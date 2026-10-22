Keel Infrastructure Schedules Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call On November 5, 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keel Infrastructure Corp. (Nasdaq: KEEL; TSX: KEEL) ("Keel" or the "Company"), a North American digital infrastructure and energy company, will report its third quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, November 5 before the market opens. Management will host a conference call on the same day at 8:00 am Eastern. Q3 2026 materials will be available before the call and can be accessed on the 'Quarterly Results' section of the Keel investor site.
The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed here. To access the call by telephone, register here to receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN to join the call.
About Keel Infrastructure Corp.
Keel is a North American digital infrastructure and energy company that develops and owns data centers and energy infrastructure for high-performance computing workloads, including AI. With a development pipeline of 2.2 gigawatts and established grid interconnections in place, Keel delivers scalable infrastructure solutions in high-demand power markets across Pennsylvania, Washington and Québec. Keel is headquartered in New York City and trades under the ticker symbol "KEEL" on Nasdaq and TSX. Learn more at .
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