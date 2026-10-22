Complycube And Flexaml Tackle UK Compliance Gaps

ComplyCube partners with FlexAML to help TCSPs streamline AML compliance through automated business verification, risk-based onboarding and ongoing monitoring.

- Milosh Caunhye, Solutions ConsultantLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ComplyCube, a global IDV and compliance automation platform, has partnered with FlexAML, a specialist Anti-Money Laundering (AML) consultancy, to help Trust and Company Service Providers (TCSPs) turn regulatory requirements into practical, scalable compliance processes. FlexAML and ComplyCube work together to let clients build instant global verification, authentication, and risk-based onboarding in one compliance platform.Regulatory scrutiny has increased in the UK corporate services sector due to the proliferation of financial crime. In March 2026, Companies House reported 815,277 new incorporations, which brought the register to approximately 5.5M companies. Meanwhile, the UK National Risk Assessment in 2025 classified TCSPs as a high-risk sector for money laundering.Verifying company validity is the starting point, but businesses must also determine who owns and controls it. They must also assess the individuals involved and figure out whether the company's activities or ownership structure need more scrutiny.Francesca Dixon, founder of FlexAML, is a certified AML specialist who has encountered these issues several times over her decade-plus experience in the virtual office industry. FlexAML was established in 2025 to help operators understand regulatory requirements and implement them through practical compliance processes.FlexAML partnered with ComplyCube to help TCSPs that are seeking to strengthen their compliance operations. By combining the consultancy's specialist industry guidance with an award-winning platform, teams can better orchestrate business verification and risk assessments. This seamlessly embeds compliance into every step by design.So, instead of managing these checks across many different fragmented systems, ComplyCube brings everything into one onboarding journey. Through our Policy Assurance capabilities, businesses can also incorporate Companies House data into their compliance workflows. This lets companies apply tailored rules to assess company data, ownership, and jurisdictional exposure.This information feeds into a specialized risk matrix, allowing compliance teams to trigger more due diligence or human review when significant risks arise. For example, sanctions matches will be flagged, while lower-risk applicants can move through a streamlined onboarding process.Francesca is particularly interested in how FlexAML can turn a client's AML framework into a practical workflow. Her TCSP experience directly helps teams design their compliance logic based on real-world experiences. ComplyCube provides the technology required to put compliance frameworks into practice.Centralized risk management is necessary for customer relationships. Changes in company ownership, directors, business activities, or sanctions exposure may require further Customer Due Diligence (CDD) well after onboarding. ComplyCube's ongoing AML screening and configurable risk management give businesses full visibility into relevant screening risks, support periodic reviews, and route cases needing human judgment to compliance professionals.For TCSPs, using business verification, authentication, screening, and risk assessment all in one system can reduce fragmented processes. It also supports more consistent, explainable compliance decisions.Milosh Caunhye, Solutions Consultant at ComplyCube, also said,“Compliance is also about finding potential risks, and having the right controls to act on them. We are giving compliance teams greater control over every onboarding decision. Our relationship with FlexAML bridges the gap between regulatory expertise and technology.By advocating for ComplyCube's capabilities, FlexAML helps UK corporate service providers strengthen their financial crime controls without sacrificing operational efficiency.About ComplyCubeComplyCube, a global leader in IDV, KYC, and AML screening, empowers businesses to build trust at scale. By using advanced biometric authentication, global business verification, and fraud intelligence, their platform enables businesses to manage risk. ComplyCube's cutting-edge technology and configurable workflows help organizations strengthen regulatory compliance, fight financial crime, and deliver seamless digital customer experiences.About Flex AMLFounded in 2025, FlexAML specializes in AML compliance and operational support for TCSPs, primarily virtual office and flexible workspace operators. With more than a decade of experience, FlexAML helps businesses build practical, deliberate compliance frameworks.

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ComplyCube and FlexAML Tackle UK Compliance Gaps News Provided By ComplyCube October 22, 2026, 10:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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