Qazaqgaz, J.P. Morgan Discuss Financing For Strategic Investment Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Deputy Chairman of the Management Board for Economics and Finance of QazaqGaz National Company JSC, Zhanbolat Mirmanov, has held a working meeting with representatives of the international investment bank J.P. Morgan, QazaqGaz reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of QazaqGaz's large investment projects, the possibilities of attracting corporate and structured financing, and the prospects for further cooperation.

J.P. Morgan representatives expressed interest in expanding cooperation and readiness to consider various financing instruments to support the company's strategic projects.

J.P. Morgan is one of the world's leading financial institutions, specializing in investment banking, corporate finance, and capital raising on international financial markets.

Earlier, the country's Ministry of Finance announced that Kazakhstan's government securities have been assigned Index Watch – Positive status by J.P. Morgan for potential inclusion in the Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM).

Over the next 12 months, the accessibility of Kazakhstan's government securities market to international investors will be assessed, including the possibility of access through international clearing and settlement infrastructure. The liquidity of the securities that meet the index criteria will also be assessed.

Potential inclusion in the index is expected to broaden the foreign investor base, increase liquidity, and reduce borrowing costs.