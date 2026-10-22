Kazakhstan, CNPC May Draft Technology Plan For 2027-2030

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) may develop a joint plan for implementing technologies in 2027-2030, the Kazakh Ministry of Energy said.

The proposal was made following the 4th Kazakhstan-CNPC Technical Seminar in Astana, which focused on introducing modern technologies and improving the efficiency of developing Kazakhstan's oil and gas fields.

The document should specify particular fields and pilot sites, responsible executors, funding volumes, implementation timelines, and measurable performance indicators. It is also proposed to define criteria for the success of tests and conditions for the transition to industrial use of the technologies.

The seminar was attended by Deputy Minister of Energy Yerlan Akbarov. He said cooperation between Kazakhstan and China, based on friendship and strategic partnership, has significant potential for the further technological development of the oil and gas industry.

Interaction with CNPC has continued for almost 30 years. During this time, cumulative oil production at the assets of Aktobemunaigas, the PetroKazakhstan group and Mangistaumunaigas has exceeded 350 million tons. The accumulated experience of cooperation creates a basis for further introduction of advanced solutions aimed at improving production efficiency and rational use of subsoil resources, the deputy minister noted.

Akbarov stressed the importance of practical application of modern technologies, including in geological exploration, geological modeling, enhanced oil recovery, drilling, geophysical surveys and digital field management.

Special attention was paid to adapting advanced technologies to the conditions of Kazakh fields. In particular, the sides considered the possibility of applying the experience of point flooding at the Daqing field, the prospects for polymer flooding at the Kalamkas field, as well as gas injection, development of high-viscosity oil fields, hydraulic fracturing and gas lift technologies.

According to Akbarov, replenishing the resource base remains an important area of further work. In this regard, it is necessary to continue studying the prospects of the Pre-Caspian Basin and the South Turgay Basin, and to ensure sustainable development of operating production assets.

The deputy minister also emphasized the need for timely financing and high-quality implementation of planned measures. Shared responsibility for the rational use of subsoil resources, preservation of the fields' production potential, and introduction of effective technological solutions is an important condition for the sustainable development of Kazakhstan's oil and gas industry, he added.