D-8, COMSATS Sign MOU To Boost Science, Technology Cooperation

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 (NNN) -- The Developing Eight (D-8) Organisation for Economic Cooperation and the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in science, technology, innovation and sustainable development.

In a press release issued on Wednesday (Oct 21), the D-8 said the MoU was signed during a virtual ceremony by D-8 Secretary-General Sohail Mahmood and COMSATS Executive Director Dr Mohammad Nafees Zakaria.

The agreement covers six priority areas: agriculture and food security; digital transformation, cybersecurity and information and communication technology (ICT); climate change and environmental sustainability; energy security; industry; and public health.

Under the MoU, both organisations will explore joint research and development, capacity-building programmes, exchanges of experts and scientists, technology transfer, knowledge-sharing, business development activities, workshops and training initiatives.

Sohail said science, technology and innovation were increasingly important in promoting economic competitiveness, sustainable development and resilience among developing countries.

“The partnership being forged between the two organisations would provide an important platform for translating scientific knowledge and technological expertise into practical solutions that address the development priorities of their respective member states,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of a results-oriented approach focused on institutional capacity-building, innovation, technology transfer and practical joint initiatives that deliver tangible benefits to member states.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Nafees highlighted COMSATS' role in promoting scientific and technological cooperation among developing countries.

He said COMSATS comprised 27 member states across Asia, Africa, and Latin America and the Caribbean, supported by a network of 25 Centres of Excellence and scientific and technical expertise from various countries.

D-8 and COMSATS share six member states: Bangladesh, Egypt, Iran, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkiye, providing a foundation for closer institutional collaboration and joint initiatives in areas of mutual interest.

Both organisations have designated focal persons to facilitate coordination and implementation of the MoU, reaffirming their commitment to South-South cooperation, institutional capacity-building, innovation and technology transfer.

The partnership aims to advance scientific and technological capabilities and promote inclusive economic growth and sustainable development across their member states.

-- BERNAMA