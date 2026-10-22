Mint Explainer: What The New Mediation Council Of India Means For Dispute Resolution

The Union law and justice ministry had notified provisions of the Mediation Act, 2023, relating to the qualifications of the council's members and part-time members before formally establishing the institution in late August this year.

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