
|5,467,999
|5,464,845
|Retained earnings
|2,241,005
|1,912,933
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(232,186
|)
|(74,379
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost (10,257,554 common shares at September 30, 2026 and 4,260,729 common shares at December 31, 2025)
|(131,341
|)
|(46,776
|)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|7,896,552
|7,807,698
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|67,470,879
|$
|64,132,725
| VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except for share data)
| Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
| September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Interest Income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|764,546
|$
|736,060
|$
|733,191
|$
|2,209,246
|$
|2,157,082
|Interest and dividends on investment securities:
|Taxable
|78,028
|76,113
|70,211
|227,949
|201,273
|Tax-exempt
|4,969
|5,048
|4,611
|14,735
|13,994
|Dividends
|4,474
|5,771
|4,891
|15,045
|16,083
|Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments
|5,182
|6,383
|14,019
|22,323
|28,255
|Total interest income
|857,199
|829,375
|826,923
|2,489,298
|2,416,687
|Interest Expense
|Interest on deposits:
|Savings, NOW and money market
|196,272
|190,973
|210,921
|578,030
|614,532
|Time
|119,337
|112,693
|133,108
|338,708
|387,501
|Interest on short-term borrowings
|3,322
|6,047
|555
|9,605
|5,237
|Interest on long-term borrowings and junior subordinated debentures
|32,817
|32,638
|36,115
|98,955
|110,680
|Total interest expense
|351,748
|342,351
|380,699
|1,025,298
|1,117,950
|Net Interest Income
|505,451
|487,024
|446,224
|1,464,000
|1,298,737
|(Credit) provision for credit losses for available for sale and held to maturity securities
|(17
|)
|(2
|)
|-
|(7
|)
|(10
|)
|Provision for credit losses for loans
|30,658
|29,166
|19,171
|81,068
|119,641
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
|474,810
|457,860
|427,053
|1,382,939
|1,179,106
|Non-Interest Income
|Wealth management and trust fees
|22,178
|17,655
|16,134
|55,839
|45,221
|Insurance commissions
|3,015
|3,770
|2,914
|9,652
|9,746
|Capital markets
|9,996
|12,933
|9,814
|33,310
|26,521
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|19,156
|18,728
|16,764
|56,088
|44,195
|Gains on securities transactions, net
|259
|50
|28
|330
|73
|Fees from loan servicing
|3,089
|3,268
|3,405
|9,575
|10,291
|Gains on sales of loans, net
|1,254
|1,742
|740
|6,086
|4,962
|Bank owned life insurance
|3,675
|5,913
|4,657
|15,423
|15,453
|Other
|16,078
|9,652
|10,431
|34,944
|29,323
|Total non-interest income
|78,700
|73,711
|64,887
|221,247
|185,785
|Non-Interest Expense
|Salary and employee benefits expense
|150,080
|150,432
|146,820
|456,227
|434,860
|Net occupancy expense
|25,727
|27,179
|24,865
|80,088
|76,236
|Technology, furniture and equipment expense
|32,312
|33,247
|30,708
|97,437
|91,271
|FDIC insurance assessment
|10,802
|11,691
|8,357
|32,969
|33,416
|Amortization of other intangible assets
|6,319
|6,268
|7,544
|19,506
|22,990
|Professional and legal fees
|25,125
|29,533
|24,261
|79,800
|59,901
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|922
|Amortization of tax credit investments
|19,904
|16,157
|8,147
|52,075
|26,601
|Other
|39,689
|36,616
|31,283
|112,905
|96,528
|Total non-interest expense
|309,958
|311,123
|281,985
|931,007
|842,725
|Income Before Income Taxes
|243,552
|220,448
|209,955
|673,179
|522,166
|Income tax expense
|37,252
|49,563
|46,600
|132,081
|119,586
|Net Income
|206,300
|170,885
|163,355
|541,098
|402,580
|Dividends on preferred stock
|7,335
|7,316
|7,644
|21,868
|21,547
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
|$
|198,965
|$
|163,569
|$
|155,711
|$
|519,230
|$
|381,033
| VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
Quarterly Analysis of Average Assets, Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity and
Net Interest Income on a Tax Equivalent Basis
|Three Months Ended
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|Average
|Avg.
|Average
|Avg.
|Average
|Avg.
|($ in thousands)
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Assets
|Interest earning assets:
|Loans (1)(2)
|$
|52,683,932
|$
|764,568
|5.80
|%
|$
|51,884,173
|$
|736,082
|5.67
|%
|$
|49,270,853
|$
|733,214
|5.95
|%
|Taxable investments (3)
|8,048,596
|82,502
|4.10
|7,928,555
|81,884
|4.13
|7,522,290
|75,102
|3.99
|Tax-exempt investments (1)(3)
|530,189
|6,290
|4.75
|544,950
|6,390
|4.69
|540,491
|5,837
|4.32
|Interest bearing deposits with banks
|571,885
|5,182
|3.62
|699,684
|6,383
|3.65
|1,289,519
|14,019
|4.35
|Total interest earning assets
|61,834,602
|858,542
|5.55
|61,057,362
|830,739
|5.44
|58,623,153
|828,172
|5.65
|Other assets
|4,671,799
|4,527,461
|4,423,062
|Total assets
|$
|66,506,401
|$
|65,584,823
|$
|63,046,215
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Savings, NOW and money market deposits
|$
|28,982,923
|$
|196,272
|2.71
|%
|$
|28,920,057
|$
|190,973
|2.64
|%
|$
|27,005,791
|$
|210,921
|3.12
|%
|Time deposits
|12,529,463
|119,337
|3.81
|11,881,270
|112,693
|3.79
|12,621,182
|133,108
|4.22
|Short-term borrowings
|373,156
|3,322
|3.56
|674,094
|6,047
|3.59
|89,147
|555
|2.49
|Long-term borrowings (4)
|2,665,456
|32,817
|4.92
|2,684,781
|32,638
|4.86
|2,961,510
|36,115
|4.88
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|44,550,998
|351,748
|3.16
|44,160,202
|342,351
|3.10
|42,677,630
|380,699
|3.57
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|12,650,995
|12,372,974
|11,540,351
|Other liabilities
|1,336,540
|1,149,959
|1,211,424
|Shareholders' equity
|7,967,868
|7,901,688
|7,616,810
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|66,506,401
|$
|65,584,823
|$
|63,046,215
|Net interest income/interest rate spread (5)
|$
|506,794
|2.39
|%
|$
|488,388
|2.34
|%
|$
|447,473
|2.08
|%
|Tax equivalent adjustment
|(1,343
|)
|(1,364
|)
|(1,249
|)
|Net interest income, as reported
|$
|505,451
|$
|487,024
|$
|446,224
|Net interest margin (6)
|3.27
|%
|3.19
|%
|3.04
|%
|Tax equivalent effect
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis (6)
|3.28
|%
|3.20
|%
|3.05
|%
| _____________________
(1) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate.
(2) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include non-accrual loans.
(3) The yield for securities that are classified as available for sale is based on the average historical amortized cost.
(4) Includes junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts which are presented separately on the consolidated statements of financial condition.
(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis.
(6) Net interest income as a percentage of total average interest earning assets.
| INVESTOR RELATIONS
Requests for copies of reports and/or other inquiries should be directed to Andrew Jianette, Investor Relations, Valley National Bancorp, 70 Speedwell Avenue, Morristown, New Jersey, 07960 or by e-mail at ....
|Contact:
|Travis Lan
|Senior Executive Vice President and
|Chief Financial Officer
|973-686-5007
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