JEDCO Workshop Highlights Export Support Of Up To JD40,000 For Jordanian Firms

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 22 (Petra) – The Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO), in cooperation with Jordan Exports, held a workshop Thursday to introduce its "From Local to Global" program, which aims to prepare 100 Jordanian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for exporting, with technical and financial support of up to JD40,000 per company.

The workshop targeted industrial and service companies that have not previously exported, outlining the program's objectives, eligibility requirements, and mechanisms for accessing support to enter international markets.

JEDCO Executive Director Ghaleb Hijazi said entering foreign markets requires companies to understand market requirements, develop their products, strengthen technical, marketing, and management capabilities, and establish export plans tailored to target markets.

He explained that the program provides a structured approach to assessing companies' export readiness, identifying capability gaps, preparing tailored export plans, and supporting their implementation.

The program comprises two phases. The first focuses on assessing export readiness, conducting preliminary studies, and developing export plans, while the second supports their implementation in target markets. Participating companies may receive up to JD40,000 in direct technical and financial support, subject to program requirements.

Hijazi emphasized the importance of cooperation between public institutions and the private sector in expanding Jordanian exports, noting that Jordan Exports, the program's implementing partner, provides specialized expertise and services to help companies meet international market requirements.

He added that expanding access to regional and international markets could strengthen the competitiveness and long-term growth of Jordanian businesses.

//Petra// AO