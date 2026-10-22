Alpha Vision To Showcase AI-Powered Retail Crime Intelligence At WSORCA 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)"“Organized retail crime is growing more sophisticated, requiring smarter ways to connect information across stores, cameras, and communities,” said Song Cao, Founder and CEO of Alpha Vision.“Our Agentic Video Intelligence Platform helps security teams detect suspicious patterns, find evidence faster, and turn video into actionable intelligence. At WSORCA 2026, we look forward to exploring how AI can strengthen collaboration between retailers and law enforcement to fight organized retail crime.”"Alpha Vision will attend the 2026 WSORCA Conference, October 26–28 at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California. The company will showcase its Agentic Video Intelligence Platform, including natural-language video search, cross-camera person search, AI pattern detection, automated incident reporting, and the Safer Community Network-helping retailers and law enforcement accelerate investigations and strengthen responses to organized retail crime.

Campbell, CA - October 22, 2026 - Alpha Vision, a Silicon Valley-based leader in AI-powered video intelligence, today announced that it will attend the 2026 Western States Organized Retail Crime Alliance (WSORCA) Conference, taking place October 26–28, 2026, at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California.

Organized in partnership with regional Organized Retail Crime Associations across the southwestern United States, the event will feature expert-led discussions, investigative case studies, emerging technologies, and collaborative strategies for disrupting organized retail theft operations.

Alpha Vision will connect with industry professionals to demonstrate how its Agentic Video Intelligence Platform transforms existing surveillance infrastructure into actionable security intelligence.

Key capabilities include:



Magic Search: Quickly locate people, vehicles, objects, and activities across recorded video using everyday language.

Cross-Camera Person Search: Find and track relevant appearances across multiple cameras and locations to support investigations.

AI-Powered Pattern Detection: Identify recurring suspicious behaviors and activity patterns that may indicate organized retail crime.

Real-Time Alerts: Automatically detect configured security events and notify appropriate personnel.

Automated Incident Reporting: Generate AI-assisted event summaries, organized video evidence, and incident reports. Safer Community Network: Strengthen collaboration between retailers, businesses, and law enforcement through coordinated video intelligence sharing.



Accelerating Organized Retail Crime Investigations with AI

Retailers and law enforcement agencies face increasing challenges when investigating organized retail theft, particularly when incidents involve multiple locations, repeat offenders, and coordinated criminal activity.

Traditional video surveillance systems often require investigators to manually review hours of footage across different cameras and locations.

Alpha Vision addresses these challenges by applying advanced video understanding and natural-language search to compatible existing camera infrastructure.

Rather than manually searching through extensive recordings, authorized users can describe what they are looking for and quickly identify relevant video.

The platform helps retail asset protection teams and investigators:



Locate relevant individuals and activities across multiple cameras.

Search historical footage using natural-language descriptions.

Identify recurring suspicious behavior and activity patterns.

Review related incidents across different locations and time periods.

Organize relevant video evidence for investigations.

Generate AI-assisted summaries and case reports. Reduce time spent on repetitive video review.



By simplifying how teams search, analyze, and organize surveillance footage, Alpha Vision helps investigators focus on higher-value activities and accelerate case development.

Identifying Suspicious Patterns Across Multiple Locations

Organized retail crime frequently involves coordinated activities that extend beyond individual stores.

Identifying connections between incidents can require reviewing footage from multiple locations, comparing timelines, and recognizing recurring behaviors.

Alpha Vision's AI-powered pattern detection and cross-camera person search capabilities are designed to help security teams uncover these connections more efficiently.

The platform enables authorized investigators to search for relevant individuals across connected cameras and examine recurring activities that may warrant further investigation.

These capabilities support retail asset protection teams by helping them:



Identify repeat appearances across monitored locations.

Recognize suspicious activity patterns over time.

Connect potentially related incidents.

Organize video evidence for further review. Improve collaboration between store security teams and investigators.



By turning fragmented surveillance footage into organized intelligence, Alpha Vision helps retailers take a more proactive approach to loss prevention and organized retail crime investigations.

From Video Detection to Automated Security Workflows

Identifying suspicious activity is only the beginning of an effective security response.

Retail security teams must also verify incidents, preserve evidence, notify appropriate personnel, and document relevant information.

Alpha Vision's AI Agents help automate these repetitive processes by continuously analyzing configured video sources and initiating predefined workflows when relevant activity is detected.

The platform can automatically generate alerts, organize associated video clips, prepare incident summaries, and support case documentation.

“Asset protection professionals have been asking for better ways to connect incidents, recognize repeat activity, and search video across multiple locations for more than a decade,” said Hedgie Bartol, VP of Retail Business Development at Alpha Vision.“With AI-powered person search, pattern detection, and automated reporting, we are helping turn those long-standing needs into practical tools that allow AP teams to investigate more efficiently and focus on preventing future losses.”

Connecting with Retail and Law Enforcement Leaders at WSORCA 2026

The WSORCA 2026 Conference will provide an opportunity for retail asset protection professionals, investigators, prosecutors, and technology providers to exchange insights and explore solutions to organized retail crime.

The conference agenda includes discussions on real-time investigative technologies, intelligence sharing, financial crime, cargo theft, cross-jurisdictional investigations, and coordinated enforcement strategies.

“Organized retail crime is not a challenge that retailers or law enforcement can solve alone-it requires stronger collaboration, better intelligence, and technology that helps connect the dots,” said Yi Jin, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Alpha Vision.“At WSORCA 2026, we look forward to connecting with asset protection and law enforcement leaders and demonstrating how Agentic Video Intelligence can help teams uncover patterns, accelerate investigations, and turn existing video into actionable intelligence.”

About Alpha Vision:

Alpha Vision is a Silicon Valley startup, located in Campbell, CA, creating the world's leading Agentic Video Intelligence Platform. We help organizations transform traditional surveillance into AI-powered security and operational intelligence. Our platform combines advanced video understanding, natural language search, automated reporting, and workflow automation to help teams act faster across environments.