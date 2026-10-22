Introducing Brown & Brown COMPASS, A Connected Intelligence Ecosystem Designed To Improve Insurance Decision-Making

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Built on data, analytics, specialized knowledge and AI-powered capabilities, Brown & Brown COMPASS helps customers and teammates make more informed decisions.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) (“the Company”) today introduced COMPASS, a connected intelligence ecosystem that brings together the Company's data, analytics, specialized knowledge and AI-enabled capabilities to help customers better understand risk and make more informed insurance decisions.

Built specifically to enhance insurance strategy and portfolio optimization, Brown & Brown COMPASS brings together proprietary data, advanced analytics, specialized knowledge, and AI-powered capabilities. While many AI solutions in the market adapt a general-purpose model to a single workflow, COMPASS was built around the data, decisions and experience that drive the insurance business.

“Insurance organizations have access to more data and technology than ever before, but the industry's greatest opportunity is to connect those capabilities around the decisions customers and insurance professionals make every day,” said Steve Hearn, president of Brown & Brown Retail.“COMPASS brings together capabilities that have traditionally operated separately, giving our teams a more complete view of a customer's risks and opportunities and helping turn fragmented information into relevant insight. That broader context can support more informed recommendations, better decisions and stronger outcomes across the insurance value chain.”

The impact is already evident. In Employee Benefits, customers using Brown & Brown's Health Plan Intelligence (HPI) capabilities have experienced an average five-year cost trend of less than 4%, compared with an industry and market norm of approximately 7% to 9%.

In Property & Casualty, COMPASS analytics helped a Fortune 50 company evaluate whether its insurance purchasing philosophy aligned with its appetite for hazard risk. The analysis informed a significant restructuring of the company's insurance program, reducing premium spending by 65% while also substantially reducing potential risk volatility.

Brown & Brown COMPASS will also support digital quoting and servicing experiences that simplify how Personal Lines customers evaluate and manage coverage. For ultra-high-net-worth and single-family-office customers, it will deliver institutional-grade analytics to maximize buying power, evaluate risk transfer and optimize portfolios, capabilities rarely available in Personal Lines.

"One of our greatest strengths is the knowledge we've built across Brown & Brown over many years,” said Powell Brown, president and chief executive officer.“COMPASS helps connect that knowledge in new ways, making it easier for our teammates to turn insights into action for our customers. When we help our customers make more informed decisions, everybody wins."

COMPASS builds on the Company's broader investment in data, analytics and AI, including the creation of its Digital Innovation and Insights Group and collaborations with Anthropic, McKinsey and Accenture.

“The innovation behind COMPASS is not one technology or tool, but the way we are bringing together Brown & Brown's data, analytics, specialized knowledge and AI-enabled capabilities in a connected ecosystem,” said Arun Narayanan, chief innovation officer at Brown & Brown.“By building around the real-world decisions our teammates and customers make, we can develop solutions that are both practical and scalable, accelerate how insight is applied across our business and continually expand what COMPASS can deliver.”

By the end of 2026, the Company expects COMPASS-powered knowledge assistants and business intelligence solutions to be available to thousands of teammates, beginning in the U.S. and expanding to additional markets over time. An expanded suite of customer solutions across Property & Casualty, Employee Benefits and Personal Lines is planned for early 2027.

To learn more about COMPASS, visit .

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm delivering comprehensive and customized insurance solutions and specialization since 1939. With a global presence spanning 700+ locations and a team of approximately 23,000 professionals, we are dedicated to delivering scalable, innovative strategies for our customers at every step of their growth journey. Learn more at BBrown.com.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to future results. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Brown & Brown's current belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Brown & Brown's control. It is possible that Brown & Brown's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Brown & Brown and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect Brown & Brown's financial results and condition, as well as its other achievements, is contained in Brown & Brown's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and Brown & Brown does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which Brown & Brown hereafter becomes aware.

For more information:

Jenny Goco

Vice President of Public Relations & Communications

(386) 333-6066

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