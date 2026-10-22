G3 Goldfields Receives Final CSE Listing Approval Trading To Commence October 26, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or the“”) is pleased to announce that it has received confirmation from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the“”) that the conditions for listing have been satisfied and the G3 shares will commence trading on the CSE on Monday October 26, 2026 under the ticker symbol“GTRE”.

“The commencement of trading on the CSE marks an important milestone for G3 and the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our shareholders,” said Daniel Noone, CEO of G3 Goldfields.“Following the successful transaction between G2 Goldfields and G Mining Ventures earlier this year, G3 is well positioned to build upon our team's proven track record of exploration success and value creation in Guyana. With a strong balance sheet, an extensive portfolio of prospective gold properties and preparations underway for our upcoming exploration programs, we look forward to unlocking the potential of our assets and delivering long-term value for our shareholders.”

A copy of the listing statement that the Company filed with the CSE (the“ Listing Statement”) is available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .

The Company also announces that it has filed an independent technical report (the“ Technical Report”) in respect of the Puruni Project. The Technical Report, titled“NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Puruni Project, Cuyuni-Mazaruni Region, Guyana, South America”, has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Technical Report is available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website at .

About G3 Goldfields Inc.

G3 Goldfields is a mineral exploration company focused on finding and developing gold projects in Guyana, South America. Formed through a spin-out of G2 Goldfields Inc. in July 2026, G3 holds multiple drill-ready targets in the prolific Oko-Aremu gold belt and the active Puruni gold district, representing one of the most compelling early-stage exploration opportunities with exceptional discovery potential in the Guiana Shield. The founders and principals of the Company have been directly responsible for the discovery of more than 11 million ounces of gold in Guyana and are laser focused on making the next major gold discovery in Guyana.

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dan Noone (CEO of G3 Goldfields Inc.), a“qualified person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Noone (B.Sc. Geology, MBA) is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ ( ) and the Company's website ( ).

On behalf of the Board of G3 Goldfields Inc.

“Daniel Noone”

CEO & Director

For Further Information

Jacqueline Wagenaar, VP Investor Relations

Direct: +1.416.628.5904 x.1150

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes“forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Wherever possible, words such as“may”,“will”,“should”,“could”,“expect”,“plan”,“intend”,“schedule”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“predict” or“potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company and/or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, commodity prices, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, accident, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, as well as the risk factors set out in“Risk Factors” in the Listing Statement. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking information contained herein is as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.