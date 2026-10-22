Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen

22 October 2026

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 26 October 2026

Effective from 26 October 2026, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 26 October 2026 to 25 January 2027:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030522818, (SNP), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 26 October 2026: 3.2770% pa

Effective from 26 October 2026, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 26 October 2026 to 26 January 2027:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030513585, (Tier2), maturity in 2032, new rate as at 26 October 2026: 6.4900% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at... or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

Attachment

Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit - 20261022