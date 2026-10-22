Minuteman Press Franchise Owner Rosa Azadian Talks Career Transition From Pharmacist To Business Owner & First-Year Growth In Clifton Park, NY

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLIFTON PARK, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosa Azadian has made an impressive career transition from pharmacist to business owner, bringing the same focus on accuracy, efficiency, and customer care that defined her previous career to her Minuteman Press franchise in Clifton Park, NY. For Rosa, the transition represents both a new professional challenge and the opportunity to build something of her own.

Rosa became the owner of Minuteman Press in Clifton Park in November of 2025 after spending nearly two decades in pharmacy. She is now celebrating her first full year in business.

Career Pivot & Embracing a New Direction

Before Minuteman Press, Rosa spent approximately 17 years working as a pharmacist in retail and clinical settings. A graduate of Albany College of Pharmacy with a PharmD, Doctor of Pharmacy, her overall experience in the field spans two decades. Rosa says,“Pharmacy was rewarding, but I was looking to take my career in another direction. The print industry always interested me, as well as owning a business. The stars aligned, and the Minuteman Press opportunity made sense for what I was looking for.”

Three things in particular attracted Rosa to Minuteman Press: the business model, her interest in the printing industry, and the opportunity to make a career change. While the two professions may seem very different on the surface, Rosa quickly discovered that many of the skills she developed as a pharmacist translated naturally to Minuteman Press.“There are a lot of similarities between being a pharmacist and the print industry, such as efficiency, accuracy, and exceptional customer service. These qualities can be applied in any business setting, and I have chosen to make those the focus for my business.”

Building Her Own Team and Culture

One of Rosa's first priorities was putting her own stamp on the business:“Since the Clifton Park location was an existing Minuteman Press center, I have really focused on making it my own - creating an amazing team with a positive culture.”

That team-oriented approach has helped Rosa strengthen relationships with existing clients while finding new ways to serve them. She shares,“Every month, we are expanding ways we can help our existing clients as well as gaining new customers. We love to 'reintroduce' ourselves to our community. It's been a great year so far, and I have had a lot of fun creating a strong team to work alongside.”

Rosa credits Minuteman Press training and ongoing local support with helping her navigate the transition into business ownership.“Overall, the Minuteman Press training and support have been very helpful. I appreciate the prompt attention to any of my questions along the way. Todd Golberg and Ryan Manchester have been great to work with!”

Growing & Marketing the Business

Rosa points to three primary drivers behind the growth of her business during her first year: the Minuteman Press Internet Marketing Program, a strong emphasis on quoting and customer service, and networking both in person and online. Her philosophy on generating new opportunities is straightforward:“Quoting, quoting, quoting.”

At the same time, Rosa is taking a diversified approach to marketing that includes increasing Internet Marketing Program spending; maintaining a visible presence as the business owner; delivering exceptional customer service; using social media platforms including Instagram and LinkedIn; and connecting directly with local businesses. Rosa also plans to expand into more aggressive direct mail campaigns to increase the center's reach.“It all helps,” she says.

Rosa adds,“I believe the Internet Marketing Program is the reason local businesses are meeting us for the first time. We hear, 'I didn't know you guys were here!' quite often. We are already seeing return on investment, which is amazing.”

Clifton Park's location gives Rosa and her team the opportunity to serve businesses throughout a broad and active marketplace.“Our business community is a lot of local businesses looking to partner with each other.” Rosa's connections also extend beyond the business world. As a mother of three active children, she is involved with their schools and sports programs, giving her another important connection to the community she serves.

Reflections & Final Thoughts

Reflecting on her first year, Rosa says,“I am extremely proud of my team and all that we have accomplished! A strong team is such an integral part to leading a successful business. I am excited for the coming years ahead... we are just getting started!”

Rosa is already looking ahead to the next stage of growth. She is expanding into apparel while continuing to introduce additional products and services to existing customers. She says,“We hope to expand other print products to existing customers so that we are more of a one-stop shop for businesses to promote themselves.”

For other Minuteman Press owners looking to build their businesses as they find their footing, Rosa's advice reflects one of the biggest lessons she has taken from her own transition:“Surround yourself with good people. For us, exceptional customer service is key! The Internet Marketing Program is great for getting clients to us. It is then our job to build relationships and generate repeat orders and referrals.”

That emphasis on people applies not only to Rosa's employees and customers, but also to the people who have supported her outside the business. She concludes,“My support system has been everything. I am truly grateful for the encouragement from my family and husband.”

Media Contact:

Minuteman Press International

Chris Biscuiti, 631-249-1370

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