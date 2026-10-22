Koliway Acquires Millhouse Logistics, Appoints Bryan Foe As CEO To Accelerate Growth

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Strategic Acquisition: Koliway has acquired Millhouse Logistics, expanding its platform in the mission-critical logistics and expedited transportation market.

New Leadership: Industry veteran Bryan Foe has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Millhouse Logistics to lead the company's next phase of growth.

Technology Investment: Koliway will invest in Millhouse's proprietary technology platform to enhance quoting speed, shipment visibility, automation, and operational efficiency.

Customer Continuity: Millhouse will continue operating under its established brand and operating authority, with no disruption to customers, carriers, or existing relationships.

Growth Strategy: The acquisition advances Koliway's long-term strategy of building a leading logistics platform through operational excellence, targeted acquisitions, and hands-on leadership. Expanded Capabilities: Koliway and Millhouse strengthen their ability to deliver and service time-critical expedited ground, air freight, full truckload, drayage and cross-border solutions.

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koliway LLC, an Industry Growth Partner focused exclusively on the logistics and supply chain sector, announced its acquisition of Millhouse Logistics, a certified time-critical freight provider specializing in time-critical expedited ground, air freight, full truckload, drayage and cross-border solutions. The company also announced the appointment of logistics executive Bryan Foe as Chief Executive Officer where he will lead the next phase of growth as part of the Koliway platform.

The acquisition represents another milestone in Koliway's strategy to build a differentiated logistics platform through targeted acquisitions, operational excellence, and technology investment. Unlike traditional private equity firms, Koliway combines executive operating experience with acquisition expertise to create long-term value while preserving the culture, customer and carrier relationships.

Millhouse Logistics has earned a strong reputation supporting customers whose supply chains depend on precision, speed, and reliability. The company's expertise in mission-critical transportation enables time-sensitive shippers in automotive and OEM, aerospace and MRO, Healthcare and life sciences, high-value industrial and manufacturing, and third-party logistics to navigate the increasingly complex expedited ground and air freight marketplace.

“As supply chains continue to evolve, customers need logistics partners that combine speed, reliability, and operational expertise,” said Chris Kolquist, Founder and Managing Partner of Koliway.“Millhouse represents exactly what we look for in a growth partner: a trusted brand, exceptional carrier network with quality vetting processes for a large carrier base, and an experienced team built on the same operating discipline we value.”

As part of the acquisition, Bryan Foe assumes leadership of Millhouse Logistics as Chief Executive Officer. Foe brings more than three decades of leadership experience in logistics, having held executive roles at C.H. Robinson, GlobalTranz, and Carpool Logistics. He will oversee operations, commercial growth, customer success, and strategic expansion initiatives while maintaining the high service standards that define the Millhouse brand.

“I'm excited to join Millhouse during such an important chapter in its history,” said Bryan Foe, Chief Executive Officer of Millhouse Logistics.“Koliway's operating philosophy aligns with how great logistics companies are built, through trusted relationships, operational excellence, AI-driven technology, continuous innovation, and a long-term commitment to customers and carriers.”

Founded in 2021 by Chris Kolquist, Koliway acts as a growth partner for logistics companies seeking growth beyond capital. Kolquist brings decades of executive leadership across business development, mergers and acquisitions, and enterprise operations. He served as President of Freightquote and Director of Corporate Development at C.H. Robinson, where he helped complete 18 acquisitions totaling approximately $1.7 billion. His experience working alongside founders, operators, and investors has shaped Koliway's hands-on approach to building stronger logistics businesses.

First-Party Business Insight

Since its founding in 2021, every investment completed by Koliway has focused exclusively on the logistics and supply chain sector, reflecting the firm's specialized operating model and commitment to industry expertise rather than broad financial diversification. This industry-exclusive strategy allows Koliway to apply proven operational best practices, executive leadership, and technology investments across its growing portfolio while maintaining the culture of each business.

About Koliway

Founded in 2021, Koliway LLC is an Industry Growth Partner focused exclusively on logistics, transportation, and supply chain businesses. Unlike traditional private equity firms, Koliway combines executive operating experience with investment, acquisition, and strategic advisory expertise to accelerate growth. Koliway creates value through direct engagement with management, employees, customers, carriers, and suppliers while supporting expansion through operational excellence, technology investment, market growth, and strategic acquisitions.

Learn more at koliway.com.

About Millhouse Logistics Services

Millhouse Logistics is a certified time-critical freight provider specializing in time-critical expedited ground, air freight, full truckload, drayage and cross-border solutions. The company helps manufacturers, distributors, and supply chain organizations navigate the complexity of mission-critical transportation through responsive service, experienced logistics professionals, and technology-enabled execution. Millhouse Logistics is now a Koliway company.

Learn more at millhouse.com.

Media Contact

Mark Derks

Derks Livingston

Public Relations Agency for Koliway

Email: ... | Phone: 612.963.2050

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at