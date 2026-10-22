After Cop Stops Ministers During Mysuru Dasara, Karnataka BJP Accuses Govt Of Hypocrisy

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 22 (IANS) After Superintendent of Police, C.B. Rishyanth, deputed for security arrangements during the Mysuru Dasara celebrations, allegedly prevented three ministers from participating in the Nandi Dhwaja puja during the Jamboo Savari procession on October 21, senior BJP leader R. Ashoka on Thursday alleged that the government's hypocrisy on social justice had been exposed.

The incident occurred near the Kote Anjaneya Swamy temple within the Mysuru Palace premises and Ministers Shivaraj Tangadagi, P.M. Narendra Swamy and K.S. Basavanthappa were reportedly stopped by police personnel during the Mysuru Dasara celebrations.

In a statement, Ashoka alleged that the incident had once again exposed the Congress government's claims of social justice as hollow and questioned whether there were any instructions from higher authorities behind the police officials' actions.

“If police officers have the audacity to publicly stop ministers holding senior positions in the government, who is behind this? Were there secret instructions from the top?” he asked, addressing Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Ashoka also questioned whether it was a coincidence that all three ministers who were stopped belonged to the Dalit community, or whether it was part of a systematic attempt to undermine Dalit leaders.

He criticised the state government for announcing an enquiry after the incident triggered widespread public outrage, alleging that it was an attempt to deflect criticism rather than establish accountability.

Accusing the Congress of using Dalit issues for political gains, Ashoka said the party delivered speeches on social justice while Dalit ministers themselves faced humiliating situations in the administration.

“If ministers holding positions of power are not protected from such treatment in a government that claims to stand with Scheduled Communities, what would be the plight of ordinary people?” he asked.

He said the government could not evade moral responsibility by making officials scapegoats and demanded that the Chief Minister take responsibility for the incident and issue a public apology.

Ashoka claimed that any attempt to suppress the matter in the name of an enquiry would invite a strong response from the Dalit community and the public.

The BJP leader also criticised the Congress government over the arrangements for Mysuru Dasara, alleging that it had failed to manage the state's traditional festival properly.

He claimed that members of the public who had purchased tickets for Rs 2,000 were still unable to gain access to watch the celebrations, describing the situation as evidence of administrative mismanagement and negligence.

“Dasara is a festival of the people, not a platform for the government's publicity,” he said.

Ashoka accused the government of being preoccupied with self-promotion, political gains and the arrogance of power, while neglecting public convenience, security and essential facilities for visitors.

He questioned who should be held accountable for the difficulties faced by people who had come to witness the festivities and demanded that the government ensure proper arrangements for the public during the celebrations.

It can be noted that Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday has directed Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh to conduct an enquiry and submit a report on the incident in which police officers allegedly prevented ministers from entering the venue to participate in the Nandi Dhwaja puja at the Mysuru Palace premises on Wednesday.

Shivakumar said the police officers had behaved arrogantly by preventing ministers, including Balakrishna, P.M. Narendra Swamy and K.S. Basavanthappa, from entering the venue for the ritual.

“I personally intervened immediately and facilitated the ministers' entry. However, the officers' high-handed behaviour cannot be tolerated. Therefore, I have directed the Chief Secretary to conduct an enquiry into who was responsible for the incident and submit a report,” he said.