'Team India' Needs Better Coordination Between Centre, States: V-P Radhakrishnan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Emphasising the spirit of 'Team India', Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Thursday called for greater consultation, coordination and shared responsibility between the Centre and States, noting that political differences must never come in the way of the larger public interest.

Inaugurating a conference on 'Co-operative Federalism and Law Reforms: National and State Perspectives' in Delhi, the Vice President highlighted the need to modernise India's legal framework for Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

Highlighting the importance of cooperative and competitive federalism, the Vice President said that the vision of 'Team India', under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calls for consultation, coordination and shared responsibility between the Centre and the States.

He noted that political differences should never come in the way of working together for the larger public interest.

Radhakrishnan urged States to review and repeal obsolete laws and strengthen coordination among Law Commissions. He emphasised that the ultimate purpose of law is to ensure a just, secure and dignified life for every citizen.

“Legal reforms must keep pace with changing times. The ultimate purpose of law is to ensure a just, secure and dignified life for every citizen, he said.

The Vice President highlighted the replacement of three colonial-era criminal laws and the repeal of over 1,700 obsolete laws in the last twelve years as major steps towards modernising India's legal framework.

He urged State Law Commissions to identify and recommend the amendment or repeal of outdated laws to promote ease of living and efficient governance.

Referring to the Sengol installed in Parliament as a symbol of righteous authority and ethical governance, Radhakrishnan invoked the timeless wisdom of Tamil saint-poet Thiruvalluvar on good governance and adherence to the rule of law.

Radhakrishnan emphasised that good governance, rather than the exercise of power alone, is the foundation of lasting success and prosperity.

The Vice President expressed hope that the conference would produce concrete and actionable recommendations towards a coherent, responsive and citizen-centric legal framework.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal; Chairperson of the Law Commission of India, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari; Member Secretary, Law Commission of India, Anju Rathi Rana; and Member of the Law Commission of India, D.P. Verma, were among those present on the occasion.