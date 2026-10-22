Help Empower Lost Youth In Gen Z

God is love

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The 'Is Eternity Already Here Foundation'{IEAH} announces a new educational program to provide emotional support to lost Gen Z individuals. Current reports indicate over 23% live in single parent homes, over 50% feel stressed or anxious most of the time, and they expect phone calls will only be about bad news. In many ways, their lives and dreams have already been affected by the present social and economic climate.At the same time, their own personal strength is in turmoil. For them, the American dream seems out of reach. They no longer accept traditional values or religious beliefs as shown by 34% with no religious affiliation, only 36% who identify as Christians, and the remainder looking in other directions for emotional, moral and spiritual support. Filling this void is the objective of the IEAH mission.The big question for IEAH was how to reach Christians, non-Christians and those searching for answers all at the same time. The answer provided was in fact quite simple. Their approach begins with a law of physics no human can avoid regardless of what they do or do not believe. It states that nothing in the physical universe can create itself which means that everything came from a dimension where there is no physics.Support of this physics fact comes from Anita Moorjani's. experience. She was in hospital dying from stage 4 cancer. Drs. Told her family she had just hours to live. She went into a death coma, left her body and went to a dimension where she felt unconditional love. She was asked if she wanted to stay or return to share her experience. She chose to return. As a result, a force that completely ignored the laws of physics and medicine brought her back to life and miraculously healed her body. She was soon released from hospital cancer free.From this, young people will realize that a non-physics dimension interpenetrates ours and proves what Jesus said In Luke 17:21, that“the kingdom of Heaven is within you.” This brings young people a new inner strength from knowing the resources right inside them. IAEH guides will teach all young people that they can open a direct line to the all -powerful force that creates miracles. It is what we call God, and God has only one language – love. They need to live their lives with love. In Matthew 22:37, Jesus says:“the foundation of a spiritual life is love.”In answer to how this will affect their lives, IEAH points to examples like Paul McCartney of the Beatles who said that eight years after she died, his mother Mary came to him in a dream and gave him the song LET IT BE. The inventor Nikola Tesla said his mind was just a receiver. Native American holy man Black Elk said his power to heal came from the 'outer world.” As he died, the composer Bach told his wife –“don't cry for me...I go where music is born”. In John 14:10, Jesus said:“it is the Father living in me who is doing his work.” These examples will show young people they have an inner strength to inspire and support their lives.Scientists working on artificial Intelligence, AI, are showing its dramatic impact on all humanity. IEAH spiritual scientists have developed SSI – Super Spiritual Intelligence that they hope will have its own dramatic impact on all humanity. SSI will show young people that the inner contact outside physics is what we call eternity. It is where their non-physics souls come from., Science shows God can't get any bigger or smaller, so their souls never leave the body of God. They are physical and eternal atoms in the body of God at the same time.A tool to help parents with their children is a book of 226 inspirational verses that also came from the inner. One reader claimed -“had to be inspired by God and I believe will inspire people for generations to come.”For those who would like to help in this mission, to support parents and lost youth, the GoFundMe link is,.

Christian Howarrd

Is Eternity Already Here, Inc

+1 909-557-3688

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Help Empower lost youth in Gen Z News Provided By Is Eternity Already Here, Inc October 22, 2026, 10:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Religion



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