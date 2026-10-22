Qfactor Introduces Integrated Invoice Tool Increasing Payment Speed, Operational Efficiency For Land Survey Companies

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Qfactor's new UBillTM allows land surveyors to create and send invoices for milestone and progress payments within the Qfactor software.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Qfactor, the industry benchmark for end-to-end workflow management software in the land surveying industry, has once again strengthened its product with a new feature that meets growing customer needs, according to Frederick Dyste, Qfactor's founder.Qfactor has announced the addition of UBillTM, an integrated invoice creation tool that allows owners and project managers to directly create and send invoices for milestone and progress payments within their Qfactor software system.Project managers and owners of land survey companies can use UBill without disrupting any work being done by the accounting team.In addition, the land survey project managers and owners can easily determine whether the invoices have been paid.“Right now, due to heavy workloads, many accounting teams struggle to manage the multiple billing cycles, or even find the time to respond to project management requests regarding the progress of invoice creation and payment,” Dyste explains.“This is permanently solved with Qfactor's integrated UBill invoice creation feature,” he notes.“Most accounting teams in land surveying companies create invoices at the start of each month as a normal practice.”“With UBill, our client owner and project managers can create and send invoices instantly through our software when they know that the team has met a milestone or hit a progress payment date,” Dyste says.“If it happens on the third day of the month, rather than wait for the first of the next month, the invoice can actually be paid 30 days earlier than in traditional invoicing models by sending it out right away. The impact on cash flow is immediate,” he points out.UBill software makes the workflow smooth, allows the team much greater efficiency, and reduces friction between departments, making the owner's role less stressful.“UBill is truly a win-win addition to our land surveyor workflow management software,” Dyste adds.“Reducing friction points in land surveying firms is precisely what our software is all about. The addition of UBill to Qfactor's features is another great tool for making our clients lives easier and more efficient, while increasing long-term profitability for the company.Qfactor's software can integrate smoothly with any accounting system, including QuickBooks, Sage, Xero, and DelTek, so that is can be easily used by both land surveying companies and by land surveyors working within civil engineering firms.Founded in 2016, Qfactor provides workflow software to land surveyors throughout the United States. Qfactor allows owners and project managers to have access to all project files, from crew scheduling, task lists and digital assets such as documents, photos and maps, to invoicing and profitability reports, all in a single software interface. Qfactor is recognized as the most reliable software solution for surveyors by users nationwide. Additional information on Qfactor is available at# # #

Judy Brower Fancher

Brower, Miller & Cole

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Qfactor Introduces Integrated Invoice Tool Increasing Payment Speed, Operational Efficiency For Land Survey Companies News Provided By Brower, Miller & Cole October 22, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Environment, Military Industry, Mining Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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