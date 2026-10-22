WATCH Driverless Electric Car Reverses On Its Own In UP's Mainpuri, CCTV Video Goes Viral

A Tata electric car was caught on CCTV suddenly moving without a driver in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri, reversing for a considerable distance and triggering panic among people nearby. The incident took occurred on the city's Jail Road and was recorded on camera. The video footage has since become popular on social media. Luckily, nobody was wounded in the incident, which might have been a big catastrophe.

According to the car's owner, Saurabh Rathore, the vehicle began moving unexpectedly while he was sitting inside his office. He said his nephew had taken the car outside for cleaning and that the key was not in the vehicle when it suddenly started moving.

Rathore said that the automobile originally went forward forcing his nephew off and then reversed on its own. People around were startled by the unexpected motion.

According to reports, the automobile in question is an electric Tata Tiago. Rathore expressed his amazement and fear at the occurrence and his suspicion that the car had a mechanical issue.

He stated that he will file a complaint with the business and that he was thinking of taking the matter to court.

Watch Viral CCTV Video

An electric car was caught on CCTV moving without a driver in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri, reversing for a considerable distance and triggering panic among nearby residents.

The incident took place on Jail Road, and the footage has since gone viral on social media.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, which could have resulted in a major accident.

According to the car's owner, Saurabh Rathore, the vehicle began moving unexpectedly while he was sitting inside his office. He said that his nephew had taken the car outside for cleaning and that the key was not inside the vehicle when it suddenly started moving.

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The automobile is seen driving in the widely shared CCTV footage, but no one seems to be at the wheel. Nevertheless, the precise reason behind the vehicle's abrupt movement is still unknown. As of yet, there has been no official indication of a potential technical issue.