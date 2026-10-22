Nursing Council, UNRWA To Strengthen Training Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 22 (Petra) – The Jordanian Nursing Council (JNC) reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening cooperation with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in nursing training and professional development to improve healthcare services for Palestinian refugees.

The announcement came as the council honored UNRWA Director of Health Akihiro Seita upon the conclusion of his assignment with the agency and in the region.

JNC Secretary-General Hani Nawafleh said the council, chaired by HRH Princess Muna Al Hussein, prioritizes developing nursing and midwifery professionals to improve healthcare quality, patient safety, and service continuity.

He emphasized the council's commitment to continuing joint programs in primary healthcare, reproductive health, and professional training, while expanding cooperation to include leadership development, administrative training, and specialized professional qualifications.

Nawafleh said the programs aim to equip nursing professionals with the skills needed to manage healthcare services, lead teams, and respond to evolving patient needs through practical training and expertise exchange.

He also acknowledged Seita's contributions to cooperation between the council and UNRWA and expressed interest in further developing joint training programs.

Seita thanked Jordan and its healthcare institutions for their continued support of UNRWA's humanitarian operations, commending the council's role in strengthening nursing capabilities and improving healthcare services for Palestinian refugees.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Nawafleh presented Seita with the council's honorary shield in recognition of his contributions to healthcare development and institutional cooperation.

//Petra// AO