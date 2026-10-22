Clarkston Consulting Promotes New Jersey-Based Leaders Ling Lin And Anand Nataraj To Associate Partner

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Promotions strengthen Clarkston's life sciences, supply chain, and SAP consulting leadership in the New York–New Jersey–Pennsylvania region and nationally.

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Leading business and technology consulting firm Clarkston Consulting announced today the promotions of Ling Lin and Anand Nataraj to Associate Partner, expanding the firm's leadership across supply chain, business transformation, and SAP consulting.Both based in New Jersey, Lin and Nataraj bring deep experience serving organizations across Clarkston's core industries of life sciences, consumer products, and retail. Their promotions further strengthen Clarkston's presence in the greater New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania region, home to a significant concentration of the life sciences, consumer products, and retail organizations the firm serves, while supporting clients and teams across Clarkston's national footprint.In their new roles, Lin and Nataraj will continue advising business and technology leaders on complex transformation initiatives while investing in the growth of Clarkston and the development of its stewards.“Ling and Anand exemplify the leadership that drives Clarkston forward. Their expertise has helped clients navigate meaningful business and technology challenges, and their willingness to invest in those around them has strengthened our firm,” said Tom Finegan, CEO and Co-founder of Clarkston Consulting.“I'm excited to welcome them into these new roles,” Finegan added.“They understand what it takes to build lasting client relationships and deliver meaningful results, and I'm confident they'll bring that perspective to our leadership team.”Ling Lin, Associate PartnerLing Lin advises life sciences and consumer products organizations on supply chain strategy, operational improvement, and enterprise transformation. She works with executives and cross-functional teams to translate strategic priorities into practical operating models and lasting organizational change.Lin brings deep supply chain expertise, with experience spanning Integrated Business Planning (IBP), supply chain transformation, operational effectiveness, strategic planning, post-merger integration, and M&A due diligence. Her work has helped organizations navigate complex transformations where business strategy, processes, technology, and organizational change intersect.During her time as a Client Sales Executive at Clarkston, Lin developed new client relationships and expanded existing accounts while helping deepen the firm's channel partnerships and strengthen its supply chain and transformation capabilities. Her contributions have supported Clarkston's continued growth and the value the firm delivers to clients.Based in Millburn, New Jersey, Lin is part of Clarkston's growing network of consultants and business leaders serving the region's life sciences and consumer products organizations as well as clients nationally. She currently serves on the Workforce Transformation Advisory Board for the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training.Anand Nataraj, Associate PartnerAnand Nataraj is an SAP consulting leader with more than two decades of experience helping organizations define ERP strategy and implement complex SAP solutions. Since joining Clarkston in 2006, he has helped more than 20 companies develop their SAP strategies and implement enterprise technology solutions supporting critical business operations.Nataraj co-leads Clarkston's SAP practice and has guided complex SAP engagements for organizations ranging from apparel retailers to life sciences and medical device manufacturers. His expertise spans SAP ECC and SAP S/4HANA, as well as the planning, data, process, and integration capabilities that support enterprise-wide SAP transformation.As organizations evaluate the next generation of their ERP environments, Nataraj advises clients on SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, SAP Signavio, and SAP Joule, helping business and technology leaders consider how cloud ERP, process transformation, data, and AI can work together to create greater value from their SAP investments.Based in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Nataraj works with organizations throughout the New York–New Jersey–Pennsylvania business corridor and nationally, bringing Clarkston's combination of industry expertise and SAP capabilities to complex technology transformations.“Ling and Anand have each made a meaningful impact at Clarkston,” said Clarkston President Mike Hackett.“Ling has strengthened our client relationships while expanding the supply chain and transformation expertise we bring to our clients. Anand has helped build our SAP practice and has become a trusted advisor to organizations navigating increasingly complex ERP decisions.”“These promotions reflect the confidence their clients and colleagues place in them,” Hackett added.“Their leadership strengthens our ability to serve clients here in the Northeast and across the country, and I'm excited to see them continue leading the firm as Associate Partners.”Visit us at clarkstonconsulting.

Seth Brenner

Clarkston Consulting

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Clarkston Consulting Promotes New Jersey-Based Leaders Ling Lin and Anand Nataraj to Associate Partner News Provided By Clarkston Consulting October 22, 2026, 10:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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