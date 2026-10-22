Keolis Opens Regional Headquarters In Dubai To Strengthen Its Middle East Operations

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / --.A strategic move to better serve regional clients and lead major transport projects.Frédéric Van Heems:“We are committed to a long-term partnership to lead future mobility projects across the region.”.Alistair Gordon:“The headquarters strengthens our strategic partnerships and supports the development of AI-powered smart mobility solutions.”Dubai, UAE – October 21, 2026: Keolis is opening Regional Headquarters in Dubai as they strengthen their presence in the Middle East. This new office will serve as a hub for the Group's operations in the region and help develop new transport projects across the Middle East. The move reflects Keolis' commitment to becoming the leading transport operator in the region. Based in Dubai, the headquarters will better support the Public Transport Authorities that Keolis already serves, while identifying and developing new business opportunities.Serving Clients Across the RegionKeolis operates major transport networks across the Middle East. Since 2018, through a joint-venture, the Group has managed Doha Metro and Lusail Tram in Qatar-delivering reliable service during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In 2021, Keolis MHI began operating and maintaining Dubai Metro and operating Dubai Tram on behalf of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), serving a million passengers daily in the UAE. In 2026, Keolis launched the first passenger railway service in the UAE through a joint-venture partnership with Etihad Rail. With the new regional headquarters, Keolis is ready to expand its service to more clients across the Middle East.“The Middle East is a key growth market for Keolis. We have proven we can operate world-class trains, metro and tram systems reliably - from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha. This regional headquarters shows our long-term commitment with our clients, and our readiness to lead the major transport projects that will shape the region's future,” said Frédéric Van Heems, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Keolis Group.“This headquarters is essential for our growth in the Middle East. It will allow us to work more closely with our clients and support the region's major mobility projects,” said Alistair Gordon, CEO, Keolis Middle East, Asia and Pacific Zone.Ambitious Plans for GrowthWith this headquarters in place, Keolis is positioned to win major new transport projects in the region focusing on the upcoming railway projects from metro, light rails, intercity to high-speed rail. Keolis also supports its clients developing bus networks, focusing on Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) systems, alternative energy buses and energy transition of existing fleets. To deliver end to end journey, Keolis implements First Mile Last Mile innovative solutions like micromobility, on demand transport and autonomous transport. Lastly, Keolis is committed to drive Innovation in the region, especially around AI development for Mobility. Through these projects, Keolis will continue to bring safe, efficient, and sustainable transport to the region, leveraging on its worldwide experience of shared mobility operations.

Saida Samai

Biztalk media

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Keolis opens Regional Headquarters in Dubai to strengthen its Middle East operations News Provided By Biztalk media October 22, 2026, 10:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies



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