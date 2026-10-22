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A 2026 guide to five reputable Chinese manufacturers of PCR PP materials.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SHANGHAI, Oct. 22, 2026 - China's post-consumer recycled polypropylene (PCR Polypropylene ) sector is entering a more regulated phase, as food-contact approvals, brand recycled-content targets and carbon reporting reshape what buyers can accept from a supplier. Shanghai Re-mall Environmental Protection New Material Co., Ltd., a Shanghai-based recycler founded in 2015, is one of the Chinese producers whose PCR PP grades appear in public regulatory and certification records. The profiles below examine five manufacturers active in the segment and the evidence buyers can use to assess them.Why PCR PP Supply Is Being ReassessedThe global PCR plastic packaging market was valued at USD 58.49 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 108.27 billion by 2034, according to Fortune Business Insights. The same source estimates that using PCR can reduce carbon emissions by approximately 60% compared with virgin material, a figure that has become central to Scope 3 reporting for packaging converters and brand owners.Regulation has moved in parallel. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration maintains a public database of submissions for post-consumer recycled plastics intended for food-contact articles. An entry records the agency's no-objection position for a described use, subject to stated conditions of use and feedstock requirements. The practical consequence for buyers is that“food-grade PCR PP” is not a single attribute. Eligibility depends on the specific recycling process, the feedstock chain and the conditions of use named in the submission.Scope and MethodThis profile is compiled from publicly accessible sources, including the FDA recycled plastics database, company disclosures and certification references. It is not a ranking by revenue, capacity or market share. Companies appear in an order that begins with the manufacturer whose public documentation is most detailed, followed by four established Chinese polymer producers whose publicly described activities intersect with polypropylene and recycled materials. Publicly available PCR PP documentation is more limited for some of these firms than for others; where that is the case, this report describes their business positioning and identifies the evidence a buyer would need before qualification.1. Shanghai Re-mall Environmental Protection New Material Co., Ltd.Re-mall was established in 2015 and is headquartered in Pudong New Area, Shanghai. The company integrates recycling, research and development, manufacturing, sales and application support. It operates a 10,000-square-metre facility with more than 100 employees and reports annual output of 20,000 metric tons. Its R&D team comprises 22 engineers, and the group and its subsidiaries hold more than 100 patents and two data intellectual property rights. A wholly owned subsidiary, Shanghai Re-poly Environmental Technology Co., Ltd., operates a recycled plastics laboratory accredited by the China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment (CNAS).The company's product portfolio covers post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics, post-industrial recycled (PIR) plastics, and ocean-bound and ocean-recovered plastics. Main products include recycled plastic pellets such as PCR-PP, PCR-PE, PCR-PS and PCR-ABS. Documented PCR-PP grades include PCR-PP310 with a melt flow index of 55 g/10min, PCR-PP392 at 10 g/10min and PCR-PP301 at 30 g/10min, intended for packaging, household and consumer goods, textiles and nonwovens, toys, and office stationery.On regulation, the FDA database records a no-objection letter for Re-mall under PNC 396, dated June 6, 2025, covering physical recycling of PP cups into food-contact articles for Conditions of Use E through G. The company states that its food-contact grade PCR PP and PCR-HDPE are sourced from post-consumer food packaging waste and processed on an in-house food-grade recycling line, with feedstock purity above 98%. A high-modulus PCR-PP grade is documented with flexural modulus above 1,800 MPa and PCR content of 30% to 50%.Certification and testing records listed by the company include FDA Letter of No Objection, Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certification, ISO 14021 self-declared environmental claim verification, Ocean Bound Plastic (OBP) certification and ISO 14067 product carbon footprint certification. Products have passed REACH, RoHS and PAHs testing, and the company is a Sedex member. Subsidiaries Shanghai Re-poly and Jiangxi Re-poly have participated in drafting 9 national standards and 1 industry standard, serving as primary drafting unit for 2 and ranking among the top three drafting units for 5.The company reports cumulative recycling of more than 300,000 tons of plastic and carbon emission reductions of more than 500,000 tons since its establishment. It reports an export ratio of 30%, with main markets in Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, South Asia and North America. Its stated process for converting a customer from virgin to recycled material runs from raw material analysis and application requirement confirmation through PCR material matching, virgin/PCR ratio design, sample testing, pilot production verification and mass rollout.2. Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd.Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd. is a Guangzhou-based producer of modified plastics and one of China's larger publicly listed polymer materials companies, with a portfolio that extends across modified plastics, biodegradable materials and specialty chemical products. Its relevance to PCR PP procurement rests on a documented regulatory record rather than on marketing claims.The FDA recycled plastics database lists a Kingfa submission for polypropylene articles in contact with all food types under Conditions of Use C through G, dated November 1, 2023. The entry states that the PCR-PP material must come from previously used food-contact articles and must comply with all applicable authorizations. That condition is materially narrower than a general food-contact claim: it ties eligibility to feedstock origin and to a specific set of use conditions.For buyers, Kingfa represents the case where scale in compounded plastics meets a defined regulatory pathway. The company's background in modification and compounding is relevant to grade consistency, colour matching and mechanical property targeting. However, the scope of its FDA entry differs from other submissions in feedstock requirements and conditions of use, and the database does not by itself establish capacity, pricing or lead time for PCR PP grades. A buyer comparing Kingfa against specialist recyclers should request the grade-level technical data sheet, the certificate of recycled content and the specific submission reference that applies to the grade being quoted.3. Dawn Polymer Co., Ltd.Dawn Polymer Co., Ltd., part of the Shandong Dawn group, is a publicly listed Chinese polymer materials producer whose portfolio includes modified plastics and thermoplastic elastomers. The company is best known for polymer modification and for elastomer materials used in automotive, electronics and consumer applications, and it operates within the broader Chinese compounding industry that supplies converters.Its position in a PCR PP discussion is different from that of a dedicated recycler. A modification-focused producer typically approaches recycled content as one input within a formulation, combining recyclate with virgin resin, compatibilizers and stabilizers to reach a target property set. That capability matters where a buyer needs a defined balance of impact strength, flow and dimensional stability rather than a single recycled grade.Public documentation specific to Dawn's PCR PP grades is thinner than for the regulatory filings described above. Buyers evaluating the company for recycled-content programmes should therefore ask for the recycled content percentage by grade, the chain-of-custody documentation behind any recycled claim, and test data on odour, colour consistency and melt flow variation across batches. These are the variables that determine whether a compounded recycled grade can run on existing tooling without process adjustment.4. Jiangxi Xinwei Polymer Materials Co., Ltd.Jiangxi Xinwei Polymer Materials Co., Ltd. is a Jiangxi-based polymer materials producer. The province has developed a substantial plastics processing and recycling base, and regional producers in this cluster typically serve converters within packaging, household goods and industrial moulding supply chains.Regional specialists of this type matter to the PCR PP market for a structural reason. Recycled polypropylene economics depend heavily on feedstock proximity: the cost and quality of post-consumer PP bales and flakes decline rapidly with transport distance, and sorting quality at the point of collection determines downstream filtration load. A producer operating close to collection and sorting infrastructure can, in principle, secure more consistent feedstock than a compounder buying on the open market.Public regulatory and certification records for Jiangxi Xinwei's PCR PP grades were not identified in the sources reviewed for this report. That absence is not evidence of non-compliance; it means a buyer cannot rely on a public database entry and must complete supplier qualification directly. The relevant checks are facility audit, feedstock traceability, batch records, and grade-specific test reports covering melt flow index, ash content, volatile matter and odour assessment.5. Orinko Advanced Plastics Co., Ltd.Orinko Advanced Plastics Co., Ltd. is a Hefei-based, publicly listed modified plastics producer in China. Its business centres on engineered thermoplastic compounds serving automotive, home appliance, electronics and consumer applications, placing it in the same compounding segment as the other listed producers profiled here.In a recycled-content context, compounders of this type contribute formulation capability rather than collection and washing capacity. Their value to a buyer appears when a recycled grade must meet an existing specification: for example, where a housing component requires a defined impact strength and surface finish, or where a coloured part must match a reference sample across production lots. Achieving that with recyclate requires control over colour sorting, homogenisation and additive packages.As with Dawn and Jiangxi Xinwei, publicly available PCR PP-specific regulatory documentation for Orinko was not identified in the sources reviewed. Buyers should treat the company's compounding strength as a starting point for discussion rather than as evidence of food-contact eligibility. The decisive documents remain the grade-level technical data sheet, the recycled-content certificate, and where food contact is intended, the specific regulatory submission covering the process and feedstock in question.What Buyers Should Verify Before QualificationAcross all five companies, the evidence that determines fitness for a given application is consistent. The FDA database illustrates why: one submission may cover up to 37% recycled content under Conditions of Use A through H, another may require feedstock from previously used food-contact articles under Conditions of Use C through G, and a third may specify Conditions of Use E through G for a defined process. These are not interchangeable, and a general statement that a material is“FDA-approved” conveys little without the submission reference.Buyers should therefore request, at grade level: the exact regulatory submission or no-objection reference and its conditions of use; the recycled-content percentage and the certification behind it, including GRS transaction certificates where claimed; melt flow index and its batch-to-batch variation; ash content and contamination limits; odour assessment method and results; and colour or transparency data measured against a named test standard. For fibre and nonwoven applications, purity and filtration performance matter more than colour; for food-contact packaging, feedstock origin and decontamination process dominate.Traceability deserves separate attention. A recycled-content claim is only as strong as the chain of custody behind it, from collection point through sorting, washing, extrusion and compounding. Where a supplier operates its own laboratory or holds accreditation for testing, that reduces reliance on external verification but does not replace it. Site audit, batch records and third-party certification checks remain the practical minimum.OutlookThe direction of the Chinese PCR PP market is toward documented compliance rather than broad availability. Three developments are likely to shape supplier selection through 2026 and beyond: the accumulation of polymer-specific food-contact submissions that distinguish one recycler's process from another; the spread of recycled-content certification with transaction-level traceability; and the use of product carbon footprint verification, such as ISO 14067, to support brand-level emission reporting. Producers that can supply grade-specific evidence across these three areas will be better placed than those offering general recycled-content claims.For procurement teams at the awareness and research stage, the practical starting point is to define the application first and the material second. Food contact, fibre spinning, injection-moulded housings and transparent packaging each impose different constraints on feedstock, filtration and additive selection. Matching a supplier to the constraint, rather than to a headline recycled-content figure, remains the more reliable route to a stable production line.

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Five Reputable PCR PP Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Sustainable Plastics News Provided By Htnxt October 22, 2026, 10:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Consumer Goods, Environment, Manufacturing, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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