Press Release: Fastercapital Adds Tao Retreat To Equitypilot To Advance A 16‐Unit Boutique Hotel In Exuma

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: FasterCapital has added Tao Retreat to EquityPilot, its execution-focused startup program, to support the development of a 16‐unit boutique condominium hotel in George Town, Exuma... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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United States & Dubai, UAE

FasterCapital has added Tao Retreat to EquityPilot, its execution-focused startup program, to support the development of a 16‐unit boutique condominium hotel in George Town, Exuma. The program will focus on helping the developer move from pre‐construction sales and permitting toward construction execution and market readiness.

FasterCapital and EquityPilot will concentrate on execution milestones and go‐to‐market readiness during the first 30–60 days, including sales momentum, construction sequencing, and documentation to support lender and investor engagement.

Exuma's tourism demand and short‐term rental growth continue to attract investment in boutique hospitality offerings. Tao Retreat targets visitors and owner‐investors seeking luxury, proximity to beaches and local attractions, and unitized ownership that can participate in a rental program when not in personal use. The marketplace favors well‐located, professionally managed properties with clear operational plans.

What the Startup Delivers?

Tao Retreat plans a 16‐unit boutique condo‐hotel on developer‐owned lots in central George Town. The project pairs contemporary design with local amenities and includes an existing renovated commercial building that generates rental income today. Pre‐construction sales are in place and the developer holds approved architectural plans and permits.

Why This Moment?

The combination of developer‐owned land, approved plans, and rising short‐term rental demand in Exuma creates a near‐term execution opportunity. Completing Phase I with a tranche of sold units is intended to de‐risk subsequent construction and sales phases while supporting financing discussions.

What FasterCapital Will Provide?

– Hands‐on execution guidance focused on construction sequencing and milestone planning – Support to refine investor and lender materials and sales collateral for buyer confidence – Connections to relevant ecosystem stakeholders, including advisors and market specialists – Advisory input on revenue management and owner‐use rental program positioning

First 30–60 Days

FasterCapital and Tao Retreat will prioritize: documenting construction milestones to support a Phase I construction loan, strengthening buyer materials to convert additional pre‐sales, and refining the property's market positioning for short‐term rental programs. Work will be documented and reviewed in regular checkpoints.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support Tao Retreat through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'”

Founder Quote Anton L Philipp, developer and president of ECP Incorporated, said:“Tao Retreat is designed to blend contemporary hospitality with Exuma's natural assets. With owned land, approved plans, and initial pre‐sales, we aim to demonstrate feasibility through a disciplined Phase I buildout and professional operations.”

90‐Day Outlook

Near‐term priorities include advancing lender conversations for Phase I, converting additional pre‐construction buyers, finalizing contractor schedules, and establishing an operational plan for owner‐use and short‐term rental management to support cashflow projections.

About Tao Retreat

Tao Retreat is a planned 16‐unit boutique condominium hotel in George Town, Exuma developed by Anton Philipp of ECP Incorporated. The project includes approved architectural and engineering plans, a newly renovated commercial building that contributes current rental income, and early pre‐construction buyer commitments. Tao Retreat aims to deliver a luxury product that supports both owner lifestyles and rental performance.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.