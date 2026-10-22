Starknet Voters Approve Research On Life Beyond Ethereum

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Starknet's community has voted in favor of exploring a path toward an independent, post-quantum Layer-1 blockchain-an idea that, if it eventually advances, would reduce the network's dependence on Ethereum 's security and upgrade schedule.

The non-binding governance poll closed on Thursday after running for seven days, drawing roughly 3,200 votes and backing the transition with 93.52% of voting power. StarkWare said it abstained so the decision could remain fully in the hands of the community.

The latest vote is advisory, not a final switch: Starknet would still operate as an Ethereum Layer-2 until a separate binding governance decision is passed. StarkWare and the Starknet Foundation can now proceed with research and technical planning for an independent post-quantum L1. The proposal does not plan to introduce a new token; STRK would remain Starknet's native asset. Existing Ethereum–Starknet bridges would remain open while research continues. StarkWare CEO Eli Ben-Sasson says a draft whitepaper is expected in November, with a goal of reaching quantum-resistant readiness by 2027.

Key takeawaysA community mandate for research, not an immediate migration

The governance process matters because it clarifies what changes now-and what still requires additional approval. According to the closed poll on Starknet's governance portal, the community broadly endorsed the concept of moving away from Ethereum-linked assumptions for long-term cryptographic resilience.

While the vote signals strong alignment, it does not authorize the network to stop operating as an Ethereum Layer-2. StarkWare and the Starknet Foundation can use the outcome to develop deeper technical proposals and a whitepaper, but any actual transition to an independent L1 would require a separate, binding governance vote.

What Starknet says the research will cover

StarkWare and the Starknet Foundation have set up a working group to evaluate the transition and produce more detailed technical plans. The proposal text also lays out key principles intended to reduce uncertainty for stakeholders.

Per the proposal, STRK would remain the native token, and there are no plans to create a new token. The same governance document also states that existing bridges between Starknet and Ethereum should stay open, which implies continuity for cross-chain access even as the network explores major architectural changes.

Why Ethereum dependence is the pressure point

StarkWare initially raised the transition idea on Oct. 8, pointing to concerns that Starknet's security posture could be limited by how closely it remains tied to Ethereum's timeline and upgrade roadmap. Even though Starknet uses hash-based STARK proofs and supports programmable accounts that can adapt to post-quantum signature schemes, the network's bridge and data-availability dependencies still track Ethereum's broader evolution.

That distinction is central to the current push. The community is effectively approving an investigation into whether Starknet can meet post-quantum security goals without waiting for every relevant Ethereum upgrade to land on a schedule that StarkWare views as too slow.

Link to StarkWare's earlier quantum-resistance roadmap

This governance vote follows earlier work from StarkWare aimed at preparing for quantum threats. In June, StarkWare introduced a three-phase quantum-resistance roadmap covering cryptographic upgrades, smart-contract migration, and adjustments for components dependent on Ethereum.

StarkWare's Quantum Hub also claims it has tested technology designed to withstand future quantum attacks, including a successful transaction processed on Starknet's live network. However, StarkWare noted that the approach remains experimental and has not yet undergone a security audit-an important qualifier for anyone evaluating how close the network is to production-grade post-quantum deployment.

Ben-Sasson has set a 2027 target for making Starknet quantum-resistant, ahead of Ethereum's projected timeline. In commentary shared with Cointelegraph, he argued that Ethereum's stated target of 2029 is too late and that deadlines frequently slip in practice.

What to watch next for Starknet and investors

The community's approval now accelerates the most immediate deliverable: Starknet says it will begin drafting a whitepaper and hopes to publish a draft for public scrutiny in November. Readers should watch for the technical scope of the proposed independent L1, how Starknet plans to handle post-quantum cryptography across contracts and infrastructure, and whether subsequent-and binding-governance votes gain similar momentum once concrete migration trade-offs are on the table.

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