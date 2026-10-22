Putin Appoints Siluanov As Russia's Deputy Prime Minister In Charge Of Finances - Decree

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MOSCOW, Oct 22 (NNN-Sputnik/RIA Novosti) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Anton Siluanov as deputy prime minister in charge of finances on Thursday, in a decree posted on the official portal of legal acts, Sputnik/RIA Novosti reported.

Siluanov has served as minister of finance since 2011. He previously held a dual position as deputy prime minister and finance minister from 2018-2020.

"In accordance with Clause 'd' of Article 83 of the Constitution of the Russian Federation, Anton Germanovich Siluanov is appointed Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation – Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation, and is hereby relieved of his previous position," the document dated October 22 read.

This updates the decree on the structure of federal executive bodies to change the government's composition, establishing a new combined position of deputy prime minister and minister of finance. As a result, the number of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's deputies will rise by one to 11.

Putin also appointed Irina Okladnikova as deputy prime minister serving as chief of staff of the Russian government, Andrei Nikitin as deputy prime minister in charge of transport, and Oleg Kozhemyako as deputy prime minister serving as presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District.

Yuri Trutnev was named a presidential aide. Dmitry Yadrov will become the new transport minister. Vladimir Grigorenko was relieved of his duties as deputy prime minister and the government's chief of staff, pending his appointment as the Central Bank's deputy governor.

Following a meeting with Putin, Mishustin submitted his proposals for a government reshuffle to the lower house of parliament on Monday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the incumbent deputy prime ministers would continue in their roles until the corresponding decrees were issued.

--NNN-SPUTNIK/RIA NOVOSTI