Manipur Govt Committed To Well-Being Of All Communities: CM Khemchand Singh

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Oct 22 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Thursday said his government was committed to addressing the concerns of every community and ensuring their well-being to build a peaceful, secure and inclusive state.

A senior official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the Chief Minister, while interacting with a delegation of Maring and Tangkhul Naga communities from Machi in Tengnoupal district, said that the government's commitment is unwavering to address the concerns of every community, ensure their well-being, and build a peaceful, secure and inclusive Manipur.

During the meeting at the CM's Secretariat, the delegation apprised Khemchand Singh of various issues concerning infrastructure, healthcare, security and community development in the Maring Naga-inhabited villages of the district.

The Maring Uparap Assembly, an apex civil society organisation of the Maring Naga community, highlighted several pressing concerns requiring the attention of the state government.

The delegation raised the need to improve roads and bridges in the area to ensure better connectivity among villages. They also urged the Chief Minister to upgrade the existing Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Machi to a Community Health Centre (CHC) to strengthen healthcare services and improve access to medical facilities for the local population.

On matters of law and order, the representatives highlighted the shortage of police personnel at Machi Block Police Station, which reportedly has only 25 personnel to cover around 50 villages.

They urged the Chief Minister to strengthen the police station by deploying additional personnel.

The delegation further pointed out that the Bank of Baroda is the only bank serving the Machi Block area and stressed the need for adequate security arrangements at the bank to ensure the safety of its staff, customers and assets.

The representatives also urged the Chief Minister to provide a community hall in every village to support public meetings, social gatherings and other community activities.

CM Singh gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured the members that the government would take necessary action on the issues raised, the CMO official said.

He said the delegation was led by Jajo Sylvester, Headman, Wairok Hangshing, President of the Maring Uparap Assembly, and Bosco Maring, Chairman of Machi Village.