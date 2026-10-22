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Mint Explainer: What The New Mediation Council Of India Means For Dispute Resolution

Mint Explainer: What The New Mediation Council Of India Means For Dispute Resolution


Date: 2026-10-22 06:31:56

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Mediation Council of India (MCI), a government body established under a 2023 law to regulate mediation, began functioning from its new offices at the Indian Law Institute in central New Delhi on Monday. The council is expected to regulate mediation service providers and mediators, set standards, accredit institutions, and promote mediation across India.

The Union law and justice ministry had notified provisions of the Mediation Act, 2023, relating to the qualifications of the council's members and part-time members before formally establishing the institution in late August this year.

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Live Mint

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