Big Feelings Are Part Of Growing Up: A Parent-Focused Perspective From Vitamood

Supplement brand Vitamood says that dealing with emotions is essential to growing up but can become part of a daily routine.

TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Supplement brand for kids, Vitamood, is today reminding parents that big feelings are a regular part of growing up. It says that tantrums before bed and worrying before school are a normal part of life, and it believes that daily routine should be built around them.

This idea is essentially what motivated Vitamood's founders to set up the brand. It was created to simplify daily supplement routines for parents and children alike, offering a single brand with a variety of formats to meet their specific household requirements.

To achieve this, Vitamood offers various options, with Moodi Munchies leading the range. These are the brand's best-selling saffron gummies, which Vitamood says are backed by clinical research to help support mood over time. They come in berry flavour, are sugar-free, and are taken daily.

Besides the active ingredient, saffron, the gummies also contain vitamins D3 and B12, GABA, magnesium glycinate, and L-theanine.

Vitamood also understands that some children prefer to drink their vitamins rather than chew them. That's why it offers berry-flavoured sachets that parents or children can stir into water to create a flavourful drink. The recommendation is one sachet each morning.

Another option is Vitamood's new Bright Drops. These are a liquid supplement with a light raspberry taste, formulated for children aged 36 months and over.

This product contains vitamins D3 and B12, along with clinoptilolite zeolite. Because of the active ingredients it contains, Vitamood suggests taking it 2 hours apart from any other medication the child may be taking. They also suggest getting the go-ahead from a GP or paediatrician before using the product.

Vitamood's Gut Guard is a natural intestinal cleanse drop for children aged three and over. The berry-flavoured liquid combines eleven traditional botanicals, including wormwood, black walnut hull and pau d'arco, with soothing herbs such as licorice root, fennel, anise and aloe vera, to support gut health and digestive wellness. Each bottle contains 30 daily servings, with a suggested serving of one dropper (1ml) per day.

A spokesperson from Vitamood said the following:

“The reason we've introduced multiple products over the years is that family life can be highly varied. Some children prefer to take their vitamins in chew form, whilst others prefer to drink them. Giving parents more choice is a great way to reduce friction in the home and ensure kids take their supplements.”

For more information about Vitamood use the contact details below:

Vitamood

Vitamood

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Big Feelings Are Part of Growing Up: A Parent-Focused Perspective from Vitamood News Provided By Local World Media Wire October 22, 2026, 10:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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