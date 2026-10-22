Kyrgyzstan Targets Tech Breakthrough, Digital State In 5 Years
The event, attended by heads of state bodies and institutions, identified the key priorities of state policy until the end of 2030.
According to him, artificial intelligence will become one of the key tools for the country's development.
"We will implement it in public administration, healthcare, education, the economy, agriculture, transport, and the public safety system. The state must shift from management based on reporting to management based on real data, from delayed response to emerging problems to their forecasting and prevention. However, a digital state must first and foremost be secure!" he emphasized.
The president noted that the country will significantly strengthen its cybersecurity system, the protection of state information resources, critical infrastructure, and citizens' personal data.
"Developing our own technological competencies will be a separate priority. We need domestic programmers, engineers, and specialists in artificial intelligence, data, and cybersecurity. We will train such personnel within the country, support young professionals, domestic IT companies, and local developments. The state should become one of the main customers of domestic digital solutions," he added.
Sadyr Japarov emphasized that, at the same time, Kyrgyzstan will create favorable conditions to attract international technology companies, investments, and advanced technologies to the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment