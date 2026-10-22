The Supplement Revolution Starts Here: Nutriessential Goes Global With A New Standard For Premium Supplements Only And Research Guidance For Health Concerns

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutriessential, one of the largest providers of professional-grade dietary supplements, has announced its global expansion to extend access to its multi-brand supplement platform and educational resources to more consumers worldwide.

Following its previously announced expansion into Asia, Oceania, and the Gulf in 2024, the company is continuing to develop its international presence, responding to rising consumer interest in accessing professional-grade supplement brands, comparing products, and finding reliable information in one place.

For global consumers, navigating the dietary supplement market can involve searching through multiple manufacturers' websites, comparing formulations, and assessing product information from different sources. Nutriessential aims to simplify this process by bringing supplements from multiple established brands together on a single platform. Consumers can explore products across health categories, formulations, and nutritional goals while accessing research-informed content from the company's educational library.

Through this approach, the company aims to help consumers explore available options more conveniently rather than limiting their choices to products from a single manufacturer.

CEO on consumer questions and rising interest in dietary supplements

Giovanni Naja, founder and CEO of Nutriessential, said,“As interest in dietary supplements continues to grow, consumers worldwide are asking more detailed questions about ingredient quality, purity, manufacturing standards, formulations, and scientific evidence. They want access to established brands, reliable product information, and the ability to compare their options without having to search through multiple websites. Our goal is to make this experience more accessible on an international level by bringing products and educational resources together on one platform, helping consumers explore options relevant to their age, diet, health status, lifestyle, and individual goals.”

Connecting Global Consumers with Profession-Specific Supplement Resources

Nutriessential has developed a dedicated Supplements for Professionals category to help consumers explore dietary supplements in the context of their professional lifestyles and routines. Every profession has a unique demand, but this idea is often overlooked.

Connecting Healthcare Professionals with Research-Informed Supplement Information

Nutriessential has also developed its Evidence-Based Supplements category to help healthcare professionals navigate relevant scientific literature and explore products associated with clinical supplementation research.

For healthcare professionals working with busy clinical schedules, identifying relevant studies, reviewing the ingredients and formulations investigated, and finding corresponding products can be time-consuming. The category connects research-related information with products available through Nutriessential, providing a more convenient starting point for exploring the relationship between scientific literature and supplement options.

Some products available through Nutriessential have undergone investigation in clinical supplementation studies.

Supporting International Access Through a Multi-Brand Platform

Nutriessential's strategy combines broader geographical access with a focus on product discovery, established supplement manufacturers, and educational resources for consumers and healthcare professionals. The company follows a dropshipping model to provide the latest-batch supplements to global consumers. When supplements sit in warehouses for long periods, they cannot meet the storage requirements that the manufacturer best fulfills. As a result, the supplement is exposed to humidity and temperature fluctuations, compromising its potency.

The company believes that making a wider selection of dietary supplements available through one platform can help consumers compare their options more conveniently, while its fulfillment model supports a broad catalogue without requiring the company to hold all products in its own warehouse.

About Nutriessential

Founded in 2005, Nutriessential is an online provider of professional-grade dietary supplements from leading brands that manufacture supplements in GMP-certified facilities and follow scientific evidence.

The product catalogue of Nutriessential spans nutritional supplements, sports nutrition, herbal supplements, evidence-based supplements, supplements for professionals, and other wellness categories.

Through its multi-brand platform, direct-from-manufacturer fulfillment model, and educational resources, the company aims to help consumers explore supplement options and access information relevant to their nutritional goals.

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