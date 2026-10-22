Asian Para Games: Kapil Kumar Wins Silver, Podium Sweep In High Jump

India's medal count at the Asian Para Games continued to climb, with Kapil Kumar capturing a silver medal in para-swimming and a flurry of medals coming in the para-athletics events, including a sensational podium sweep in the men's high jump T63 event on Thursday.

Para athletics continued to give India plenty of laurels on Thursday, with a double podium finish coming in the women's 400 m T47 event final as well, as per ESPN.

Para-Swimming Success

Kapil Kumar secured the para-swimming silver medal in the men's 400m freestyle S10, with a time of 4:38.44, way behind the gold medallist Akito Minai (Japan), who registered a time of 4:27.44. Swastik Patil also got India another medal, a bronze in the men's breaststroke SB9 final, with timings of 1:13.77.

Badminton Bronzes

Also in the para-badminton competition, Manisha Ramadass secured a bronze medal, losing to compatriot Thulasimathi Murugesan 21-19, 15-21, and 13-21 in the semifinal of the women's singles SU5 event.

Surya Kant Yadav and Naveen Sivakumar won bronze, losing to the Indonesian pair of Suryo Nugroho and Muh Al Imran by 2-1 (8-21, 21-19, 16-21).

Athletics Dominance

Podium Sweep in Men's High Jump T63

Coming to para-athletics, India achieved their third podium sweep at the continental showpiece in the men's high jump T63 event, with Shailesh Kumar establishing a new Asian Games record with an attempt of 1.89 m, followed by a silver for Varun Bhati with a jump of 1.84 m (his season best) and a bronze for Rahul with a best attempt of 1.81 m (personal best).

Double Podium in Women's 400m T47

Also, a double podium finish came in the women's 400 m T47 event, with Anjanaben Bumbadiya bagging the gold by clocking timings of 59.97 seconds and Jayanti Behera winning silver with timings of 1:00.65 seconds.

Silver in Women's 400m T12

In the women's 400m T12 final, Tejalben Damor bagged the silver, clocking timings of 57.60 seconds, finishing just behind Iran's Hajar Safarzadeh, who clocked 56.43 seconds to set a new Asian Para Games record.

With this, India's medal tally has reached 83 at the time of writing. (ANI)

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