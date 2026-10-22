Azerbaijan Relocates 176 Former Idps To Khojaly And Aghdara Districts

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Another group of former internally displaced persons was relocated to several settlements in the Khojaly and Aghdara districts today, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

Families who had been temporarily residing in various parts of the country, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings, have been sent back to their native lands as part of the Great Return program.

Under this relocation process, 4 families (23 people) were moved to Khojaly city, 5 families (27 people) to Ballija village, 3 families (7 people) to Badara village, 1 family (2 people) to Dashbulag village, and 2 families (5 people) to Khanyurdu village.

Additionally, 6 families (29 people) were settled in Vangli village, and 23 families (83 people) in Heyvali village, both located in the Aghdara district.

Thus, in this phase, the return of 176 individuals, comprising 44 families in total, to their native lands has been facilitated.