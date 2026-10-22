Capital One Offers Up To $4,300 In Travel Value To Venture X Business Users

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Capital One has introduced a limited-time promotion for new Venture X Business credit cardholders, offering up to $4,300 in travel value through bonus miles and travel credits as the card marks its third anniversary.

According to the announcement of Capital One, the offer, which began on October 20, allows eligible new cardholders to earn 150,000 bonus miles, valued by the company at $1,500, after spending $40,000 within the first four months of opening an account. Those who spend $120,000 within the same period can earn an additional 150,000 miles, also valued at $1,500, along with a $1,000 credit for bookings through Capital One Business Travel.

The promotion comes on top of the card's standard $300 annual travel credit, bringing the total potential travel value to $4,300.

Eligible cardholders can also receive a fourth night free at select Premier and Lifestyle Collection hotels when booking stays of at least four nights through Capital One Business Travel, the company's travel booking platform for business owners.

"Travel plays an important role in how many businesses build relationships, pursue opportunities and drive growth," said Ami Vedak, Managing Vice President of Capital One Business. She said the rewards allow business owners to convert spending into travel benefits while retaining access to the card's premium features.

The Venture X Business card offers unlimited two miles per dollar on purchases, 10 miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel, and five miles per dollar on flights and vacation rentals booked through the platform. Other benefits include a 10,000-mile anniversary bonus, complimentary access to Capital One Lounges and Capital One Landings, and no preset spending limit. The card carries an annual fee of $395.

Capital One Business Travel is available to cardholders at no additional cost and provides booking and travel management tools for businesses.

The new-cardholder promotion follows a separate limited-time offer announced on September 30 for existing Venture X Business customers. Under that offer, eligible cardholders can receive a $500 Capital One Business Travel credit after spending $3,000 on bookings through the platform by December 15, 2026.

The new-cardholder offer is available for a limited period to eligible applicants approved during the promotional window. Applicants must meet the relevant spending requirements within the first four months after opening their accounts to qualify for the rewards.