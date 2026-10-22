WEL Companies Streamlines Freight Brokerage And Carrier Workflows With Integrated Descartes And CARRIER1 Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Wisconsin-based transportation and logistics provider WEL Companies is using Descartes' broker transportation management system (TMS) integrated with CARRIER1 Vault to move customers' goods using its own trucks and to arrange shipments with other trucking companies in its for-hire network. The combined solution helps WEL's freight brokers manage the shipment lifecycle with the Descartes solution while exchanging load information, status updates and delivery documents with the carriers and drivers moving the freight.

“The Descartes and CARRIER1 collaboration lets WEL automate communication and shipment data across our brokerage, our assets, and our for-hire carrier network, without our brokers ever leaving their TMS,” said Eric Lenze, EVP at WEL Companies.“That means a faster shipment lifecycle and a better experience for our customers.”

Descartes' cloud-based broker TMS helps freight brokers and third-party logistics providers manage order entry, load coverage, carrier acceptance, dispatching and carrier communications. CARRIER1 Vault extends these workflows to trusted carriers and drivers through digital tendering, shipment tracking, communication and document exchange. As a load moves, carrier assignments, driver and equipment details, status updates and documents such as rate confirmations, bills of lading and proof of delivery can flow back to the corresponding load in the Descartes solution. The integration also supports carrier, driver and equipment verification, helping brokers reduce manual data entry and the need to piece together information from emails, spreadsheets and phone calls.

“Brokers need the systems that they already use to do more for them,” said Travis Rhyan, CEO of CARRIER1.“Connecting Vault with Descartes' TMS brings the broker, carrier and driver into the same flow of information. The broker stays in their Descartes solution, the carrier gets what they need to move the load, and the information comes back without someone having to chase it down manually.”

“We're pleased to help WEL Companies simplify brokerage operations by connecting more of the shipment lifecycle back into Descartes' TMS through our integrated solution,” said Andrew Wimer, Associate General Manager at Descartes.“Our integration strategy gives brokers access to specialized capabilities while keeping Descartes' TMS at the center of their operations. By collaborating with CARRIER1, we're extending that approach to the carriers and drivers moving the freight, so brokers can spend less time gathering updates and documents and more time managing exceptions and serving customers.”

Learn more about Descartes' transportation management solutions.

About WEL Companies

WEL Companies is a family-owned transportation, logistics and warehousing company headquartered in De Pere, Wisconsin. Founded in 1975, WEL provides refrigerated truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, integrated logistics and warehousing services. Learn more at .

About CARRIER1

CARRIER1 connects freight brokers, carriers and drivers through technology designed to simplify the work surrounding a load. Its Vault platform integrates with existing transportation management systems to support carrier engagement, verification, shipment execution and document exchange. Learn more at .

About Descartes

Descartes powers more responsive, efficient, secure and sustainable international and domestic supply chains by uniting logistics-intensive businesses on its Global Logistics Network (GLN). Shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers connect and collaborate on the GLN leveraging technology, data and AI to manage last mile deliveries, domestic and international shipments, transportation rating and payment, global trade research, customs compliance and a variety of regulatory processes. Learn more about Descartes at and connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

Global Media Contact

Cara Strohack

Tel: 226-750-8050

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) that relate to Descartes' transportation management solution offerings and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled,“Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results” in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities regulatory authorities across Canada including Descartes' most recently filed annual and interim management's discussion and analysis which are available under Descartes' profile through the EDGAR website at or through the SEDAR+ website at If any such risks actually occur, they could, among other consequences, materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.