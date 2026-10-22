AMERICAN SYSTEMS Awarded Task Order Supporting Critical Technology Development For Department Of War Customer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERICAN SYSTEMS announced today that it has been awarded a new task order to provide research, engineering, and technical support services for a Department of War customer focused on advancing critical technologies.

Under the award, AMERICAN SYSTEMS will support the development, evaluation, and transition of advanced capabilities designed to strengthen national defense and mission readiness. The work includes engineering, technical, and program management support in a dynamic and complex operational environment.

“This award underscores our role as a trusted partner in delivering innovative technical solutions that address some of the nation's most important challenges,” said John Steckel, president and CEO of AMERICAN SYSTEMS.“We look forward to supporting our customer in advancing capabilities that are vital to future mission success.”

The effort began in June 2026 and will continue through mid-2029.

AMERICAN SYSTEMS has a long history of supporting defense customers with high-impact engineering and technical services that enable mission success across evolving threat environments.

About AMERICAN SYSTEMS

Founded in 1975, AMERICAN SYSTEMS is a leading provider of mission essential and information engineering services to federal customers and is one of the top 100 employee-owned companies in the United States, with approximately 2,000 employees nationwide. Based in McLean, VA, the company provides Information Technology, Engineering & Analysis, Test & Evaluation, and Training solutions to DoW and civilian government customers. For more information, visit: .

CONTACT: Contact: Christopher Smith AMERICAN SYSTEMS 303.887.5863...