David Vangorden Questions $7.8 Million Rancho Cucamonga Brewery Deal

MENAFN - GetNews)"David VanGorden candidate for Rancho Cucamonga City Council District 2. He is campaigning against incumbent Kristine Scott and candidate Dejonae Shaw."Rancho Cucamonga City Council candidate calls for transparency over property purchase, relocation costs and proposed 10-year leaseback before construction of a new fire station.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA - October 22, 2026 - David VanGorden, candidate for Rancho Cucamonga City Council District 2, is raising questions about the City's recently approved $7.8 million agreement involving the Hamilton Family Brewery property and its proposed future use as a fire station.

According to the reported terms, the agreement includes $6 million for the purchase of the property and an additional $1.8 million associated with relocating Hamilton Family Brewery to its former location.

The arrangement also reportedly includes a leaseback provision allowing the brewery to continue using the current property for beer production for up to 10 years.

VanGorden believes residents deserve a clear explanation of the financial arrangement, the anticipated timeline for the proposed fire station and the alternatives considered before the agreement was approved.

"Rancho Cucamonga taxpayers are committing $7.8 million to this arrangement, yet the brewery may continue operating at the property for years," said VanGorden. "I believe residents deserve to know when the site will actually become available for its intended purpose and what the total cost of the proposed fire station will ultimately be."

Questions About the Original Approval

The Hamilton Family Brewery location is adjacent to a residential neighborhood and near a senior living facility.

Residents have raised concerns about noise, parking and disturbances associated with brewery operations.

VanGorden believes the situation raises broader questions about the City's original planning and approval process.

"Were the potential impacts on surrounding homes and senior residents adequately considered before the brewery was approved?" VanGorden asked. "Good planning means anticipating problems before they affect the people who live nearby."

Questions About the Proposed Fire Station

The City intends to use the property for a future fire station.

VanGorden, who has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, emphasized that his questions should not be interpreted as opposition to firefighters or necessary public-safety infrastructure.

"I fully support providing our firefighters with the facilities and resources they need," said VanGorden. "But supporting public safety also means making responsible decisions about where facilities are located, when they are needed and how taxpayer money is spent."

VanGorden believes several questions warrant clear public answers:



Does the leaseback agreement allow the City to take possession before the proposed 10-year period expires?

When is construction of the proposed fire station expected to begin?

What other locations were considered, and how did their costs and suitability compare?

What is the projected total cost of acquiring, developing and constructing the new facility? How will the proposed fire station affect nearby residential properties and the senior living facility?

VanGorden said the leaseback arrangement does not necessarily mean construction will be delayed for a full decade, but the City should explain the timeline and any provisions that could allow earlier development.

A Broader Question of Accountability

VanGorden believes the brewery agreement illustrates why transparency, careful planning and fiscal responsibility should remain priorities for Rancho Cucamonga's elected officials.

"Perhaps this will ultimately prove to be a worthwhile investment for our community," said VanGorden. "But residents should not have to speculate about how millions of dollars are being spent or when they can expect to see the promised public benefit."

VanGorden emphasized that his concerns are directed toward the City's decision-making process, not Hamilton Family Brewery or Rancho Cucamonga firefighters.

"This is about accountability and responsible planning," VanGorden said. "I've said it before: Growth without infrastructure is not progress. And spending public money without clearly explaining the long-term plan doesn't inspire confidence."

VanGorden encourages Rancho Cucamonga residents to review the agreement, ask questions and participate in discussions about the City's future.

About David VanGorden

David VanGorden is a retired law enforcement professional with more than 30 years of experience and a candidate for Rancho Cucamonga City Council District 2 in the November 3, 2026 election. His campaign focuses on public safety, responsible development, infrastructure, fiscal accountability and accessible local government. Running on the principles of independence, transparency and community involvement, VanGorden believes residents should have a meaningful voice in decisions affecting their neighborhoods and tax dollars.

He is campaigning against incumbent Kristine Scott and candidate Dejonae Shaw.

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