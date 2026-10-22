Russian Drone Hits Hospital In Hlukhiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Hlukhiv news site reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"The photo shows the hospital in Hlukhiv, damaged in a Russian UAV strike yesterday evening. According to the regional military administration, a vehicle and a civilian infrastructure facility were also damaged," the report said.

Three Ukrainian universities damaged in overnight Russian attack

The drone damaged the building's facade and windows, the report said.

It was reported earlier that, between the morning of October 21 and the morning of October 22, 2026, Russian forces carried out nearly 60 attacks on 26 settlements in 14 territorial communities across the region. The highest number of attacks was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

Photo: Ukraine's National Police