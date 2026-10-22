Zelensky Names Hardest Day For Him During War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state made the remarks on The Diary of a CEO podcast, hosted by British entrepreneur and investor Steven Bartlett, Ukrinform reports.

"The war started on February 24, 2022. I didn't think there would be a full-scale invasion. I was with my family and told my wife and the kids: 'The war has started. I love you. I'll call you,' and ran out," Zelensky said.

Recalling the hardest day of the war, the president spoke about visiting Bucha shortly after its liberation.

"We liberated Bucha, and I went there. Bodies of children, adults, and elderly people were lying everywhere – chopped meat, butchered them, hands tied, tortured, and then buried in pits. What if a mass grave containing 500 tortured people were found today in the United States or Britain, God forbid, how do you forgive that?" he said.

Trilateral talks could be held in early November following Witkoff–Putin meeting, Zelensky says

As previously reported, on the morning of February 24, 2022, Russia launched strikes against Ukraine and began its full-scale war. Russian forces carried out missile and air strikes on the airfields in Boryspil, Ozerne, Kulbakine, Chuhuiv, Kramatorsk, and Chornobaivka, as well as on military facilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Russian troops, supported by Belarus, attacked Ukraine's state border along the sections bordering Russia and Belarus. Russian armored vehicles crossed the Ukrainian border in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Luhansk, and Kharkiv regions.

File photo: Office of the President of Ukraine