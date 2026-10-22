Kyrgyzstan Targets Tech Breakthrough, Digital State In 5 Years

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has set the task to make a high‐quality technological breakthrough and build a modern digital state over the next five years, on October 21 in Bishkek at a republican meeting, the president's press service reports.

The event, attended by heads of state bodies and institutions, identified the key priorities of state policy until the end of 2030.

According to him, artificial intelligence will become one of the key tools for the country's development.

"We will implement it in public administration, healthcare, education, the economy, agriculture, transport, and the public safety system. The state must shift from management based on reporting to management based on real data, from delayed response to emerging problems to their forecasting and prevention. However, a digital state must first and foremost be secure!" he emphasized.

The president noted that the country will significantly strengthen its cybersecurity system, the protection of state information resources, critical infrastructure, and citizens' personal data.

"Developing our own technological competencies will be a separate priority. We need domestic programmers, engineers, and specialists in artificial intelligence, data, and cybersecurity. We will train such personnel within the country, support young professionals, domestic IT companies, and local developments. The state should become one of the main customers of domestic digital solutions," he added.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that, at the same time, Kyrgyzstan will create favorable conditions to attract international technology companies, investments, and advanced technologies to the country.