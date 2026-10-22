Kyrgyzstan Grants Manas City Special Economic Status

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The city of Manas will be granted a special status as the second economic center of Kyrgyzstan, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said on October 21 in Bishkek at a republican meeting, the president's press service reports.

The event, attended by heads of state bodies and institutions, identified the key priorities of state policy until the end of 2030.

According to him, the city of Manas will become a key transport and logistics hub and a business center for the south of Kyrgyzstan.

"The more difficult the conditions for investing and doing business in the regions, the more substantial the state support should be. At the same time, such support must deliver concrete economic results. A long‐term state policy is needed, as provided for in the concept for the rational use of land and territorial development of the Kyrgyz republic until 2050," he emphasized.

He stressed that one of its directions will be the development of compact settlements and multi‐story construction in areas where this is permitted, taking into account seismic, engineering, and natural conditions.

"Housing construction must be accompanied by the development of communal, transport, and social infrastructure, ensuring housing affordability and people's safety. This approach will allow for more rational use of shrinking land resources, preserve fertile and irrigated lands for agricultural production, ensure food security, and protect water sources," Sadyr Japarov noted.

The President of Kyrgyzstan added that decisions on locating new settlements and expanding existing ones should be made based on a comprehensive assessment of land resources, water availability, and natural risks.