U.S. Earnings Season Heats Up As MEXC TSLA Stock Futures Weekly Volume Jumps 101%

MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, has released the latest trading data for TSLA Stock Futures. Trading volume reached approximately 137 million USDT during October 12–18, more than doubling from approximately 67.84 million USDT the previous week. The surge coincided with Tesla's unveiling of its next-generation Roadster on October 15, ahead of SpaceX's and Tesla's quarterly earnings announcements.

MEXC TSLA Futures Volume Doubles Ahead of Earnings

Trading activity in MEXC TSLA Stock Futures picked up sharply in the second half of October 12–18, pushing weekly volume to approximately 137 million USDT, up from 67.84 million USDT during October 5–11. The increase came as investors prepared for quarterly earnings announcements from Tesla and SpaceX, alongside renewed attention to Tesla following the Roadster unveiling. Of the approximately 204 million USDT traded over the two weeks, nearly two-thirds came during October 12–18, highlighting the sharp increase in trading activity ahead of the earnings announcements.

Ahead of the season's key reporting dates, TSLA had already become one of the MEXC Stock Futures contracts with the most notable rise in trading activity.

Tesla Unveils New Roadster Ahead of Quarterly Earnings

On October 15, Tesla unveiled its next-generation Roadster at a SpaceX test facility in Texas. The prototype demonstrated a cold-gas thruster system developed with SpaceX, highlighting the technological ties between the two Elon Musk-led companies.

The two publicly traded enterprises led by Elon Musk reported quarterly earnings in tandem. On October 20 ET, SpaceX released its second quarterly report since going public, with third-quarter revenue rising 161% year over year to approximately $14.6 billion, ahead of market expectations, and its shares gained about 6.6% in after-hours trading. The following day, Tesla reported its third-quarter 2026 results, with a gross margin of 19.6% and adjusted earnings per share ahead of market expectations.

One Account for the Full Earnings Cycle

From product launches and pre-earnings expectations to post-earnings price moves, MEXC users can trade both TSLA and SPCX Stock Futures from a single account, with no need to transfer funds between platforms. MEXC Stock Futures are available for trading 24/7, and TSLA Futures offer leverage up to 100x with the lowest fees in the market (0% maker / 0.02% taker). Actual fees are displayed on the trading page.

MEXC currently offers more than 400 Stock and Index/ETF Futures, covering U.S. equities as well as Korean stocks such as Samsung and SK hynix, Japanese stocks such as KIOXIA, and selected Hong Kong-listed stocks. During the earnings season, MEXC is also running its TSLA Fever campaign, featuring a total prize pool of 500,000 USDT. Details are available on the official event page.

Access More Finance on MEXC

Throughout the U.S. earnings season, MEXC will continue to roll out content and campaigns around key corporate earnings releases. Backed by a product lineup spanning crypto assets, U.S. stocks, indices, and ETFs, MEXC remains committed to its“Access More Finance” brand vision, helping users connect with broader financial markets from a single platform.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is a leading global multi-asset trading platform built as your 0-fee gateway to infinite opportunities. Serving users across 170+ markets, MEXC provides simple and efficient access to crypto, stocks, tokenized assets, derivatives, and a growing range of TradFi-linked opportunities through one account and one gateway.

With 0 trading fees, deep liquidity, broad asset coverage, and a high-performance trading experience, MEXC is designed for retail users who want to discover earlier, act faster, and trade with fewer barriers. As crypto and traditional finance continue to converge, MEXC is committed to making global opportunities more accessible, helping users trade freely and MEXCmize every opportunity.

MEXC Official Website | | Telegram |How to Sign Up on MEXC

For media inquiries, please contact MEXC PR team: ...

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the volatility of financial markets, including digital assets, tokenized assets, and traditional financial products, investors should carefully assess market conditions, underlying asset fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any investment or trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at