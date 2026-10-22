Citi Appoints Former Pwc Vice Chairman James Flanagan To Board

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Citi has elected James (Jim) Flanagan, a former Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), as an independent member of its Board of Directors, with his appointment taking effect immediately, the bank announced.

Flanagan spent nearly four decades at PwC, holding senior leadership positions across audit, financial services and operations. As the firm's U.S. Chief Operating Officer and Vice Chairman from 2014 to 2021, he oversaw key operational functions, including finance, technology, human resources, risk and regulatory matters.

Citi Chair and CEO Jane Fraser said Flanagan's experience in risk management, operations, technology and accounting would bring valuable expertise to the board as the financial industry faces increasingly interconnected challenges and opportunities.

"Throughout his career, Jim has helped organizations navigate change, strengthen performance and create long-term value, with a deep appreciation for the importance of putting clients at the center of every decision," Fraser said. "We are delighted to welcome him to Citi."

Before becoming PwC's COO and Vice Chairman, Flanagan led the firm's U.S. Financial Services practice, a $4 billion business serving banking, insurance and asset management clients across audit, consulting and tax services. He also headed PwC's Transaction Services practice, developing offerings in transaction due diligence, initial public offering readiness, valuation and capital markets.

Flanagan currently serves on the boards of Integer Holdings Corporation, a medical device development and manufacturing company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and Cyabra, an AI-powered analytics company listed on Nasdaq. At Integer Holdings, he serves on the Audit and Technology Strategy Committees. At Cyabra, he chairs the Audit Committee and sits on the Compensation and Nominating and Governance Committees.

He was previously a board member and Audit Committee Chair at Belami Ecommerce from 2022 to 2025.

Flanagan holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Long Island University and is a Certified Public Accountant. His charitable work includes founding Hockey Helps, Inc. and serving as chairman of the board of Ronald McDonald House, where he recently completed his term.