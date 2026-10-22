Millhouse Logistics Appoints Bryan Foe As Chief Executive Officer Following Acquisition By Koliway



Millhouse Logistics has been acquired by Koliway LLC, an Industry Growth Partner focused on logistics, transportation, and supply chain businesses.

Bryan Foe has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Millhouse Logistics.

Millhouse will continue operating under its established brand, operating authority, and customer-first service model.

Customers and carriers will experience no disruption to existing operations or service.

Koliway will invest in Millhouse's proprietary technology platform to enhance quoting speed, shipment visibility, automation, and operational efficiency. The acquisition expands Millhouse's ability to invest in people, technology, and service capabilities to grow existing and new relationships.

FLETCHER, N.C., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millhouse Logistics, a leading provider of mission-critical logistics and expedited transportation, announced the appointment of Bryan Foe as Chief Executive Officer following the company's acquisition by Koliway, an Industry Growth Partner dedicated to advancing logistics and transportation industry. Foe brings more than three decades of leadership experience in logistics having held executive roles at C.H. Robinson, GlobalTranz, and Carpool Logistics.

For Millhouse customers and carriers, the transition brings additional resources to augment the company's commitment to responsive service, trusted relationships, and operational execution. Millhouse will continue operating under its existing name and authorities while benefiting from Koliway's executive operating experience and growth platform.

With decades of experience supporting manufacturers, automotive and OEMs, aerospace, healthcare and importers/exporters, Millhouse has built a reputation for helping organizations navigate the complexity of the ground and air expedited transportation market.

Bryan Foe will lead the company's next phase of growth by expanding service capabilities, strengthening customer relationships, investing in technology, and supporting continued operational excellence across North America.

“Millhouse represents exactly what we look for in a growth partner: a trusted brand, deep carrier relationships, and a logistics team built on the same operating discipline we value, said Chris Kolquist, Founder and Managing Partner of Koliway. We're investing in Millhouse's people and technology because we believe in the platform they've built, and Bryan's leadership will continue the company's unwavering focus on customer and carrier relationships as the foundation for future growth.”

Foe said the opportunity positions Millhouse to build on its legacy while delivering even greater value for customers.

“Millhouse has earned its reputation by solving transportation challenges that matter most to our customers, said Bryan Foe, Chief Executive Officer of Millhouse Logistics. Joining the Koliway platform gives us additional resources, operational expertise, and technology investments that will allow us to scale while preserving the responsiveness, accountability, and service customers expect.”

As part of the acquisition, Koliway plans continued investment in Millhouse's proprietary IVIATM software platform to improve quote turnaround times, shipment visibility, automation, and decision-making across the transportation lifecycle. These investments are expected to enhance customer experience and improve efficiency for carriers.

The combination also creates meaningful competitive advantages for Millhouse customers, including:



Increased investment in transportation technology and automation.

Expanded executive operating expertise within logistics and supply chain management.

Greater financial resources to support innovation and long-term growth.

Enhanced operational scalability to serve complex, time-critical transportation requirements. Continued focus on preserving the relationships that have been central to Millhouse's success.



Since its founding, Millhouse Logistics continues to be a certified time-critical freight provider specializing in time-critical expedited ground, air freight, full truckload, drayage and cross-border solutions designed for high-priority shipments.

First-Party Business Insight

Over the past year, Millhouse has continued to expand investments in technology, customer support, and operational processes to strengthen shipment visibility, response times, and service consistency across its expedited logistics network. The Koliway partnership accelerates these strategic initiatives while preserving the entrepreneurial culture behind Millhouse's success.

About Millhouse Logistics Services

Millhouse Logistics is a certified time-critical freight provider specializing in time-critical expedited ground, air freight, full truckload, drayage and cross-border solutions. The company helps manufacturers, distributors, and supply chain organizations navigate the complexity of mission-critical transportation through responsive service, experienced logistics professionals, and technology-enabled execution. Millhouse Logistics is now a Koliway company.

Learn more at millhouse.com.

About Koliway

Founded in 2021, Koliway LLC is an Industry Growth Partner focused exclusively on logistics, transportation, and supply chain businesses. Unlike traditional private equity firms, Koliway combines executive operating experience with investment, acquisition, and strategic advisory expertise to accelerate growth. Koliway creates value through direct engagement with employees, customers, carriers, and suppliers while supporting expansion through operational excellence, technology investment, market growth, and strategic acquisitions.

Learn more at

Media Contact

Mark Derks

Derks Livingston

Public Relations Agency for Millhouse Logistics

Email: ... | Phone: 612.963.2050



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at