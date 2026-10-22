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Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S


Date: 2026-10-22 06:31:55

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen

22 October 2026

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 26 October 2026

Effective from 26 October 2026, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 26 October 2026 to 25 January 2027:

Uncapped bonds
DK0030522818, (SNP), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 26 October 2026: 3.2770% pa

Effective from 26 October 2026, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 26 October 2026 to 26 January 2027:

Uncapped bonds
DK0030513585, (Tier2), maturity in 2032, new rate as at 26 October 2026: 6.4900% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at... or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

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  • Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit - 20261022

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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