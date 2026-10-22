Ducommun Incorporated Announces Third Quarter Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the“Company”) today announced that it plans to release the Company's 2026 third quarter financial results on November 5, 2026, prior to the stock market opening. Stephen G. Oswald, the Company's chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Suman Mookerji, the Company's senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host a call that day at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET) to review these results.

To access the conference call, please pre-register using this registration link. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details. Mr. Oswald and Mr. Mookerji will speak on behalf of the Company and anticipate the meeting and Q&A period to last approximately 45 minutes. A live webcast of the event can be accessed using this link. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Ducommun website at

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative products, aftermarket and manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and space markets and aspires to contribute to the advancement of those industries. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms and mission-critical military and space programs. For more information, visit Ducommun.com.

CONTACTS:

Suman Mookerji, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, 657.335.3665