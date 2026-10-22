Vital Pet Life's Donie Yamamoto To Showcase Science-Backed Pet Wellness Solutions At NAVC's Hive West

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Donie Yamamoto, Founder and CEO of Vital Pet Life

Vital Pet Life's Advanced Gut Health For Dogs & Only Salmon Oil

Pet Brand Is Highlighting Ingredient Transparency & Sustainability With Products Only Salmon Oil & Advanced Gut Health For Dogs

- Donie Yamamoto, Founder and CEO of Vital Pet LifeLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vital Pet Life, a science-driven pet wellness brand focused on ingredient transparency, third-party testing, and responsible sourcing, will exhibit at HiVE West held October 24–25, 2026 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. HiVE West, by the North American Veterinary Community (NAVC), supports veterinary nurses, technicians, and practice management professionals through education, connection, and professional development.Founded by Donie Yamamoto in 2017, Vital Pet Life formulates pet wellness products guided by science, quality, and accountability. At HiVE, the company will showcase two of its core products: Only Salmon Oil, a verified omega-3 supplement for dogs and cats, and Advanced Gut Health for Dogs, a veterinarian-developed formula designed to support daily digestive health. Both products carry the NASC Quality Seal, demonstrating compliance with the National Animal Supplement Council's quality and labeling requirements.“Veterinary professionals play an important role in helping pet parents make informed decisions about their animals' health. We believe that starts with transparency, responsible sourcing, and products backed by science.” said Donie Yamamoto, Founder and CEO of Vital Pet Life.“HiVE is a great opportunity to connect with the veterinary community, share what we're learning, and have meaningful conversations about how nutrition and supplementation can support pets throughout their lives.”Featured Products at HiVE West:Only Salmon Oilbenefits:-Single-Species Salmon Oil: Made with only salmon oil, no fillers or artificial ingredients.-ASC Certified: Supports responsible sourcing and independently verified aquaculture standards.-ORIVO Verified: Independently authenticates species and geographic origin.-EPA + DHA Omega-3s: Supports healthy skin and coat, joint mobility, and overall wellness.Advanced Gut Health for Dogs benefits:-Formulated to support daily digestive health through a combination of probiotics, prebiotics, postbiotics, and complementary ingredients.-1 Billion CFUs: Provides 1 billion colony-forming units per convenient, single-serve packet.-Canine-Specific Probiotics: Includes strains originally isolated from dogs and wolf ancestors.-Comprehensive Microbiome Support: Combines probiotics, prebiotic fiber, and postbiotic ingredients.-Digestive Support: Includes digestive enzymes and other complementary ingredients.Advancing Education Through Unleashed CuriosityBeyond product innovation and development, Donie Yamamoto is committed to advancing conversations about pet health through education and collaboration. Yamamoto hosts Unleashed Curiosity by Vital Pet Life with Dr. Amber Da Silva, DVM, the brand's team veterinarian. The educational podcast features veterinary professionals and industry experts discussing evidence-based pet wellness, nutrition, longevity, and emerging research.About Vital Pet LifeFounded in 2017 by Donie Yamamoto, Vital Pet Life is a pet wellness brand dedicated to science-backed formulations, ingredient transparency, third-party testing, and environmental responsibility. A WBENC-certified women-owned business, Vital Pet Life is a member of the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC) and partners with rePurpose Global to support plastic recovery and waste worker livelihoods. The company prioritizes ingredient traceability, including ORIVO origin verification, and responsible seafood sourcing through ASC and MSC certified supply chains. Recognized for its sustained growth, Vital Pet Life earned its sixth appearance on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies in 2026. Learn more at VitalPetLife and follow @VitalPetLife on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

Valerie Rice

Vital Pet Life

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Vital Pet Life's Donie Yamamoto to Showcase Science-Backed Pet Wellness Solutions at NAVC's HiVE West News Provided By Vital Pet Life, LLC October 22, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Consumer Goods, Environment, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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