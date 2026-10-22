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Valley National Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results


Date: 2026-10-22 07:01:48

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ: VLY ), the holding company for Valley National Bank, today reported net income for the third quarter 2026 of $206.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted common share, as compared to the second quarter 2026 net income of $170.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share, and net income of $163.4 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, for the third quarter 2025. Excluding all non-core income and charges, our adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $206.4 million, or $0.36 per diluted common share, for the third quarter 2026, $172.8 million, or $0.30 per diluted common share, for the second quarter 2026, and $164.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, for the third quarter 2025. See further details below, including a reconciliation of our non-GAAP adjusted net income, in the“Consolidated Financial Highlights” tables.

Ira Robbins, CEO, commented,“Our third quarter results demonstrate the continued improvement in Valley's profitability. Strong revenue growth and disciplined expense management drove record quarterly net income for Valley and an efficiency ratio below 50 percent. We remain on track to achieve, and likely exceed, our previously stated return on average tangible common equity goal of 15 percent by the end of 2027. We believe that we are structurally well-positioned to navigate a range of potential interest rate scenarios while driving relative net interest margin outperformance. Combined with our strong capital and liquidity, this positioning gives us the flexibility to keep growing alongside our clients as we execute on our strategic priorities.”

Mr. Robbins continued,“Our pending acquisitions of Providence Financial Corporation and Bluevine Inc. are a natural extension of our strategy to further optimize our funding base. Providence will enhance our presence in the Chicagoland market, while Bluevine is expected to expand our ability to serve small businesses nationwide through differentiated digital capabilities. Together, these transactions will strengthen our core deposit franchise, broaden our growth opportunities and support sustainable long-term value creation for shareholders.”

Key financial highlights for the third quarter 2026 :

  • Net Interest Margin and Income: Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 3.28 percent for the third quarter 2026 increased 8 basis points and 23 basis points from the second quarter 2026 and third quarter 2025, respectively. Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $506.8 million for the third quarter 2026 increased $18.4 million and $59.3 million compared to the second quarter 2026 and third quarter 2025, respectively. The increases from the second quarter 2026 were mainly due to upward repricing of adjustable interest rate loans, higher yields on new loan originations, an increase in average loans and one additional day during the third quarter 2026, partially offset by higher average time deposits and an increase in the cost of certain non-maturity deposits. See additional details in the“Net Interest Income and Margin” and“Other Borrowings” sections below.
  • Deposits: Total deposit balances increased $1.1 billion to $55.2 billion at September 30, 2026 as compared to $54.1 billion at June 30, 2026 primarily attributable to an increase in direct customer deposits during the third quarter 2026. The growth in direct customer deposits was mainly driven by inflows of non-maturity interest bearing deposits from commercial banking customers, as well as retail CD offerings during the third quarter 2026. See the“Deposits” section below for more details.
  • Loan Portfolio: Total loans increased $722.7 million, or 5.5 percent on an annualized basis, to $53.2 billion at September 30, 2026 from June 30, 2026 mostly due to increases of $363.0 million and $343.5 million in commercial and industrial (C&I) loans and total commercial real estate (CRE) loans, respectively. Loan originations from a range of relationship-driven small to midsize clients continued to drive C&I loan growth during the third quarter 2026, while new owner occupied loans and an uptick in construction loan activity were the primary drivers of the increase in CRE loans at September 30, 2026. Our CRE loan concentration ratio (defined as total CRE loans held for investment and held for sale, excluding owner occupied loans, as a percentage of total risk-based capital) declined to approximately 312 percent at September 30, 2026 from 317 percent at June 30, 2026. See the“Loans” section below for more details.
  • Allowance and Provision for Credit Losses for Loans: The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $600.5 million and $606.9 million at September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, respectively, representing 1.13 percent and 1.16 percent of total loans at each respective date. During the third quarter 2026, we recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $30.7 million as compared to $29.2 million and $19.2 million for the second quarter 2026 and third quarter 2025, respectively. See the“Credit Quality” section below for more details.
  • Credit Quality: Total internally criticized and classified loans as a percentage of total loans declined to 7.1 percent at September 30, 2026 from 7.3 percent at June 30, 2026. Net loan charge-offs totaled $37.1 million for the third quarter 2026 as compared to $22.0 million and $14.6 million for the second quarter 2026 and third quarter 2025, respectively. Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) decreased $25.7 million to $154.5 million, or 0.29 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2026 as compared to $180.2 million, or 0.34 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2026. The decrease was mainly due to migration of a few larger CRE loans to non-accrual category and, to a lesser extent, a decrease in early stage residential mortgage loan delinquencies. Non-accrual loans totaled $511.4 million, or 0.96 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2026 as compared to $462.6 million, or 0.88 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2026. See the“Credit Quality” section below for more details.
  • Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income increased $5.0 million to $78.7 million for the third quarter 2026 as compared to the second quarter 2026 largely due to a $6.4 million increase in other income primarily driven by recovery income from legal settlements and net valuation gains on certain fintech investments at September 30, 2026. Wealth management and trust fees also increased $4.5 million mainly due to a higher volume of transaction-related tax credit advisory fees. These increases were partially offset by lower bank owned life insurance and capital markets income.
  • Non-Interest Exp ense: Non-interest expense decreased $1.2 million to $310.0 million for the third quarter 2026 as compared to the second quarter 2026. The overall decrease was largely driven by a $4.4 million decline in professional and legal fees due to lower business transformation-related consulting fees during the third quarter 2026, partially offset by higher amortization of tax credit investments. During the third quarter 2026, we recorded $3.1 million of merger related expenses (primarily reported within professional and legal fees and other expense) related to our pending acquisitions of Providence Financial Corporation (Providence) and Bluevine Inc. (Bluevine). See additional information below.
  • Income Tax Expense: Income tax expense totaled $37.3 million and $49.6 million for the third and second quarters of 2026, respectively. Our effective tax rate was 15.3 percent for the third quarter 2026 as compared to 22.5 percent for the second quarter 2026. The decrease in income tax expense and the effective tax rate as compared to the linked second quarter 2026 was due to the availability and purchase of additional tax credits in excess of amounts previously anticipated during the third quarter 2026.
  • Efficiency Ratio: Our efficiency ratio was 49.38 percent for the third quarter 2026 as compared to 52.11 percent and 53.37 percent for the second quarter 2026 and third quarter 2025, respectively. See the“Consolidated Financial Highlights” tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.
  • Performance Ratios: Annualized return on average assets (ROAA), shareholders' equity (ROAE) and tangible common shareholders' equity (ROATCE) were 1.24 percent, 10.36 percent and 14.24 percent for the third quarter 2026, respectively. Annualized ROAA, ROAE, and ROATCE, adjusted for non-core income and charges, were 1.24 percent, 10.36 percent and 14.24 percent for the third quarter 2026, respectively. See the“Consolidated Financial Highlights” tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.

On August 25, 2026, Valley announced that it will acquire Providence, and its principal subsidiary, Providence Bank & Trust headquartered in South Holland, Illinois. We believe the acquisition of this high-performing commercial bank, with $1.6 billion in total assets and a 14-branch network as of June 30, 2026, will provide an established physical delivery channel in the Chicagoland area to supplement Valley's existing commercial presence in the market. The acquisition is expected to close in early 2027, subject to standard regulatory approvals, approval of Providence's shareholders, and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions.

On September 28, 2026, Valley also announced that it will acquire Bluevine, a leading nationwide digital banking platform for small businesses headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. Upon closing, Bluevine will bring Valley a scaled, high-growth digital small business platform; low-cost, digitally-sourced deposit relationships; and an established suite of integrated banking, payments, lending and financial-management solutions designed for small businesses across the country. The acquisition is expected to close in early 2027, subject to standard regulatory approvals, and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $506.8 million for the third quarter 2026 increased $18.4 million and $59.3 million compared to the second quarter 2026 and the third quarter 2025, respectively. Interest income on a tax equivalent basis increased $27.8 million to $858.5 million for the third quarter 2026 as compared to the second quarter 2026. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on adjustable interest rate loans, the origination of higher-yielding loans within the C&I and CRE loan portfolios, an overall increase in average loan balances and one additional day during the third quarter 2026 as compared to the second quarter 2026. Total interest expense increased $9.4 million to $351.7 million for the third quarter 2026 as compared to the second quarter 2026 mainly due to an increase in average time deposits during the third quarter 2026, as well as the higher cost of certain non-maturity deposits. See the“Deposits” and“Other Borrowings” sections below for more details.

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 3.28 percent for the third quarter 2026 increased 8 basis points from 3.20 percent for the second quarter 2026 and 23 basis points from 3.05 percent for the third quarter 2025. The yield on average interest earning assets increased by 11 basis points to 5.55 percent on a linked quarter basis largely due to the higher yields on new loan originations during the third quarter 2026 and upward repricing of adjustable interest rate loans. The overall cost of average interest bearing liabilities increased by 6 basis points to 3.16 percent for the third quarter 2026 as compared to the second quarter 2026 mostly due to the higher cost of both non-maturity and time deposits. Our cost of total average deposits was 2.33 percent for the third quarter 2026 as compared to 2.28 percent and 2.69 percent for the second quarter 2026 and third quarter 2025, respectively.

Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings

Loans. Total loans increased $722.7 million, or 5.5 percent on an annualized basis, to $53.2 billion at September 30, 2026 from June 30, 2026. C&I loans increased $363.0 million, or 12.1 percent on an annualized basis, to $12.3 billion at September 30, 2026 from June 30, 2026, primarily driven by new originations from relationship-driven small to midsize clients across several markets, with particularly strong loan production in New York, Florida, California, and Arizona. Total CRE (including construction) loans increased $343.5 million to $30.7 billion at September 30, 2026 from June 30, 2026 due, in large part, to continued momentum in new owner occupied CRE loan originations from our healthcare vertical and the Florida market, as well as an uptick in construction loan advances primarily in New York and Florida. Non-owner occupied loans decreased $145.7 million from June 30, 2026 mainly due to our continued targeted runoff of transactional/non-relationship loans, which outpaced limited new originations in this category during the third quarter 2026. Residential mortgage loans increased $101.5 million from June 30, 2026 mainly due to continued retention of most new loan origination activity and the modest levels of prepayments. Total consumer loans decreased $85.3 million from June 30, 2026 primarily due to a $118.1 million decrease in automobile loans as normal loan repayments outpaced consumer demand which was constrained by several factors, including gasoline prices and the high level of market interest rates.

Deposits. Actual ending balances for deposits increased $1.1 billion to $55.2 billion at September 30, 2026 from June 30, 2026 mainly due to a $730.9 million increase in the savings, NOW and money market deposits category and a $482.1 million increase in time deposits, partially offset by a $102.8 million decline in non-interest bearing deposits. The increase in savings, NOW and money market deposits from June 30, 2026 was mostly attributable to inflows from our commercial banking customers, partially offset by lower indirect customer money market deposit balances. The increase in time deposits was largely driven by higher indirect customer CD balances and deposits generated from our targeted retail CD offerings. Total indirect customer deposits (consisting of both brokered time and money market deposits) totaled $5.3 billion at both September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026. Non-interest bearing deposits; savings, NOW and money market deposits; and time deposits represented approximately 23 percent, 53 percent and 24 percent of total deposits at both September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026.

Other Borro wing s. Short-term borrowings decreased $383.2 million to $50.3 million at September 30, 2026 from June 30, 2026 mainly due to maturity and repayment of $375 million of short-term FHLB advances during the third quarter 2026. Long-term borrowings totaled $2.6 billion at September 30, 2026 and remained relatively unchanged as compared to June 30, 2026.

Credit Quality

Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). NPAs, consisting of non-accrual loans, other real estate owned (OREO) and other repossessed assets, increased $46.0 million to $513.8 million at September 30, 2026 from June 30, 2026. Non-accrual loans increased $48.8 million to $511.4 million, or 0.96 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2026 as compared to $462.6 million, or 0.88 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2026. The increase was primarily attributable to a $30.1 million construction loan that was placed on non-accrual status during the third quarter 2026, as well as higher levels of non-accrual C&I loans. The $30.1 million construction loan is considered well-secured and did not require a specific reserve within our allowance for credit losses for loans at September 30, 2026 based upon the estimated value of the underlying collateral. Non-accrual CRE loans decreased $3.0 million to $253.1 million at September 30, 2026 from June 30, 2026, primarily reflecting repayments and partial charge-offs, partially offset by the migration of three CRE loans previously reported as loans 30 to 59 days past due at June 30, 2026 to non-accrual status during the third quarter 2026.

Accruing Past Due Loans. Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) decreased $25.7 million to $154.5 million, or 0.29 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2026 as compared to $180.2 million, or 0.34 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2026.

Loans 30 to 59 days past due decreased $41.7 million to $109.3 million at September 30, 2026 as compared to June 30, 2026 primarily due to the migration of three CRE loans totaling $24.7 million, net of partial charge-offs of $9.1 million during the third quarter 2026, to non-accrual loans at September 30, 2026, as well as lower residential mortgage loan delinquencies. Loans 60 to 89 days past due increased $14.8 million to $27.9 million at September 30, 2026 as compared to June 30, 2026 mainly due to one CRE loan relationship totaling $10.9 million and higher residential mortgage loans delinquencies. Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest increased $1.3 million to $17.3 million at September 30, 2026 as compared to June 30, 2026 largely due to the third quarter 2026 migration of a $4.0 million CRE loan previously reported in the 30 to 59 days past due delinquency category at June 30, 2026, partially offset by lower residential mortgage and C&I loans delinquencies. All loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest are well-secured and in the process of collection.

Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Unfunded Commitments. The following table summarizes the allocation of the allowance for credit losses to loan categories and the allocation as a percentage of each loan category at September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025:

September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025
Allocation Allocation Allocation
as a % of as a % of as a % of
Allowance
Loan Allowance
Loan Allowance
Loan
Allocation
Category Allocation
Category Allocation
Category
($ in thousands)
Loan Category:
Commercial and industrial loans $ 211,513 1.72 % $ 198,910 1.66 % $ 161,848 1.50 %
Commercial real estate loans:
Commercial real estate 252,903 0.90 268,445 0.96 297,685 1.14
Construction 46,490 1.75 50,623 2.05 51,908 2.06
Total commercial real estate loans 299,393 0.98 319,068 1.05 349,593 1.22
Residential mortgage loans 47,376 0.78 48,905 0.82 51,094 0.88
Consumer loans:
Home equity 4,341 0.58 4,333 0.59 3,735 0.57
Auto and other consumer 18,177 0.54 19,384 0.56 18,730 0.55
Total consumer loans 22,518 0.55 23,717 0.57 22,465 0.56
Allowance for loan losses 580,800 1.09 590,600 1.13 585,000 1.19
Allowance for unfunded credit commitments 19,700 16,320 13,604
Total allowance for credit losses for loans $ 600,500 $ 606,920 $ 598,604
Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % of total loans 1.13 % 1.16 % 1.21 %


Our loan portfolio, totaling $53.2 billion at September 30, 2026, had net loan charge-offs totaling $37.1 million for the third quarter 2026 as compared to $22.0 million and $14.6 million for the second quarter 2026 and the third quarter 2025, respectively. Gross loan charge-offs totaled $40.1 million for the third quarter 2026 and included (i) an $11.6 million partial charge-off of a C&I loan with $2.0 million of allocated reserves within our allowance for credit losses for loans at September 30, 2026 and (ii) partial charge-offs totaling $9.1 million related to the aforementioned three non-accrual CRE loans totaling $24.7 million, net of the charge-offs, with no related allocated reserves within our allowance for credit losses for loans at September 30, 2026.

The allowance for credit losses for loans, comprised of our allowance for loan losses and unfunded credit commitments, as a percentage of total loans was 1.13 percent at September 30, 2026, 1.16 percent at June 30, 2026, and 1.21 percent at September 30, 2025. For the third quarter 2026, the provision for credit losses for loans totaled $30.7 million as compared to $29.2 million and $19.2 million for the second quarter 2026 and third quarter 2025, respectively. The third quarter 2026 provision was mainly impacted by increases in (i) the economic forecast component of our reserve, (ii) non-economic qualitative reserves and (iii) specific reserves associated with certain collateral dependent loans, partially offset by (iv) a decline in quantitative reserves largely within certain CRE loan categories, including construction loans, at September 30, 2026.

Capital Adequacy

Valley's total risk-based capital, Tier 1 capital, common equity tier 1 capital, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 13.70 percent, 11.36 percent, 10.71 percent and 9.54 percent, respectively, at September 30, 2026 as compared to 13.77 percent, 11.37 percent, 10.71 percent and 9.49 percent, respectively, at June 30, 2026. During the third quarter 2026, we repurchased 2.5 million shares of our common stock at an average price of $13.86 under our current stock repurchase plan.

Investor Conference Call

Valley's CEO, Ira Robbins, will host a conference call on Thursday, October 22, 2026 at 8:30 AM (ET) to discuss Valley's third quarter 2026 earnings and related matters. Interested parties should pre-register using this link: to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call. The teleconference will also be webcast live: and archived on Valley's website through Monday, November 23, 2026. Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at .

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY), Valley National Bank is a regional financial institution with over $67 billion in assets. Founded in 1927, Valley has more than 220 branch locations and commercial offices nationwide and serves clients across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Arizona. Valley delivers a full range of consumer, commercial, and wealth management solutions designed to support everything from homeownership and business growth to long-term financial planning. Big enough to support complex financial needs and small enough to stay deeply connected, Valley is grounded in a relationship-led approach focused on understanding people first. That same relationship-led approach guides Valley's commitment to community investment and responsible corporate citizenship. To learn more, visit or call the Valley Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management's confidence and strategies and management's expectations about our business, new and existing programs and products, the Transactions (as defined below) and other mergers or acquisitions, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology, market conditions and economic expectations. These statements may be identified by forward-looking terminology such as“intend,”“should,”“expect,”“believe,”“position,”“view,”“opportunity,”“allow,”“continues,”“reflects,”“would,”“could,”“typically,”“usually,”“anticipate,”“may,”“estimate,”“outlook,”“project” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • risks and uncertainties relating to Valley's pending acquisitions of Providence and Bluevine (together, the“Transactions”), including, but not limited to: the possibility that the Transactions may not be completed when expected or at all, including as a result of delays in obtaining, or the failure to obtain, required regulatory or other approvals or the failure to satisfy other closing conditions, including approval by Providence shareholders; the occurrence of any event that could give rise to the right of any party to terminate the merger or other agreement; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the Transactions, including potential cost savings, synergies, and earnings accretion, will not be realized when expected or at all; the possibility that the Transactions may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management and attention from ongoing business operations; costs or difficulties relating to integration matters might be greater than expected; the inability to retain customers and qualified employees of Providence and Bluevine; potential business disruption or adverse reactions or changes to business, customer or employee relationships as a result of the Transactions; and changes in estimates of non-recurring charges related to the Transactions;
  • the impact of market interest rates and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. federal government and its agencies in connection with prolonged inflationary pressures, which could have a material adverse effect on our clients, our business, our employees, and our ability to provide services to our customers;
  • the impact of unfavorable macroeconomic conditions or downturns, including instability or volatility in financial markets resulting from the impact of tariffs/import fees and other trade policies and practices, any retaliatory actions, changes in energy commodity prices, related market uncertainty, or other factors; U.S. government debt default or rating downgrade; unanticipated loan delinquencies; loss of collateral; decreased service revenues; increased business disruptions or failures; reductions in employment; and other potential negative effects on our business, employees or clients caused by factors outside of our control, such as new legislation and policy changes under the current U.S. presidential administration, any shutdown of the U.S. federal government, geopolitical instabilities or events, including ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, natural and other disasters, including severe weather events and other climate-related risks, health emergencies, acts of terrorism, or other external events;
  • the impact of any potential instability within the U.S. financial sector or future bank failures, including the possibility of a run on deposits by a coordinated deposit base, and the impact of any actual or perceived concerns regarding the soundness, or creditworthiness, of other financial institutions, including any resulting disruption within the financial markets, increased expenses, including FDIC insurance assessments, or adverse impact on our stock price, deposits or our ability to borrow or raise capital;
  • the impact of negative public opinion regarding Valley or banks in general that damages our reputation and adversely impacts business and revenues;
  • changes in the statutes, regulations, policies, enforcement priorities, or composition of the federal bank regulatory agencies;
  • the loss of or decrease in lower-cost funding sources within our deposit base;
  • investigations, damage verdicts, settlements or restrictions related to existing or potential class action litigation or individual litigation arising from claims of violations of laws or regulations, contractual claims, breach of fiduciary responsibility, negligence, fraud, environmental laws, patent, trademark or other intellectual property infringement, misappropriation or other violation, employment-related claims, and other matters;
  • a prolonged downturn and contraction in the economy, as well as any decline in commercial real estate values collateralizing a significant portion of our loan portfolio;
  • higher or lower than expected income tax expense or tax rates, including increases or decreases resulting from changes in uncertain tax position liabilities, tax laws, regulations, and case law;
  • the inability to grow customer deposits to keep pace with the level of loan growth;
  • a material change in our allowance for credit losses due to forecasted economic conditions and/or unexpected credit deterioration in our loan and investment portfolios;
  • the need to supplement debt or equity capital to maintain or exceed internal capital thresholds;
  • changes in our business, strategy, market conditions or other factors that may negatively impact the estimated fair value of our goodwill and other intangible assets and result in future impairment charges;
  • greater than expected technology-related costs due to, among other factors, prolonged or failed implementations, additional project staffing and obsolescence caused by continuous and rapid market innovations;
  • increased competitive challenges and competitive pressure on pricing of our products and services;
  • our ability to stay current with rapid technological changes and evolving legal and regulatory requirements in the financial services industry, including developments relating to the use of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and related regulatory developments, as well as our ability to effectively assess and monitor the effects of, and risks associated with, the implementation and use of such technology;
  • cyberattacks, ransomware attacks, computer viruses, malware or other cybersecurity incidents that may breach the security of our or our third-party service providers' websites or other systems or networks to obtain unauthorized access to personal, confidential, proprietary or sensitive information, destroy data, disable or degrade service, or sabotage our systems or networks, and the increasing sophistication of such attacks and use of targeted tactics against the financial services industry;
  • any disruption of our systems and network, or those of our third-party service providers, resulting from events that are wholly or partially beyond our control, including, for example, electrical, telecommunications, or other major service outages, or actions by employees, which may give rise to financial loss or liability;
  • results of examinations by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Reserve Bank, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require us to increase our allowance for credit losses, write-down assets, reimburse customers, change the way we do business, or limit or eliminate certain other banking activities;
  • application of heightened regulatory standards for certain large insured national banks, and the expenses we will incur to develop policies, programs, and systems that comply with the enhanced standards applicable to us;
  • our inability or determination not to pay dividends at current levels, or at all, because of inadequate earnings, regulatory restrictions or limitations, changes in our capital requirements, or a decision to increase capital by retaining more earnings;
  • unanticipated loan delinquencies, loss of collateral, decreased service revenues, and other potential negative effects on our business caused by severe weather and other climate-related risks, pandemics or other public health crises, acts of terrorism or other external events;
  • our ability to successfully execute our business plan and strategic initiatives; and
  • unexpected significant declines in the loan portfolio due to the lack of economic expansion, increased competition, large prepayments, risk mitigation strategies, changes in regulatory lending guidance or other factors.

A detailed discussion of factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including Item 1A.“Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025.

We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations, except as required by law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

–Tables to Follow–


VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS


SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30,
($ in thousands, except for share data and stock price) 2026 2026 2025 2026 2025
FINANCIAL DATA:
Net interest income – FTE (1) $ 506,794 $ 488,388 $ 447,473 $ 1,467,983 $ 1,302,525
Net interest income 505,451 487,024 446,224 1,464,000 1,298,737
Non-interest income 78,700 73,711 64,887 221,247 185,785
Total revenue 584,151 560,735 511,111 1,685,247 1,484,522
Non-interest expense 309,958 311,123 281,985 931,007 842,725
Pre-provision net revenue 274,193 249,612 229,126 754,240 641,797
Provision for credit losses 30,641 29,164 19,171 81,061 119,631
Income tax expense 37,252 49,563 46,600 132,081 119,586
Net income 206,300 170,885 163,355 541,098 402,580
Dividends on preferred stock 7,335 7,316 7,644 21,868 21,547
Net income available to common shareholders $ 198,965 $ 163,569 $ 155,711 $ 519,230 $ 381,033
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic 552,358,147 553,740,562 560,504,275 553,946,293 560,154,649
Diluted 556,266,986 556,958,049 563,636,933 557,405,979 563,905,535
Per common share data:
Basic earnings $ 0.36 $ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ 0.94 $ 0.68
Diluted earnings 0.36 0.29 0.28 0.93 0.68
Cash dividends declared 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.33 0.33
Closing stock price – high 15.19 14.78 11.10 15.19 11.10
Closing stock price – low 12.62 12.42 9.18 11.66 7.87
FINANCIAL RATIOS:
Net interest margin 3.27 % 3.19 % 3.04 % 3.21 % 3.00 %
Net interest margin – FTE (1) 3.28 3.20 3.05 3.22 3.01
Annualized return on average assets 1.24 1.04 1.04 1.10 0.86
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity 10.36 8.65 8.58 9.12 7.13
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS: (2)
Basic earnings per share, as adjusted $ 0.36 $ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ 0.95 $ 0.68
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted 0.36 0.30 0.28 0.94 0.68
Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted 1.24 % 1.05 % 1.04 % 1.12 % 0.87 %
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted 10.36 8.75 8.62 9.24 7.16
Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity 14.24 11.91 12.05 12.58 10.08
Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity, as adjusted 14.24 12.05 12.10 12.74 10.13
Efficiency ratio 49.38 52.11 53.37 51.49 54.79
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS:
Assets $ 66,506,401 $ 65,584,823 $ 63,046,215 $ 65,435,632 $ 62,224,382
Interest earning assets 61,834,602 61,057,362 58,623,153 60,878,033 57,695,831
Loans 52,683,932 51,884,173 49,270,853 51,620,023 48,988,393
Interest bearing liabilities 44,550,998 44,160,202 42,677,630 44,025,506 41,947,670
Deposits 54,163,381 53,174,301 51,167,324 53,243,510 50,080,358
Shareholders' equity 7,967,868 7,901,688 7,616,810 7,908,818 7,533,660


As of
BALANCE SHEET ITEMS: September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
(In thousands) 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025
Assets $ 67,470,879 $ 66,318,308 $ 64,466,585 $ 64,132,725 $ 63,018,614
Total loans 53,189,984 52,467,251 50,828,820 50,136,728 49,272,823
Deposits 55,228,795 54,118,607 52,859,621 52,183,093 51,175,758
Shareholders' equity 7,896,552 7,917,144 7,828,443 7,807,698 7,695,374
LOANS:
(In thousands)
Commercial and industrial $ 12,324,253 $ 11,961,242 $ 11,104,079 $ 10,961,519 $ 10,757,857
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied 11,001,011 11,146,663 11,503,874 11,571,127 11,674,103
Multifamily 9,024,673 9,034,186 8,588,462 8,571,713 8,394,694
Owner occupied 8,008,473 7,692,877 7,132,254 6,629,909 6,097,319
Total 28,034,157 27,873,726 27,224,590 26,772,749 26,166,116
Construction 2,658,202 2,475,109 2,485,387 2,471,233 2,517,258
Total commercial real estate 30,692,359 30,348,835 29,709,977 29,243,982 28,683,374
Residential mortgage 6,084,398 5,982,941 5,869,070 5,826,192 5,795,395
Consumer:
Home equity 748,969 728,623 701,136 687,680 655,872
Automobile 2,031,983 2,150,089 2,198,102 2,184,600 2,191,976
Other consumer 1,308,022 1,295,521 1,246,456 1,232,755 1,188,349
Total consumer loans 4,088,974 4,174,233 4,145,694 4,105,035 4,036,197
Total loans $ 53,189,984 $ 52,467,251 $ 50,828,820 $ 50,136,728 $ 49,272,823
CAPITAL RATIOS:
Book value per common share $ 13.70 $ 13.67 $ 13.48 $ 13.39 $ 13.09
Tangible book value per common share (2) 10.15 10.13 9.94 9.85 9.57
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 8.53 % 8.71 % 8.82 % 8.82 % 8.79 %
Tier 1 leverage capital 9.54 9.49 9.56 9.63 9.52
Common equity tier 1 capital 10.71 10.71 10.91 10.99 11.00
Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.36 11.37 11.60 11.69 11.72
Total risk-based capital 13.70 13.77 13.66 13.77 13.83


Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES: September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30,
($ in thousands) 2026 2026 2025 2026 2025
Allowance for credit losses for loans
Beginning balance – Allowance for credit losses for loans $ 606,920 $ 599,800 $ 594,020 $ 596,100 $ 573,328
Loans charged-off:
Commercial and industrial (17,656 ) (9,838 ) (2,745 ) (30,276 ) (56,390 )
Commercial real estate (19,075 ) (14,434 ) (11,776 ) (47,265 ) (38,659 )
Construction - - (541 ) - (1,704 )
Residential mortgage - - (26 ) - (72 )
Total consumer (3,327 ) (3,354 ) (1,478 ) (9,944 ) (5,831 )
Total loans charged-off (40,058 ) (27,626 ) (16,566 ) (87,485 ) (102,656 )
Charged-off loans recovered:
Commercial and industrial 1,268 1,669 1,169 4,335 4,768
Commercial real estate 700 2,790 206 3,837 643
Construction - - - - 455
Residential mortgage 26 41 56 150 261
Total consumer 986 1,080 548 2,495 2,164
Total loans recovered 2,980 5,580 1,979 10,817 8,291
Total net charge-offs (37,078 ) (22,046 ) (14,587 ) (76,668 ) (94,365 )
Provision for credit losses for loans 30,658 29,166 19,171 81,068 119,641
Ending balance $ 600,500 $ 606,920 $ 598,604 $ 600,500 $ 598,604
Components of allowance for credit losses for loans:
Allowance for loan losses $ 580,800 $ 590,600 $ 585,000 $ 580,800 $ 585,000
Allowance for unfunded credit commitments 19,700 16,320 13,604 19,700 13,604
Allowance for credit losses for loans $ 600,500 $ 606,920 $ 598,604 $ 600,500 $ 598,604
Components of provision for credit losses for loans:
Provision for credit losses for loans $ 27,278 $ 28,146 $ 20,087 $ 74,068 $ 120,515
Provision (credit) for unfunded credit commitments 3,380 1,020 (916 ) 7,000 (874 )
Total provision for credit losses for loans $ 30,658 $ 29,166 $ 19,171 $ 81,068 $ 119,641
Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs to total average loans 0.28 % 0.17 % 0.12 % 0.20 % 0.26 %
Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % of total loans 1.13 % 1.16 % 1.21 % 1.13 % 1.21 %


As of
ASSET QUALITY: September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
($ in thousands) 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025
Accruing past due loans:
30 to 59 days past due:
Commercial and industrial $ 6,990 $ 5,083 $ 5,285 $ 11,177 $ 912
Commercial real estate 72,568 106,034 69,494 72,810 26,371
Construction - 1,752 - - -
Residential mortgage 14,221 22,154 20,534 21,615 23,556
Total consumer 15,488 15,974 13,112 14,420 12,728
Total 30 to 59 days past due 109,267 150,997 108,425 120,022 63,567
60 to 89 days past due:
Commercial and industrial 990 2,748 1,015 1,274 1,061
Commercial real estate 10,869 - - - 6,033
Residential mortgage 11,927 6,495 4,285 10,181 5,040
Total consumer 4,127 3,904 3,506 5,269 4,023
Total 60 to 89 days past due 27,913 13,147 8,806 16,724 16,157
90 or more days past due:
Commercial and industrial 2,505 3,527 3,499 - -
Commercial real estate 10,295 5,454 - 212 -
Residential mortgage 2,524 5,223 5,894 3,300 3,911
Total consumer 2,008 1,862 1,309 1,070 1,125
Total 90 or more days past due 17,332 16,066 10,702 4,582 5,036
Total accruing past due loans $ 154,512 $ 180,210 $ 127,933 $ 141,328 $ 84,760
Non-accrual loans:
Commercial and industrial $ 168,080 $ 147,731 $ 145,804 $ 138,321 $ 92,214
Commercial real estate 253,088 256,081 225,417 236,221 235,754
Construction 39,257 9,139 9,148 9,140 48,248
Residential mortgage 44,858 42,992 45,988 44,424 38,949
Total consumer 6,107 6,686 6,289 5,832 6,324
Total non-accrual loans 511,390 462,629 432,646 433,938 421,489
Other real estate owned (OREO) 1,729 4,126 5,161 4,531 4,783
Other repossessed assets 675 1,020 1,758 1,286 1,065
Total non-performing assets $ 513,794 $ 467,775 $ 439,565 $ 439,755 $ 427,337
Total non-accrual loans as a % of loans 0.96 % 0.88 % 0.85 % 0.87 % 0.86 %
Total accruing past due and non-accrual loans as a % of loans 1.25 % 1.23 % 1.10 % 1.15 % 1.03 %
Allowance for losses on loans as a % of non-accrual loans 113.57 % 127.66 % 135.10 % 134.44 % 138.79 %


NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
(1 ) Net interest income and net interest margin are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate. Valley believes that this presentation provides comparability of net interest income and net interest margin arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice and SEC rules.
(2 ) Non-GAAP Reconciliations. This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the Notes below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) that management uses in its analysis of Valley's performance. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to both management and investors in understanding Valley's underlying operational performance, business and performance trends, and may facilitate comparisons of our current and prior performance with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Management utilizes these measures for internal planning, forecasting and analysis purposes. Management believes that Valley's presentation and discussion of this supplemental information, together with the accompanying reconciliations to the GAAP financial measures, also allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also be calculated differently from similar measures disclosed by other companies.


Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures


Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30,
($ in thousands, except for share data) 2026 2026 2025 2026 2025
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP):
Net income, as reported (GAAP) $ 206,300 $ 170,885 $ 163,355 $ 541,098 $ 402,580
Add: Merger related expenses (a) 3,094 - - 3,094 -
Add: Restructuring charge (b) - 2,513 3,854 8,202 4,654
Add: Litigation reserve (c) - 230 1,012 1,492 1,012
Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - - 922
Less: Litigation settlements (d) (3,051 ) - - (3,051 ) -
Less: (Gains) losses on available for sale and held to maturity debt securities, net (e) (3 ) - (28 ) 7 (17 )
Less: FDIC special assessment (f) - - (3,817 ) - (3,817 )
Total non-GAAP adjustments to net income 40 2,743 1,021 9,744 2,754
Income tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments (g) 26 (782 ) (288 ) (2,740 ) (765 )
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 206,366 $ 172,846 $ 164,088 $ 548,102 $ 404,569
Dividends on preferred stock 7,335 7,316 7,644 21,868 21,547
Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 199,031 $ 165,530 $ 156,444 $ 526,234 $ 383,022
__________
(a) Merger related expenses primarily include professional and legal fees and other expense.
(b) Represents severance expense related to workforce reductions within salary and employee benefits expense.
(c) Represents the change in legal reserves and settlement charges included in professional and legal fees.
(d) Represents recoveries from legal settlements included in other income.
(e) Included in gains on securities transactions, net.
(f) Represents the change in estimated special assessment losses included in the FDIC insurance assessment expense.
(g) Calculated using the appropriate blended statutory tax rate for the applicable period.
Adjusted per common share data (non-GAAP):
Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 199,031 $ 165,530 $ 156,444 $ 526,234 $ 383,022
Weighted average number of shares outstanding 552,358,147 553,740,562 560,504,275 553,946,293 560,154,649
Basic earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 0.36 $ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ 0.95 $ 0.68
Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 556,266,986 556,958,049 563,636,933 557,405,979 563,905,535
Diluted earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 0.36 $ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ 0.94 $ 0.68


Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30,
($ in thousands, except for share data) 2026 2026 2025 2026 2025
Adjusted annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):
Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 199,031 $ 165,530 $ 156,444 $ 526,234 $ 383,022
Add: Amortization of other intangible assets (net of tax), other than loan servicing rights 4,239 4,247 5,112 13,232 15,851
Net income available to common shareholders excluding intangible amortization, as adjusted (non-GAAP) 203,270 169,777 161,556 539,466 398,873
Average shareholders' equity 7,967,868 7,901,688 7,616,810 7,908,818 7,533,660
Less: Average preferred shareholders equity 354,345 354,345 354,345 354,345 354,345
Less: Average goodwill (net of deferred tax liability) 1,858,851 1,858,851 1,859,614 1,858,851 1,859,614
Less: Average intangible assets (net of deferred tax liability), other than loan servicing rights 46,027 51,387 62,905 51,457 69,431
Average tangible common shareholders' equity $ 5,708,645 $ 5,637,105 $ 5,339,946 $ 5,644,165 $ 5,250,270
Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP) 14.24 % 12.05 % 12.10 % 12.74 % 10.13 %
Adjusted annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP):
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 206,366 $ 172,846 $ 164,088 $ 548,102 $ 404,569
Average assets $ 66,506,401 $ 65,584,823 $ 63,046,215 $ 65,435,632 $ 62,224,382
Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted (non-GAAP) 1.24 % 1.05 % 1.04 % 1.12 % 0.87 %
Adjusted annualized return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 206,366 $ 172,846 $ 164,088 $ 548,102 $ 404,569
Average shareholders' equity $ 7,967,868 $ 7,901,688 $ 7,616,810 $ 7,908,818 $ 7,533,660
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP) 10.36 % 8.75 % 8.62 % 9.24 % 7.16 %
Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):
Net income available to common shareholders $ 198,965 $ 163,569 $ 155,711 $ 519,230 $ 381,033
Add: Amortization of other intangible assets (net of tax), other than loan servicing rights 4,239 4,247 5,112 13,232 15,851
Net income available to common shareholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) 203,204 167,816 160,823 532,462 396,884
Average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 5,708,645 $ 5,637,105 $ 5,339,946 $ 5,644,165 $ 5,250,270
Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) 14.24 % 11.91 % 12.05 % 12.58 % 10.08 %
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):
Non-interest expense, as reported (GAAP) $ 309,958 $ 311,123 $ 281,985 $ 931,007 $ 842,725
Less: Merger related expenses (pre-tax) 3,094 - - 3,094 -
Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (pre-tax) 19,904 16,157 8,147 52,075 26,601
Less: Restructuring charge (pre-tax) - 2,513 3,854 8,202 4,654
Less: Litigation reserve (pre-tax) - 230 1,012 1,492 1,012
Less: Loss on extinguishment of debt (pre-tax) - - - - 922
Add: FDIC special assessment (pre-tax) - - (3,817 ) - (3,817 )
Non-interest expense, as adjusted (non-GAAP) 286,960 292,223 272,789 866,144 813,353
Net interest income, as reported (GAAP) 505,451 487,024 446,224 1,464,000 1,298,737
Non-interest income, as reported (GAAP) 78,700 73,711 64,887 221,247 185,785
Less: (Gains) losses on available for sale and held to maturity securities transactions, net (pre-tax) (3 ) - (28 ) 7 (17 )
Less: Litigation settlements (pre-tax) (3,051 ) - - (3,051 ) -
Gross operating income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 581,097 $ 560,735 $ 511,083 $ 1,682,203 $ 1,484,505
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 49.38 % 52.11 % 53.37 % 51.49 % 54.79 %


As of
September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
($ in thousands, except for share data) 2026 2026 2026 2025 2025
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP):
Common shares outstanding 550,621,196 553,069,100 554,316,876 556,618,021 560,784,352
Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 7,896,552 $ 7,917,144 $ 7,828,443 $ 7,807,698 $ 7,695,374
Less: Preferred stock 354,345 354,345 354,345 354,345 354,345
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,952,392 1,958,135 1,963,706 1,969,811 1,976,594
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 5,589,815 $ 5,604,664 $ 5,510,392 $ 5,483,542 $ 5,364,435
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 10.15 $ 10.13 $ 9.94 $ 9.85 $ 9.57
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP):
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 5,589,815 $ 5,604,664 $ 5,510,392 $ 5,483,542 $ 5,364,435
Total assets (GAAP) 67,470,879 66,318,308 64,466,585 64,132,725 63,018,614
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,952,392 1,958,135 1,963,706 1,969,811 1,976,594
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 65,518,487 $ 64,360,173 $ 62,502,879 $ 62,162,914 $ 61,042,020
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.53 % 8.71 % 8.82 % 8.82 % 8.79 %


VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
 (in thousands, except for share data)
September 30, December 31,
2026 2025
(Unaudited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks $ 339,682 $ 315,166
Interest bearing deposits with banks 785,320 1,268,399
Investment securities:
Equity securities 92,700 82,774
Trading debt securities 26,749 -
Available for sale debt securities 4,229,810 4,202,218
Held to maturity debt securities (net of allowance for credit losses of $727 at September 30, 2026 and $734 at December 31, 2025) 3,726,695 3,495,837
Total investment securities 8,075,954 7,780,829
Loans held for sale (includes fair value of $7,452 at September 30, 2026 and $8,212 at December 31, 2025 for loans originated for sale) 16,202 26,236
Loans 53,189,984 50,136,728
Less: Allowance for loan losses (580,800 ) (583,400 )
Net loans 52,609,184 49,553,328
Premises and equipment, net 311,548 330,757
Lease right of use assets 292,927 313,891
Bank owned life insurance 743,687 738,090
Accrued interest receivable 259,987 243,897
Goodwill 1,868,936 1,868,936
Other intangible assets, net 83,456 100,875
Other assets 2,083,996 1,592,321
Total Assets $ 67,470,879 $ 64,132,725
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing $ 12,446,761 $ 12,155,500
Interest bearing:
Savings, NOW and money market 29,397,309 28,603,470
Time 13,384,725 11,424,123
Total deposits 55,228,795 52,183,093
Short-term borrowings 50,256 91,475
Long-term borrowings 2,607,639 2,908,579
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 58,064 57,803
Lease liabilities 348,505 372,448
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,281,068 711,629
Total Liabilities 59,574,327 56,325,027
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, no par value; 50,000,000 authorized shares:
Series A (4,600,000 shares issued at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025) 111,590 111,590
Series B (4,000,000 shares issued at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025) 98,101 98,101
Series C (6,000,000 shares issued at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025) 144,654 144,654
Common stock (no par value, authorized 650,000,000 shares; issued 560,878,750 shares at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025) 196,730 196,730
Surplus 5,467,999 5,464,845
Retained earnings 2,241,005 1,912,933
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (232,186 ) (74,379 )
Treasury stock, at cost (10,257,554 common shares at September 30, 2026 and 4,260,729 common shares at December 31, 2025) (131,341 ) (46,776 )
Total Shareholders' Equity 7,896,552 7,807,698
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 67,470,879 $ 64,132,725


VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
 (in thousands, except for share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, June 30, September 30,
September 30,
2026 2026 2025 2026 2025
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans $ 764,546 $ 736,060 $ 733,191 $ 2,209,246 $ 2,157,082
Interest and dividends on investment securities:
Taxable 78,028 76,113 70,211 227,949 201,273
Tax-exempt 4,969 5,048 4,611 14,735 13,994
Dividends 4,474 5,771 4,891 15,045 16,083
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 5,182 6,383 14,019 22,323 28,255
Total interest income 857,199 829,375 826,923 2,489,298 2,416,687
Interest Expense
Interest on deposits:
Savings, NOW and money market 196,272 190,973 210,921 578,030 614,532
Time 119,337 112,693 133,108 338,708 387,501
Interest on short-term borrowings 3,322 6,047 555 9,605 5,237
Interest on long-term borrowings and junior subordinated debentures 32,817 32,638 36,115 98,955 110,680
Total interest expense 351,748 342,351 380,699 1,025,298 1,117,950
Net Interest Income 505,451 487,024 446,224 1,464,000 1,298,737
(Credit) provision for credit losses for available for sale and held to maturity securities (17 ) (2 ) - (7 ) (10 )
Provision for credit losses for loans 30,658 29,166 19,171 81,068 119,641
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 474,810 457,860 427,053 1,382,939 1,179,106
Non-Interest Income
Wealth management and trust fees 22,178 17,655 16,134 55,839 45,221
Insurance commissions 3,015 3,770 2,914 9,652 9,746
Capital markets 9,996 12,933 9,814 33,310 26,521
Service charges on deposit accounts 19,156 18,728 16,764 56,088 44,195
Gains on securities transactions, net 259 50 28 330 73
Fees from loan servicing 3,089 3,268 3,405 9,575 10,291
Gains on sales of loans, net 1,254 1,742 740 6,086 4,962
Bank owned life insurance 3,675 5,913 4,657 15,423 15,453
Other 16,078 9,652 10,431 34,944 29,323
Total non-interest income 78,700 73,711 64,887 221,247 185,785
Non-Interest Expense
Salary and employee benefits expense 150,080 150,432 146,820 456,227 434,860
Net occupancy expense 25,727 27,179 24,865 80,088 76,236
Technology, furniture and equipment expense 32,312 33,247 30,708 97,437 91,271
FDIC insurance assessment 10,802 11,691 8,357 32,969 33,416
Amortization of other intangible assets 6,319 6,268 7,544 19,506 22,990
Professional and legal fees 25,125 29,533 24,261 79,800 59,901
Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - - 922
Amortization of tax credit investments 19,904 16,157 8,147 52,075 26,601
Other 39,689 36,616 31,283 112,905 96,528
Total non-interest expense 309,958 311,123 281,985 931,007 842,725
Income Before Income Taxes 243,552 220,448 209,955 673,179 522,166
Income tax expense 37,252 49,563 46,600 132,081 119,586
Net Income 206,300 170,885 163,355 541,098 402,580
Dividends on preferred stock 7,335 7,316 7,644 21,868 21,547
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 198,965 $ 163,569 $ 155,711 $ 519,230 $ 381,033


VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
Quarterly Analysis of Average Assets, Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity and
Net Interest Income on a Tax Equivalent Basis
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025
Average Avg. Average Avg. Average Avg.
($ in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate
Assets
Interest earning assets:
Loans (1)(2) $ 52,683,932 $ 764,568 5.80 % $ 51,884,173 $ 736,082 5.67 % $ 49,270,853 $ 733,214 5.95 %
Taxable investments (3) 8,048,596 82,502 4.10 7,928,555 81,884 4.13 7,522,290 75,102 3.99
Tax-exempt investments (1)(3) 530,189 6,290 4.75 544,950 6,390 4.69 540,491 5,837 4.32
Interest bearing deposits with banks 571,885 5,182 3.62 699,684 6,383 3.65 1,289,519 14,019 4.35
Total interest earning assets 61,834,602 858,542 5.55 61,057,362 830,739 5.44 58,623,153 828,172 5.65
Other assets 4,671,799 4,527,461 4,423,062
Total assets $ 66,506,401 $ 65,584,823 $ 63,046,215
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Interest bearing liabilities:
Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 28,982,923 $ 196,272 2.71 % $ 28,920,057 $ 190,973 2.64 % $ 27,005,791 $ 210,921 3.12 %
Time deposits 12,529,463 119,337 3.81 11,881,270 112,693 3.79 12,621,182 133,108 4.22
Short-term borrowings 373,156 3,322 3.56 674,094 6,047 3.59 89,147 555 2.49
Long-term borrowings (4) 2,665,456 32,817 4.92 2,684,781 32,638 4.86 2,961,510 36,115 4.88
Total interest bearing liabilities 44,550,998 351,748 3.16 44,160,202 342,351 3.10 42,677,630 380,699 3.57
Non-interest bearing deposits 12,650,995 12,372,974 11,540,351
Other liabilities 1,336,540 1,149,959 1,211,424
Shareholders' equity 7,967,868 7,901,688 7,616,810
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 66,506,401 $ 65,584,823 $ 63,046,215
Net interest income/interest rate spread (5) $ 506,794 2.39 % $ 488,388 2.34 % $ 447,473 2.08 %
Tax equivalent adjustment (1,343 ) (1,364 ) (1,249 )
Net interest income, as reported $ 505,451 $ 487,024 $ 446,224
Net interest margin (6) 3.27 % 3.19 % 3.04 %
Tax equivalent effect 0.01 0.01 0.01
Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis (6) 3.28 % 3.20 % 3.05 %
_____________________
(1) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate.
(2) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include non-accrual loans.
(3) The yield for securities that are classified as available for sale is based on the average historical amortized cost.
(4) Includes junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts which are presented separately on the consolidated statements of financial condition.
(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis.
(6) Net interest income as a percentage of total average interest earning assets.


INVESTOR RELATIONS
Requests for copies of reports and/or other inquiries should be directed to Andrew Jianette, Investor Relations, Valley National Bancorp, 70 Speedwell Avenue, Morristown, New Jersey, 07960 or by e-mail at ....


Contact: Travis Lan
Senior Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
973-686-5007

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